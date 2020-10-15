Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Herd immunity is not the way out of the coronavirus pandemic, experts say

CNN's Jim Acosta spoke to rally goers on their thoughts about coronavirus ahead of President Donald Trump's MAGA rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 5:50 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A vaccine is still the best way to bring an end to the Covid-19 pandemic, health experts say, adding that pursuing herd immunity would be dangerous.

The idea of letting the virus run unchecked through communities "misses the basic point that we're all connected," former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Thomas Frieden told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Frieden was responding to recent efforts to promote herd immunity as an answer to Covid-19. The idea is being pushed by those eager to stop the economic damage the pandemic has caused.

The virus has infected more than 7.9 million people and killed 216,872, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

A vaccine could be available to some groups by the end of the year. But some politicians hoping to reverse the economic havoc from the pandemic have embraced the idea of letting the virus spread until enough people have been infected and developed immunity that there is no where for it to spread next.

White House senior administration officials, in a call with reporters Monday, discussed a controversial declaration written by scientists that advocates for such an approach.

But the idea is "a dangerous fallacy unsupported by scientific evidence" that risks "significant morbidity and mortality across the whole population," 80 scientists from around the world wrote in an open letter.

"Any infection anywhere is potentially a threat somewhere else because even if you feel fine and get over it with no problems, no long-term consequences, you might spread it to someone who dies from it. And that's what we're seeing all over the country," Frieden said.

It is impossible to keep just the vulnerable protected from the spread, Frieden said. And letting the virus run rampant would likely lead to recurring epidemics because there is no evidence that people are protected long-term after they have been infected, according to the letter.

The best way to achieve widespread immunity, Frieden said, will be through a vaccine.

"The concept (of herd immunity) really comes from vaccines," Frieden said. "When you vaccinate enough people, the disease stops spreading, and that might be 60%, 80%, 90% for different diseases."

Heavy impacts across the country

There has been an uptick in new cases across the country in recent days, suggesting that a predicted second wave has arrived.

South Dakota reported its highest single day increase with 876 new cases on Wednesday, according to the state's health department. And Pennsylvania has reported at least 1,000 new cases a day for nine days in a row, according to state health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Wednesday that he thinks the state is in its "third escalation" of coronavirus.

And along with rising cases, Missouri reported a record 1,413 hospitalizations from the virus on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health.

As cases have risen in Tennessee, the virus is having a greater impact on older residents, and people in rural populations have been reporting a death rate double that of those in urban areas, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey announced Wednesday.

"That means this is no longer limited to younger people or college-aged students who are out and about, this is now hitting those of us in middle age, and those of us at higher risk and so I think that's important for you to note," Piercey said.

"I want folks to internalize the fact that those of us who just live and go about our normal daily lives are at risk of this and need to pay close attention," Piercey added.

Political leaders and other officials at risk

The daily dealings of some politicians have been impacted as they have been exposed to the virus' spread.

President Donald Trump is no longer a transmission risk after contracting the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday, but the people around him may still be.

"I can't vouch for anybody else that's there -- whether they've been tested or whether they've been careful in their interactions with people," Fauci told CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell Wednesday.

He also warned that just because the President fared well after his illness, doesn't mean that others will have the same experience.

State leaders in Tennessee and Indiana are now approaching their own interactions with virus.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box on Wednesday said that she, an adult daughter and 23-month-old grandson have tested positive for Covid-19. The health commissioner added she participated in contact tracing but explained she's not been in close contact with anyone except her immediate family.

And Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday he expects to be tested "on a regular basis" over the next few days following the news that a member of his security detail tested positive.

Sacrificing Thanksgiving gatherings

Gathering around the table for a Thanksgiving meal may be a "sacred part of the American tradition," but Fauci told O'Donnell that the holiday may have to look very different this year.

"You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you're pretty certain that the people that you're dealing with are not infected. Either they've been very recently tested, or they're living a lifestyle in which they don't have any interaction with anybody except you and your family," he said.

Small gatherings are becoming a growing source of coronavirus spread, said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield during a call with the nation's governors on Tuesday. Audio of the call was obtained by CNN.

"What we're seeing as the increasing threat right now is actually acquisition of infection through small household gatherings," Redfield said. "Particularly with Thanksgiving coming up, we think it's really important to stress the vigilance of these continued mitigation steps in the household setting."

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine at George Washington University, said Wednesday he'd advise people to consider not having indoor Thanksgiving dinners with others who aren't in their immediate household.

"If you're lucky enough to live in a part of the country where the weather will be moderate in November, do an outdoor Thanksgiving. (But) I think in the ... places in the country where the winter comes early, I think you have to really be careful," Reiner told CNN's "New Day."

"Next year is going to be much better. Let's get through this, and let's get through it safely."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 64°
Windy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Women's Basketball

Image

IU Basketball

Image

Full Question and Answer: Internet needs in Indiana

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Ivy Tech to launch 'learn anywhere' plan for classes amid pandemic

Image

SMWC receives therapy dog

Image

Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors pay it forward

Image

Knox County Early Voting

Image

Flu shots and Greene County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 330637

Reported Deaths: 9320
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1575735321
DuPage19767588
Lake18633499
Will15888408
Kane14558336
Winnebago8207161
St. Clair7330207
Madison6499150
Champaign552527
McHenry5248119
Peoria403058
McLean374629
Rock Island344685
Sangamon315453
Unassigned3071246
Kankakee301978
Kendall231526
Tazewell221544
Macon219048
LaSalle204158
DeKalb194142
Coles167638
Williamson160156
Boone149124
Adams145813
Clinton145223
Jackson136724
Vermilion13617
Randolph107514
Whiteside104021
Effingham10143
Ogle9506
Knox9378
Monroe81027
Grundy8087
Jefferson80440
Bureau79915
Marion7748
Henry7645
Morgan76224
Christian72422
Stephenson7127
Franklin7116
Union68325
Macoupin6648
Crawford5896
McDonough57715
Fayette57415
Shelby5337
Lee5251
Logan5184
Montgomery49614
Woodford49610
Livingston4899
Saline4576
Cass43511
Jersey43521
Iroquois43119
Douglas4208
Warren4146
Bond4059
Wayne3977
Perry38216
Jo Daviess3743
Fulton3210
Richland29611
Moultrie2954
Carroll2936
Lawrence2936
Johnson2790
Washington2651
Clay2596
Hancock2593
Greene25015
Cumberland2415
Clark2404
Jasper23110
Pulaski2181
Mason2151
White2101
De Witt2093
Pike2072
Mercer1916
Wabash1894
Piatt1830
Ford1597
Menard1521
Edgar1338
Massac1332
Marshall1293
Alexander1021
Hamilton972
Gallatin942
Henderson930
Edwards840
Scott840
Brown820
Putnam750
Schuyler741
Stark722
Calhoun660
Hardin470
Pope361
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 139269

Reported Deaths: 3836
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23611774
Lake12189340
St. Joseph8191148
Elkhart7773126
Allen7320213
Hamilton5603112
Vanderburgh512346
Tippecanoe324413
Monroe306738
Hendricks3005128
Johnson2820127
Porter269847
Clark264157
Delaware253772
Vigo228531
Cass215316
Madison208484
LaPorte192850
Warrick176358
Floyd163165
Kosciusko154519
Howard150766
Bartholomew131257
Dubois122921
Marshall121826
Boone113148
Grant110538
Hancock107444
Henry107227
Noble103533
Wayne102018
Jackson96410
Morgan85340
Dearborn81228
Daviess76731
Gibson7639
Clinton75414
LaGrange73414
Shelby73329
Harrison68924
Putnam67115
Lawrence66531
DeKalb62111
Posey6213
Knox61510
Montgomery54022
Steuben5369
White53015
Fayette51814
Miami5124
Decatur48339
Scott48212
Greene47436
Jasper4723
Adams4054
Sullivan38712
Clay3856
Ripley3828
Whitley3796
Starke3547
Orange35024
Huntington3475
Jennings34513
Spencer3446
Wells3445
Franklin33525
Wabash3309
Washington3172
Jefferson3144
Carroll30013
Fulton2952
Pike2928
Randolph2928
Perry25913
Tipton25623
Jay2504
Fountain2292
Newton19111
Martin1850
Owen1841
Parke1822
Rush1754
Vermillion1751
Blackford1693
Crawford1331
Pulaski1251
Brown1233
Benton950
Ohio947
Union880
Switzerland760
Warren601
Unassigned0227