Billboard Music Awards 2020: See Who Won

The Billboard Music Awards took place Wednesday evening with Kelly Clarkson as the host.

Despite not having an audience inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Clarkson still brought dynamic energy to the stage.

"Tonight is about the way music touches us all because music connects with us in so many ways, no matter who you are it moves us sometimes literally," Clarkson said.

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish led with the most nominations. Eilish took home multiple awards including Top Female Artist. The most coveted award of the night, Top Artist, went to Post Malone.

Numerous artists performed throughout the show, including John Legend, Alicia Keys Brandy, En Vogue, BTS and Luke Combs.

It was also a big night for Garth Brooks, who received the Icon Award, which was presented by his good friend, Cher. Brooks performed a medley of his greatest hits that included "The Thunder Rolls," "The River," "Callin' Baton Rouge," "Standing Outside the Fire," "Dive Bar," "Friends in Low Places" and "The Dance."

Demi Lovato also performed her new song "Commander in Chief" about President Trump.

A list of winners announced during the broadcast follows below.

Top Artist

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone *WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Song

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi

"bad guy," Billie Eilish

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Top Male Artist

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone *WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish *WINNER

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles *WINNER

Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo *WINNER

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Social Artist

BTS *WINNER

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Khalid *WINNER

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top Country Artist

Kane Brown

Luke Combs *WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny *WINNER

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle *WINNER

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album

Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" *WINNER

Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"

Khalid "Free Spirit"

Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"

Taylor Swift "Lover"