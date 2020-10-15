Clear

Thailand announces emergency decree to quell pro-democracy protests

Protesters flooded the streets of Bangkok, Thailand in another round of demonstrations that call for a new constitution and government reforms. Journalist Jonanthan Miller reports.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 12:20 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Helen Regan, CNN

Thailand's government arrested several prominent protest leaders and announced a ban on gatherings of more than five people under an emergency decree Thursday aimed at quelling pro-democracy demonstrations that have gripped the country for more than three months.

The decree, which came into effect in the capital Bangkok at 4 a.m. local time, was enforced after thousands of protesters marched from the city's Democracy Monument and broke through a police barricade to camp outside Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's offices late Wednesday. Demonstrators were calling for Prayut's resignation and reform of the monarchy.

"As it has appeared that there have been several groups inviting, inciting and committing illegal assembly," the decree read. "There have been activities which affected the public's peace and order."

The government also cited protesters obstructing a royal motorcade as reason for the emergency decree. Video from the scene showed police pushing back protesters who were shouting and making the defiant three-fingered salute from the "Hunger Games" movies as a car carrying Queen Suthida and King Maha Vajiralongkorn's youngest son, Prince Dipangkorn, slowly drove past.

"Therefore, there are enough grounds to believe that violent acts have been committed. And this has affected the government's stability, safety, property and staff. This is no longer a peaceful assembly as it should be warrant by the constitution," the decree added.

Along with limiting groups to five people, the emergency decree includes a nationwide ban on publishing and broadcasting news and information -- including online -- that incites fear among the public. Assigned officers will now be permitted to implement new traffic rules and close certain premises to the public.

Police also arrested several prominent activists early Thursday following Wednesday's anti-government protests, according to Thai Lawyers For Human Rights.

Student leader and activist Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul, 21, was searched by officers in plain clothes at a hotel near the protest site then arrested in connection with a speech she made in August, the lawyers' group said.

Human rights lawyer and protest leader Arnon Nampa was arrested Thursday morning following a speech he made in the northern city of Chiang Mai on Wednesday.

And Panupong Jadnok was also arrested Thursday morning, though it's not clear why he was detained. Panupong and Arnon have been arrested once before this year in connection with the protests.

On August 10, Panusaya stood on a stage and publicly delivered a 10-point list of demands for reform to the monarchy. Panusaya is spokesperson for the student union group United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, and their demands include revoking laws against defaming the monarchy, a new constitution, abolishing royal offices, ousting the military-led government and disbanding the King's royal guards.

Student-led protests that have been ongoing across Thailand since July have escalated in recent weeks. Protesters, which now include a large cross-section of society among their ranks, are calling for a new constitution, the dissolution of parliament and resignation of Prime Minister Prayut, as well as an end to intimidation of government critics.

But an increasingly central demand is reforming the monarchy to curb King Vajiralongkorn's powers and ensure a true constitutional monarch under a democratic system.

It's the biggest challenge to the ruling establishment in decades, with young people publicly breaking entrenched taboos on speaking openly about the royal family in public. Thailand has some of the world's strictest lese majeste laws, and criticizing the King, Queen, or heir apparent can lead to a maximum 15-year prison sentence.

The King, who spends much of his time overseas, returned to Thailand this week for a host of royal duties, including marking the memorial day of his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

King Vajiralongkorn was confronted by protesters for the first time Tuesday. After a demonstration outside the Prime Minister's offices was broken up by police with 21 protesters arrested, the King's convoy drove past demonstrators who shouted "release our friends" and gave the three-fingered salute.

Authorities had stepped up security the following morning, deploying about 15,000 police to control crowds. As protesters gathered, they were met by lines of royalist groups who had turned out dressed in yellow -- the color of the monarchy.

"I am here to show my respect to the King," said 65-year-old Nid, a private business owner from Bangkok. Of the protesters, he said "they should go back home and focus on their studies. Our country has three pillars; nation, religion and the monarchy. They should know that."

There were questions over whether protesters could once again muster the big crowds seen at previous rallies but as Wednesday wore on, thousands of people joined the march -- with hundreds staying overnight outside Government House.

On Thursday morning, protest group Free Youth called on people to defy the gathering ban and join an afternoon demonstration in Bangkok, saying in a statement on Facebook that, "high school and university students, workers and general people have assembled peacefully and have not started any violence."

"But it is clear now the government has intentionally used the monarchy as a tool to get rid of those who are calling out for their better future, the future with equality and no more disparity," the group said.

While the student-led movement has suffered a setback with the arrest of its core leaders, it "is likely to maintain traction," said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, political scientist and director of the Institute of Security and International Studies at Chulalongkorn University.

"Popular grievances are so wide and deep as traditional Thai institutions, such as military, monarchy and judiciary, have impeded reform and change that can enable Thailand to move ahead," he said.

He added that Wednesday's scenes were "an overdue and pent-up showdown that was kept under the lid during the last reign. This is Thailand's grinding transformation to arrive in the 21st century."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Windy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Women's Basketball

Image

IU Basketball

Image

Full Question and Answer: Internet needs in Indiana

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Ivy Tech to launch 'learn anywhere' plan for classes amid pandemic

Image

SMWC receives therapy dog

Image

Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors pay it forward

Image

Knox County Early Voting

Image

Flu shots and Greene County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 327771

Reported Deaths: 9273
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1567265315
DuPage19640585
Lake18521499
Will15766404
Kane14436335
Winnebago8063158
St. Clair7294205
Madison6426148
Champaign543427
McHenry5202119
Peoria398556
McLean371229
Rock Island341183
Unassigned3069246
Sangamon305250
Kankakee299978
Kendall230526
Tazewell216444
Macon211548
LaSalle200458
DeKalb191241
Coles166237
Williamson157556
Boone146424
Clinton143823
Adams143211
Jackson135624
Vermilion13236
Randolph106913
Whiteside101921
Effingham9953
Ogle9266
Knox9095
Monroe80827
Bureau79815
Jefferson79639
Grundy7957
Henry7605
Marion7577
Morgan75724
Christian71221
Stephenson7077
Franklin6985
Union66825
Macoupin6548
Crawford5766
McDonough57615
Fayette55015
Lee5171
Logan5133
Shelby5127
Woodford4949
Livingston4859
Montgomery48214
Saline4436
Cass43411
Jersey43120
Iroquois42219
Warren3996
Douglas3988
Bond3929
Wayne3907
Perry37716
Jo Daviess3692
Fulton3010
Richland29411
Lawrence2886
Carroll2876
Moultrie2804
Johnson2650
Washington2621
Hancock2543
Clay2526
Greene24815
Cumberland2375
Clark2344
Jasper22810
Pulaski2121
White2101
Mason2091
De Witt2043
Pike2012
Wabash1854
Mercer1836
Piatt1770
Ford1576
Menard1521
Edgar1338
Massac1312
Marshall1271
Alexander1011
Hamilton912
Henderson900
Gallatin892
Scott840
Edwards830
Brown800
Putnam750
Schuyler731
Stark692
Calhoun660
Hardin460
Pope361
Out of IL31

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 138104

Reported Deaths: 3822
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23512772
Lake12087339
St. Joseph8088146
Elkhart7732126
Allen7240213
Hamilton5561112
Vanderburgh505645
Tippecanoe320413
Monroe305437
Hendricks2993128
Johnson2775127
Porter267247
Clark261957
Delaware251371
Vigo226531
Cass213616
Madison206784
LaPorte190849
Warrick174258
Floyd160765
Kosciusko153719
Howard150466
Bartholomew130757
Dubois122521
Marshall120926
Boone112446
Grant110038
Hancock106444
Henry105727
Noble102833
Wayne100418
Jackson95610
Morgan85140
Dearborn80128
Daviess76031
Gibson7569
Clinton74814
Shelby72929
LaGrange72313
Harrison68124
Putnam66815
Lawrence65730
DeKalb61211
Knox61010
Posey6033
Montgomery53622
Steuben5319
White52715
Fayette51214
Miami5074
Decatur48139
Scott48112
Greene47236
Jasper4623
Adams4004
Sullivan38412
Clay3826
Whitley3756
Ripley3748
Orange34924
Starke3467
Jennings34313
Spencer3436
Wells3395
Huntington3375
Franklin32925
Wabash3269
Washington3142
Jefferson3084
Carroll29913
Fulton2942
Pike2928
Randolph2898
Perry25813
Tipton25623
Jay2463
Fountain2292
Newton19111
Martin1850
Owen1831
Parke1792
Rush1734
Vermillion1721
Blackford1673
Crawford1331
Pulaski1241
Brown1223
Benton950
Ohio947
Union850
Switzerland760
Warren591
Unassigned0227