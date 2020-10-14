Clear

Kristen Bell opens up about husband Dax Shepard's relapse after 16 years of sobriety

Actress Kristen Bell told Ellen DeGeneres her husband Dax Shepard is doing well following his recent relapse after 16 years of sobriety.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Kristen Bell is talking about Dax Shepard's recent relapse after 16 years of sobriety.

In a virtual interview for Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Bell said Shepard is now doing better due to new boundaries the couple has put in place.

"He is actually doing really great. Everybody is up against their own demons," Bell said. "Sometimes it's anxiety and depression. Sometimes it's substance abuse."

Shepard had revealed on a Sept. 25 episode of his podcast, "Armchair Expert," that he had relapsed on pain medication following a motorcycle accident.

"The Good place" actress added that one of Shepard's strengths is wanting to evolve.

"The thing I love most about Dax is that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, 'We need a different plan.' We have a plan: if he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, 'We need a stronger plan,'" Bell said.

Shepard had told her he'd been struggling with wanting to use again, saying he was "faltering." But he is "addicted to growth," Bell added.

"He's addicted to evolving," she told the talk host. "He was like, 'I don't want to risk this family and I did, so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.'"

The two are working on a new plan and have also returned to therapy.

"I will continue to stand by him because he's very, very worth it," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Mostly sunny, warm and windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Child abuse cases on the rise

Image

Wednesday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Here's how you can enjoy a soft pretzel and help a good cause

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Barr-Reeve Media hopes to help folks watch school functions from home

Image

Small town library to host weekend fall festival

Image

Courtney Jones Commits to Lipscomb

Image

Northview Preps for WIC Championship

Image

If you're suffering from substance abuse there's a group that's here to help

Image

Local leaders kick-off the 2020 Wabash Valley Wage and Benefits Survey

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 327771

Reported Deaths: 9273
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1567265315
DuPage19640585
Lake18521499
Will15766404
Kane14436335
Winnebago8063158
St. Clair7294205
Madison6426148
Champaign543427
McHenry5202119
Peoria398556
McLean371229
Rock Island341183
Unassigned3069246
Sangamon305250
Kankakee299978
Kendall230526
Tazewell216444
Macon211548
LaSalle200458
DeKalb191241
Coles166237
Williamson157556
Boone146424
Clinton143823
Adams143211
Jackson135624
Vermilion13236
Randolph106913
Whiteside101921
Effingham9953
Ogle9266
Knox9095
Monroe80827
Bureau79815
Jefferson79639
Grundy7957
Henry7605
Marion7577
Morgan75724
Christian71221
Stephenson7077
Franklin6985
Union66825
Macoupin6548
Crawford5766
McDonough57615
Fayette55015
Lee5171
Logan5133
Shelby5127
Woodford4949
Livingston4859
Montgomery48214
Saline4436
Cass43411
Jersey43120
Iroquois42219
Warren3996
Douglas3988
Bond3929
Wayne3907
Perry37716
Jo Daviess3692
Fulton3010
Richland29411
Lawrence2886
Carroll2876
Moultrie2804
Johnson2650
Washington2621
Hancock2543
Clay2526
Greene24815
Cumberland2375
Clark2344
Jasper22810
Pulaski2121
White2101
Mason2091
De Witt2043
Pike2012
Wabash1854
Mercer1836
Piatt1770
Ford1576
Menard1521
Edgar1338
Massac1312
Marshall1271
Alexander1011
Hamilton912
Henderson900
Gallatin892
Scott840
Edwards830
Brown800
Putnam750
Schuyler731
Stark692
Calhoun660
Hardin460
Pope361
Out of IL31

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 138104

Reported Deaths: 3822
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23512772
Lake12087339
St. Joseph8088146
Elkhart7732126
Allen7240213
Hamilton5561112
Vanderburgh505645
Tippecanoe320413
Monroe305437
Hendricks2993128
Johnson2775127
Porter267247
Clark261957
Delaware251371
Vigo226531
Cass213616
Madison206784
LaPorte190849
Warrick174258
Floyd160765
Kosciusko153719
Howard150466
Bartholomew130757
Dubois122521
Marshall120926
Boone112446
Grant110038
Hancock106444
Henry105727
Noble102833
Wayne100418
Jackson95610
Morgan85140
Dearborn80128
Daviess76031
Gibson7569
Clinton74814
Shelby72929
LaGrange72313
Harrison68124
Putnam66815
Lawrence65730
DeKalb61211
Knox61010
Posey6033
Montgomery53622
Steuben5319
White52715
Fayette51214
Miami5074
Decatur48139
Scott48112
Greene47236
Jasper4623
Adams4004
Sullivan38412
Clay3826
Whitley3756
Ripley3748
Orange34924
Starke3467
Jennings34313
Spencer3436
Wells3395
Huntington3375
Franklin32925
Wabash3269
Washington3142
Jefferson3084
Carroll29913
Fulton2942
Pike2928
Randolph2898
Perry25813
Tipton25623
Jay2463
Fountain2292
Newton19111
Martin1850
Owen1831
Parke1792
Rush1734
Vermillion1721
Blackford1673
Crawford1331
Pulaski1241
Brown1223
Benton950
Ohio947
Union850
Switzerland760
Warren591
Unassigned0227