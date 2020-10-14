Clear

Amy Coney Barrett's near-perfect performance

Article Image

Senators questioned Amy Coney Barrett about her views on controversial issues she could face on the Supreme Court, from abortion, to health care, and a potential election dispute.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 1:40 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 1:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Paul Callan

Judge Amy Coney Barrett delivered a relatively flawless showing in her controversial Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday. A few hours into the questioning a senator asked her to display the notes she was using to provide her detailed answers. She picked up a white notepad with nothing on it but the inscription, "United States Senate" as the hearing room erupted in laughter.

With six of her seven children, her husband and other family members watching proudly from the seats behind her, Barrett demonstrated a keen intellect, along with a formidable self-confidence leavened by just the right splash of humility under hours of senatorial questioning.

That questioning was mostly respectful. Those waiting to hear Sen. Kamala Harris deliver the kind of fierce prosecutorial attack she aimed at Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation hearing instead heard her launch into what sounded like a stump speech about the evils of Donald Trump and his attempts to destroy the Affordable Care Act.

After a couple of fearsome sounding "Please answer with a yes or no" questions about nothing even remotely memorable, Harris lapsed into another monologue about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and abortion rights. Virtually all her questions were a retread of questions and topics covered earlier in the day. The vice-presidential candidate didn't even lay a glove on the unscarred Barrett.

Also notable was the absence of focus on Judge Barrett's active and devout Roman Catholicism. Politicians are afraid of offending the 70 million Roman Catholics in the United States. Although most Catholics probably don't practice their faith with the fervor of Judge Barrett, throwing stones at a smart Catholic woman with a large family would have been a monstrous mistake -- and it showed in the tepid questions directed at her. Republicans might have been fearful that her association with the charismatic Catholic People of Praise group would lead to her being unfairly characterized as a religious nut like a character from "The Handmaid's Tale." She, however, exceeded all expectations, never losing composure and maintaining that even judicial temperament.

Barrett deftly fielded questions about Roe v. Wade, honoring it as a reaffirmed precedent of the Supreme Court but denying it the title of "super precedent." She patiently explained that according to legal experts "super-precedent" status is only awarded to legal cases like Brown v. Board of Education and other cases which are not disputed by "any serious person." Nonetheless she declined any comment on overruling Roe, pledging an open mind and never allowing her "personal" opinions to interfere with a correct interpretation of the law.

In an obviously coordinated effort, Democrats complained about a "rushed" confirmation process taking place while Americans are already voting in a pandemic-hit presidential election. They displayed posters depicting seriously ill constituents stating their lives would be destroyed if the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, were ruled unconstitutional. The senators with their "Show & Tell" displays looked like they were pleading with Judge Barrett for favorable rulings in future cases because they have no way to prove her unqualified for a Supreme Court slot.

Throughout the hearing Democrats repeatedly asserted that Barrett would likely rule against the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

When confronted with the possibility that she might overturn the Affordable Care Act based on comments she made in a law journal article, Judge Barrett said even though it would be improper to talk about a pending case, there might be a way to save the statute using the judicial concept of "severability," which sometimes permits an unconstitutional part of a statute to be "severed," saving the remainder of the act. While not committing to how she would rule, Barrett claimed to have a completely open mind about the constitutionality of the ACA in its current form now that Congress has removed the "penalty" provision. "I have made no promises and I have no agenda," she said repeatedly.

Much of the hearing focused on such matters as Barrett's judicial philosophy of Constitutional "originalism" and "textualism." She believes the Constitution should be interpreted with the original intent of the founding fathers in mind and statutes should be interpreted in accordance with the actual words or "text" used by legislators. Judges should not impose their own policy beliefs to advance changing cultural norms.

One of the more interesting lines of questioning of the day was pursued by Judge Barrett's fellow mid-Westerner, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar recalled going on hiking trips with her mother on snow covered trails in northern Minnesota. They would follow the footprints of deer or other animals hoping to get a glimpse at one. Klobuchar's point: that the only way to determine Barret's likely decisions on such controversial issues as abortion and the ACA is to follow her tracks in prior writings and published decisions.

Klobuchar added that following these tracks suggests to her that Barrett will deprive needy Americans of their health insurance and deny women the right of abortion as defined in Roe v. Wade. Barrett strongly disagreed, stating that she decides matters on a case by case basis applying the law as it is written, not as she would personally like the law to be. Throughout the day she invoked words of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg when asked similar questions at her own confirmation hearing about pending cases: "No hints, no previews, no forecasts."

Judge Barrett's journey through Klobuchar's snow-covered trail was a great metaphor, but it only led to Harris' uninspired video appearance during the early evening hours. Harris, who refused to attend the hearing in person because of Covid-19 fears, looked a bit harried as she questioned Barrett. When the senator was done, the judge still had the blank, white piece of Senate stationery sitting untouched before her. No one in "The World's Greatest Deliberative Body" had asked a question tough enough to require even a scribbled note.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 47°
AM Patchy fog then turning to mostly sunny conditions and breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Here's how you can enjoy a soft pretzel and help a good cause

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Barr-Reeve Media hopes to help folks watch school functions from home

Image

Small town library to host weekend fall festival

Image

Courtney Jones Commits to Lipscomb

Image

Northview Preps for WIC Championship

Image

If you're suffering from substance abuse there's a group that's here to help

Image

Local leaders kick-off the 2020 Wabash Valley Wage and Benefits Survey

Image

Back to school anxiety

Image

COVID-19 the economy - Here's what each of Indiana's governor candidates has to say about the state'

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 324918

Reported Deaths: 9243
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1555675304
DuPage19467582
Lake18366498
Will15644402
Kane14278335
Winnebago7897158
St. Clair7260202
Madison6386148
Champaign538927
McHenry5139119
Peoria395056
McLean368327
Rock Island338883
Unassigned3073246
Sangamon300350
Kankakee298078
Kendall226526
Tazewell213144
Macon207548
LaSalle199558
DeKalb189341
Coles165637
Williamson156456
Clinton143023
Boone142524
Adams141611
Jackson135424
Vermilion12886
Randolph106213
Whiteside100121
Effingham9873
Ogle9106
Knox8925
Monroe79927
Bureau79815
Jefferson79539
Grundy7867
Henry7585
Marion7507
Morgan74724
Christian70821
Stephenson6997
Franklin6785
Union65925
Macoupin6478
McDonough57415
Crawford5726
Fayette54714
Logan5093
Shelby5087
Lee5051
Woodford4919
Livingston4809
Montgomery47914
Saline4426
Cass43311
Jersey42620
Iroquois41519
Warren3945
Wayne3897
Bond3878
Douglas3858
Perry37316
Jo Daviess3602
Richland29411
Fulton2930
Lawrence2886
Carroll2776
Moultrie2744
Johnson2620
Washington2591
Hancock2523
Clay2483
Greene24815
Cumberland2345
Clark2334
Jasper22910
Pulaski2121
White2091
Mason2061
De Witt1992
Pike1972
Wabash1844
Mercer1796
Piatt1740
Ford1556
Menard1501
Edgar1328
Massac1312
Marshall1241
Alexander1011
Hamilton902
Gallatin892
Henderson880
Scott840
Edwards800
Brown780
Putnam740
Schuyler711
Calhoun660
Stark642
Hardin460
Pope361
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 136555

Reported Deaths: 3795
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23314771
Lake11971339
St. Joseph7967142
Elkhart7646126
Allen7158212
Hamilton5529110
Vanderburgh495042
Tippecanoe316913
Monroe301537
Hendricks2971128
Johnson2740127
Porter264247
Clark259557
Delaware247670
Vigo222930
Cass212816
Madison205082
LaPorte188348
Warrick171957
Floyd160265
Kosciusko152318
Howard149365
Bartholomew129357
Dubois120821
Marshall118926
Boone111546
Grant108837
Hancock105344
Henry104127
Noble101733
Wayne98417
Jackson94610
Morgan83540
Dearborn79128
Daviess75430
Gibson7449
Clinton74014
Shelby72529
LaGrange72012
Harrison67624
Putnam66515
Lawrence64830
Knox60510
DeKalb59811
Posey5893
Montgomery53322
White52515
Steuben5109
Fayette50614
Miami4954
Decatur47839
Scott47811
Greene46736
Jasper4553
Adams3834
Sullivan38112
Clay3766
Whitley3736
Ripley3638
Orange34524
Jennings34113
Starke3407
Spencer3386
Wells3345
Huntington3304
Franklin32725
Wabash3219
Washington3102
Jefferson3074
Carroll29913
Fulton2912
Pike2857
Randolph2838
Perry25513
Tipton25423
Jay2442
Fountain2252
Newton19011
Martin1830
Owen1831
Parke1742
Rush1724
Blackford1653
Vermillion1641
Crawford1301
Pulaski1241
Brown1213
Benton940
Ohio907
Union850
Switzerland750
Warren591
Unassigned0227