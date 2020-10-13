Clear

iPhone 12: What you need to know about Apple's new 5G phone lineup

Watch Apple CEO Tim Cook announce the first 5G-enabled iPhones.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 3:50 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

Apple's 5G smartphone lineup is finally here.

The company announced four new iPhones in a virtual event on Tuesday — the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and a new, smaller, iPhone 12 mini. All the phones are 5G-equipped, meaning they can connect to the next-generation high-speed wireless networks.

"This is a huge moment for all of us and we're really excited," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

Apple will be hoping that its historically loyal user base will continue to shell out the big bucks to upgrade, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy and forces millions to stay home. The cheapest phone in its new lineup — the iPhone 12 mini — starts at $699, while the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max — Apple's biggest ever smartphone at 6.7 inches — will start at $1099.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are will be available for pre-order on Oct. 16 and in store on Oct. 23. The iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max are will be available for pre-order on Nov. 6 and in store. Nov. 13.

The iPhone 12 comes in five colors — black, white, red, green and blue — and is thinner, smaller and lighter than its predecessor, the iPhone 11, the company said. It also features an upgraded XDR display and a new, tougher glass atop the display that Apple is calling Ceramic Shield.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will have two cameras on the back, a wide and an ultrawide, and several software features that will enable features such as night mode timelapses. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, meanwhile, add a third telephoto lens.

The Pro cameras also feature several additional software features that allow for better, sharper images and more control over lighting and video recording.

Apple is preparing for a potential hit to battery life from faster cellular speeds. The iPhone 12 will automatically detect when your phone doesn't need 5G and switch to the slower LTE network to save battery life, the company said.

The latest iPhones are powered by new A14 Bionic chip, which the company boasts is the "fastest... in any smartphone."

In a nod to its past, Apple's reintroducing MagSafe, the name it gave to the magnetic connectors on the power adapters that used to ship with MacBooks before the introudction of USB-C charging. Now, it's using the name to talk about a magnet in the back of the iPhone 12 that helps it snap into place with wireless chargers, for more efficient charging. This also enables certain accessories, both from Apple and third parties, to snap on to the back of it, like a slim wallet the company showed off. Wireless charging will also work through some accessories.

What's not in the box

Apple will ship the iPhone 12 without headphones or a charging brink, a move aimed at cutting down on waste.

More than 2 billion Apple power adapters are out in the world, and many customers already have wired headphones or AirPods, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives Lisa Jackson said.

"Removing these items also means a smaller, lighter iPhone box," Jackson said. "We can fit up to 70% more items on a shipping pallet," reducing shipping emissions.

The new iPhone also uses 100% recycled rare earth elements for all magnets, including in the camera and haptics.

Will people buy it?

The last time Apple released a phone into so much economic uncertainty was the iPhone 3G in July 2008, when the United States was already in a recession and just before the financial crisis escalated with the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers. Now, Covid has cast a shadow over all aspects of life in 2020, including smartphone upgrade cycles, and not even Apple is immune. The company typically announces new iPhones in September, but this year the pandemic disrupted supply chains, leading it to announce that the smartphones would ship out later than usual.

There's also the question of how much of a motivator 5G will be in convincing users to make the switch to the iPhone 12. Apple is relatively late to the 5G game — competitors like Samsung, Motorola, LG and Google have had 5G smartphones on the market for months — but 5G networks themselves are still at a nascent stage. A full rollout of 5G networks across the United States is expected to take another five to seven years, according to analysts.

Only 13% of smartphones sold in the first half of 2020 had 5G capabilities, and only 6% of customers would rank 5G as a primary factor in their next smartphone purchase, according to research firm Canalys.

For now, the list of consumer services and capabilities enabled by 5G remains relatively short. Uploads and downloads will be faster over the new network, which will be especially noticeable with big files like videos or movies. Over high-band 5G networks, it may be possible to download a two hour movie in fewer than 10 seconds, versus around 7 minutes with 4G.

It will take some time for more services taking advantage of 5G's speeds and bandwidth to be built, meaning consumers may want to wait to shell out for a 5G device.

But wait, there's more

Apple also rolled out a new iteration of its smart speaker called the HomePod Mini.

The speaker has new acoustic technology that give it better 360-degree sound quality, the company said, and multiple HomePod Minis can connect to each other to create a home entertainment system. The speaker also connects to Apple's Home app to control lights, thermostats and other smart home gadgets.

The HomePod Mini goes on sale November 6 and will cost $99.

-- CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff, Rachel Metz and Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 71°
AM Patchy fog then turning to mostly sunny conditions and breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VCSC allows middle school students to head back to the classroom

Image

Tuesday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Seller to IUPUI

Image

Lady Knights ready for Regionals

Image

THS Boys Regionals Preview

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

One Terre Haute haunted house will be giving you a fright, all while keeping you safe

Image

Trade jobs are in high demand

Image

Bridgeton Mill to be featured on the show 'Small Town Big Deal'

Image

Male Breast Cancer survivor speaks out

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 324918

Reported Deaths: 9243
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1555675304
DuPage19467582
Lake18366498
Will15644402
Kane14278335
Winnebago7897158
St. Clair7260202
Madison6386148
Champaign538927
McHenry5139119
Peoria395056
McLean368327
Rock Island338883
Unassigned3073246
Sangamon300350
Kankakee298078
Kendall226526
Tazewell213144
Macon207548
LaSalle199558
DeKalb189341
Coles165637
Williamson156456
Clinton143023
Boone142524
Adams141611
Jackson135424
Vermilion12886
Randolph106213
Whiteside100121
Effingham9873
Ogle9106
Knox8925
Monroe79927
Bureau79815
Jefferson79539
Grundy7867
Henry7585
Marion7507
Morgan74724
Christian70821
Stephenson6997
Franklin6785
Union65925
Macoupin6478
McDonough57415
Crawford5726
Fayette54714
Logan5093
Shelby5087
Lee5051
Woodford4919
Livingston4809
Montgomery47914
Saline4426
Cass43311
Jersey42620
Iroquois41519
Warren3945
Wayne3897
Bond3878
Douglas3858
Perry37316
Jo Daviess3602
Richland29411
Fulton2930
Lawrence2886
Carroll2776
Moultrie2744
Johnson2620
Washington2591
Hancock2523
Clay2483
Greene24815
Cumberland2345
Clark2334
Jasper22910
Pulaski2121
White2091
Mason2061
De Witt1992
Pike1972
Wabash1844
Mercer1796
Piatt1740
Ford1556
Menard1501
Edgar1328
Massac1312
Marshall1241
Alexander1011
Hamilton902
Gallatin892
Henderson880
Scott840
Edwards800
Brown780
Putnam740
Schuyler711
Calhoun660
Stark642
Hardin460
Pope361
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 136555

Reported Deaths: 3795
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23314771
Lake11971339
St. Joseph7967142
Elkhart7646126
Allen7158212
Hamilton5529110
Vanderburgh495042
Tippecanoe316913
Monroe301537
Hendricks2971128
Johnson2740127
Porter264247
Clark259557
Delaware247670
Vigo222930
Cass212816
Madison205082
LaPorte188348
Warrick171957
Floyd160265
Kosciusko152318
Howard149365
Bartholomew129357
Dubois120821
Marshall118926
Boone111546
Grant108837
Hancock105344
Henry104127
Noble101733
Wayne98417
Jackson94610
Morgan83540
Dearborn79128
Daviess75430
Gibson7449
Clinton74014
Shelby72529
LaGrange72012
Harrison67624
Putnam66515
Lawrence64830
Knox60510
DeKalb59811
Posey5893
Montgomery53322
White52515
Steuben5109
Fayette50614
Miami4954
Decatur47839
Scott47811
Greene46736
Jasper4553
Adams3834
Sullivan38112
Clay3766
Whitley3736
Ripley3638
Orange34524
Jennings34113
Starke3407
Spencer3386
Wells3345
Huntington3304
Franklin32725
Wabash3219
Washington3102
Jefferson3074
Carroll29913
Fulton2912
Pike2857
Randolph2838
Perry25513
Tipton25423
Jay2442
Fountain2252
Newton19011
Martin1830
Owen1831
Parke1742
Rush1724
Blackford1653
Vermillion1641
Crawford1301
Pulaski1241
Brown1213
Benton940
Ohio907
Union850
Switzerland750
Warren591
Unassigned0227