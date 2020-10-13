Clear

5 things to know for October 13: Coronavirus, Supreme Court, Election 2020, Big Tech and Greece

The Sunbelt swelters with soaring temperatures spreading towards Texas. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis let's us know how long the heat will last.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2020 7:20 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

Hurricane Delta has taken its toll, leaving four dead and hundreds of thousands without power along the Gulf of Mexico.

1. Coronavirus 

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has paused the advanced clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in a volunteer. It's the second Phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trial to be paused in the US, but experts say it's not entirely concerning or unexpected for adverse effects, even serious ones, to appear in large studies. Meanwhile, several countries like Russia and Germany are seeing record daily numbers of Covid-19 cases, or numbers approaching the early peaks of the pandemic. There's another second wave to worry about, too: A new report claims there will be another surge of Covid-related mental health devastation as well. Increased isolation and tension, coupled with poor access to taxed mental health treatment systems, could lead to more tragedies like overdoses and suicides.

2. Supreme Court 

The first day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett featured plenty of fiery moments, but a lot of them revolved around the upcoming election instead of Barrett herself. For instance, all eyes were on VP nominee Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, when she delivered an opening statement criticizing President Trump and Republicans for attacking the Affordable Care Act. Both sides have all but agreed Barrett's confirmation by the Republican-led Senate is a done deal, so Democrats instead used some of their questioning time to make a pitch to save the Affordable Care Act. Republicans, meanwhile, criticized Democrats for bringing up Barrett's Catholic faith and her association with the Christian group People of Praise, saying it amounted to, as Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said, "religious bigotry." Progressives are worried that with another religion-led conservative on the bench, abortion rights cases could be dismantled.

3. Election 2020

Early in-person voting has started, and it's already a mess. A technical glitch at an Atlanta voting supersite and hours-long lines around the state plagued voters in Georgia.  Election watchers have long worried that technical problems, along with pandemic protocols and reduced polling staff, will create untenable situations for discouraged voters. California is dealing with another problem: The state's Republican Party has been asked to remove unofficial ballot drop boxes placed in at least three counties. Such actions are illegal, since only county election officials have the authority to oversee ballot drop boxes. In New York, the NYPD has told all uniformed members to prepare to be deployed for protests before and after the election -- possibly into 2021, if a winner is not promptly and securely decided.

4. Big Tech

Facebook says it will now ban forms of Holocaust denial under its hate speech policy. That's a reversal for CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who previously said that while such content was offensive, it shouldn't be removed. Facebook has been criticized for an uneven approach to moderating and monitoring hate speech on its platform. Last week, the company said it will ban all pages, groups, and Instagram accounts representing the conspiracy theory QAnon. That was a big move as well, one that fellow social media giant YouTube is seemingly reluctant to follow. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said during a CNN interview that the platform has taken steps to reducing the ways QAnon content is recommended to viewers, but stopped short of saying they would take broader action.

5. Greece 

Tensions are rising between Greece and Turkey over offshore rights in the eastern Mediterranean. A Turkish ship recently departed to conduct work near the Greek island of Kastellorizo, which is close to Turkey's southern coast. Greece's foreign ministry described the development as a "major escalation" and a "direct threat to peace in the region." Relations between the two countries have been frayed for years due to a variety of disputes including jurisdiction in the Mediterranean and influence over the ethnically split island country of Cyprus. Greece wants its fellow EU members to impose sanctions on Turkey. At a summit earlier this month, the EU said it would go ahead with punishments if Turkey continued operations in the region.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Vanderbilt-Missouri is the first SEC game postponed due to Covid-19

It was only a matter of time.

Companies are getting creative with work-from-home perks

Tracksuits and virtual wine-and-cheese tastings? Sounds like a decent night in.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is replacing its "Finger Lickin' Good" sauce

The new sauce has a much less evocative name.

Jennifer Aniston has a new puppy named Lord Chesterfield

A top-tier aristocratic dog name.

Tourist returns stolen artifacts to Pompeii after suffering "curse" for 15 years

Her troubles were actually pretty serious so, c'mon, you can lay off now, Pompeiian curse.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 324918

Reported Deaths: 9243
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1555675304
DuPage19467582
Lake18366498
Will15644402
Kane14278335
Winnebago7897158
St. Clair7260202
Madison6386148
Champaign538927
McHenry5139119
Peoria395056
McLean368327
Rock Island338883
Unassigned3073246
Sangamon300350
Kankakee298078
Kendall226526
Tazewell213144
Macon207548
LaSalle199558
DeKalb189341
Coles165637
Williamson156456
Clinton143023
Boone142524
Adams141611
Jackson135424
Vermilion12886
Randolph106213
Whiteside100121
Effingham9873
Ogle9106
Knox8925
Monroe79927
Bureau79815
Jefferson79539
Grundy7867
Henry7585
Marion7507
Morgan74724
Christian70821
Stephenson6997
Franklin6785
Union65925
Macoupin6478
McDonough57415
Crawford5726
Fayette54714
Logan5093
Shelby5087
Lee5051
Woodford4919
Livingston4809
Montgomery47914
Saline4426
Cass43311
Jersey42620
Iroquois41519
Warren3945
Wayne3897
Bond3878
Douglas3858
Perry37316
Jo Daviess3602
Richland29411
Fulton2930
Lawrence2886
Carroll2776
Moultrie2744
Johnson2620
Washington2591
Hancock2523
Clay2483
Greene24815
Cumberland2345
Clark2334
Jasper22910
Pulaski2121
White2091
Mason2061
De Witt1992
Pike1972
Wabash1844
Mercer1796
Piatt1740
Ford1556
Menard1501
Edgar1328
Massac1312
Marshall1241
Alexander1011
Hamilton902
Gallatin892
Henderson880
Scott840
Edwards800
Brown780
Putnam740
Schuyler711
Calhoun660
Stark642
Hardin460
Pope361
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 136555

Reported Deaths: 3795
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23314771
Lake11971339
St. Joseph7967142
Elkhart7646126
Allen7158212
Hamilton5529110
Vanderburgh495042
Tippecanoe316913
Monroe301537
Hendricks2971128
Johnson2740127
Porter264247
Clark259557
Delaware247670
Vigo222930
Cass212816
Madison205082
LaPorte188348
Warrick171957
Floyd160265
Kosciusko152318
Howard149365
Bartholomew129357
Dubois120821
Marshall118926
Boone111546
Grant108837
Hancock105344
Henry104127
Noble101733
Wayne98417
Jackson94610
Morgan83540
Dearborn79128
Daviess75430
Gibson7449
Clinton74014
Shelby72529
LaGrange72012
Harrison67624
Putnam66515
Lawrence64830
Knox60510
DeKalb59811
Posey5893
Montgomery53322
White52515
Steuben5109
Fayette50614
Miami4954
Decatur47839
Scott47811
Greene46736
Jasper4553
Adams3834
Sullivan38112
Clay3766
Whitley3736
Ripley3638
Orange34524
Jennings34113
Starke3407
Spencer3386
Wells3345
Huntington3304
Franklin32725
Wabash3219
Washington3102
Jefferson3074
Carroll29913
Fulton2912
Pike2857
Randolph2838
Perry25513
Tipton25423
Jay2442
Fountain2252
Newton19011
Martin1830
Owen1831
Parke1742
Rush1724
Blackford1653
Vermillion1641
Crawford1301
Pulaski1241
Brown1213
Benton940
Ohio907
Union850
Switzerland750
Warren591
Unassigned0227