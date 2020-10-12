Clear

Think it's hard keeping a restaurant open in a pandemic? Try opening one

Thousands of small businesses have shuttered since the start of the pandemic in March. CNN's Phil Mattingly speaks with one woman who had to close her restaurant for good but saw her second business take off.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Ethan Harp, CNN

On a New York City avenue near midtown Manhattan's Restaurant Row, several former restaurant windows are currently dotted with For Lease signs. But one features a surprising promise in the middle of a pandemic: "Coming Soon."

"I want to go forward — no surrender," said Salvatore Fraterrigo, who placed that sign at his Sicilian restaurant Norma, a 70-seat trattoria set to open this month after the pandemic pushed back a planned spring launch.

Opening a restaurant in America's most expensive city is daunting at any time. But doing so during the coronavirus crisis is forcing nascent New York City restaurateurs to cook up survival strategies before they even take their first orders.

"It's extremely difficult: You put a lot of capital into opening a new restaurant, and you need to start generating revenue right away," explained New York City Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie. "So those people who were ready to open...have a lot of debt [and] uncertainty, and they've been sitting for the past six months."

Some 100,000 restaurants nationwide, nearly one in six, have gone under as a result of the pandemic, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But others haven't even had a chance to open — like Norma, which Fraterrigo and his wife and business partner Emanuela Pacifico were set to open in April after signing a 10-year lease last November.

But as New York became an early epicenter of coronavirus in America, delays mounted and they stopped construction. Then, on March 16 the city banned eateries from offering dine-in service, with Mayor Bill de Blasio warning that "the virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have."

It wasn't until June 22 that city restaurants were allowed to begin offering outdoor dining. Many restaurants scrambled in the weeks that followed to build makeshift booths where none stood before — with more than 10,000 New York City spots now offering outdoor seating, according to Rigie.

But that doesn't include Norma.

Waiting to open

With autumn approaching and even chillier nights ahead, it would be a waste of time and money to build outdoor dining now, Fraterrigo concluded, with his ovens about to start for the first time.

He instead waited for the partial lifting of New York's indoor dining ban at the end of September, which now allows eateries to seat at 25% capacity provided that customers have their temperature checked at the door, tables are six feet apart and diners keep masks on when they're not at the table.

"I don't think that 25% is going to help us," Fraterrigo said, noting that Norma will be able to serve only about 17 diners at a time. "It's gonna be very complicated, honestly. I was expecting at least 50%."

So Fraterrigo is making hard choices, including cutting his own salary for now. But he does have the advantage of experience, and another location: After the Italian-born chef built his career at restaurants around the world, he opened the original Norma across town four years ago. He says the old place is holding on, thanks to its established presence and backyard garden for outdoor dining, and he will shift some of its veteran workers to the new location.

"Of course, if I knew" coronavirus was coming, Fraterrigo said, he wouldn't have signed a lease for the next decade. But here he is.

'There was no going back'

Other NYC restaurant rookies understand his pain.

Yazmin Garcia was two months from giving birth to her son, Axel, when she opened her Mexican restaurant The Red Grill on Manhattan's Upper East Side where her husband Mark Dominguez serves as manager.

"We had made a large investment ... all of our savings. There was no going back," Dominguez said.

The couple was preparing to open in late March, just as restaurant restrictions went into effect. Food inventory was in, and chefs were already beginning to cook in the kitchen.

"We just had to cancel all the plans," Dominguez said.

Unlike established competitors, The Red Grill was unable to switch to a to-go-only format with a brand-new name and a large staff to pay. They looked into Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, but were told they were ineligible since they didn't have payrolls yet.

With bank accounts running low, The Red Grill took a leap when outdoor dining was given the green light and became one of the first in the neighborhood to offer it starting on July 1.

"We just opened the doors and wished for the best," he added. "And then, God, the restaurant picked up within a couple of days."

The outdoor dining was successful enough that The Red Grill was able to bring back five employees, and they're now working with a 15-person crew.

But like Fraterrigo at Norma, Dominguez is also worried about the limits on indoor service. At The Red Grill, the bar takes up nearly a third of the restaurant's indoor space, and the city guidelines bar customers from sitting there.

"We just have to take things one day at a time," Dominguez said.

Weighing relief efforts

A few potential relief efforts are in the works. Federally, Rep. Earl Blumenauer proposed a $120 billion dollar relief bill for independent restaurants as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that passed the House vote on October 1.

In New York, the City Council recently approved a potential up-to-10% Covid-19 surcharge that restaurants will be allowed to add to a check. The mayor's office confirmed de Blasio will sign it, though they would not say when.

But with their hopes hanging on every customer, some owners worry about tacking more costs on their diners.

"I don't feel like we should be leveraging our customers for financial aid while they are also suffering from the effects of this pandemic," said Matt Diaz, owner of the Mexican café For All Things Good in Brooklyn, which opened in July. "We will now have to explain to our customers why we are charging them more, and even risk alienating them."

But restaurant owners are no behemoth with their varying considerations and concerns. Diaz and Fraterrigo, for example, agree they would rather see government efforts like rent freezes — but Diaz isn't sure he will open even 25% indoor capacity at For All Things Good, saying "it doesn't seem worth the risk."

The complexity highlights the challenge of weighing public health with financial health, and the small businesses caught up in that debate as the pandemic wears on.

At The Red Grill, manager Dominguez said he and his staff are trying to focus on the positive in a world of uncertainty.

"Everybody's excited to come back to work," he said. "Whatever we're making, little or not ... everybody's happy that we're making something."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Sunny, Breezy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seller to IUPUI

Image

Lady Knights ready for Regionals

Image

THS Boys Regionals Preview

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

One Terre Haute haunted house will be giving you a fright, all while keeping you safe

Image

Trade jobs are in high demand

Image

Bridgeton Mill to be featured on the show 'Small Town Big Deal'

Image

Male Breast Cancer survivor speaks out

Image

One arrested after stabbing at Terre Haute motel

Image

Vigo County COVID-19 cases

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 322178

Reported Deaths: 9230
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1545195300
DuPage19310582
Lake18251498
Will15508401
Kane14131335
Winnebago7734158
St. Clair7207202
Madison6334148
Champaign535227
McHenry5091119
Peoria391955
McLean363827
Rock Island336282
Unassigned3076246
Sangamon297750
Kankakee296978
Kendall224426
Tazewell211344
Macon203848
LaSalle197458
DeKalb187041
Coles164637
Williamson155156
Clinton141123
Boone139924
Adams137711
Jackson135224
Vermilion12546
Randolph105413
Whiteside98621
Effingham9753
Ogle8946
Knox8875
Bureau79415
Jefferson78939
Monroe78826
Grundy7827
Henry7495
Marion7447
Morgan73424
Christian70521
Stephenson6737
Franklin6585
Union65725
Macoupin6468
McDonough56215
Crawford5616
Fayette52513
Shelby5057
Lee5011
Logan4993
Woodford4879
Livingston4749
Montgomery46414
Saline4406
Cass43111
Jersey42320
Iroquois40919
Warren3935
Bond3858
Wayne3817
Douglas3757
Perry37316
Jo Daviess3572
Richland29110
Lawrence2886
Fulton2810
Carroll2746
Moultrie2694
Johnson2610
Washington2541
Hancock2503
Greene24715
Clay2461
Cumberland2315
Clark2294
Jasper22910
Pulaski2111
White2071
Mason2041
De Witt1912
Pike1882
Wabash1834
Mercer1776
Piatt1720
Menard1491
Ford1416
Massac1312
Edgar1288
Marshall1211
Alexander1001
Hamilton872
Gallatin862
Henderson860
Scott840
Edwards800
Brown780
Putnam740
Schuyler701
Calhoun660
Stark632
Hardin460
Pope361
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 134981

Reported Deaths: 3789
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23178771
Lake11830339
St. Joseph7851141
Elkhart7540125
Allen7111211
Hamilton5476110
Vanderburgh485242
Tippecanoe313013
Monroe298837
Hendricks2961128
Johnson2706127
Porter260347
Clark257657
Delaware242470
Vigo219130
Cass211915
Madison202982
LaPorte184448
Warrick169457
Floyd159165
Kosciusko148818
Howard148465
Bartholomew128357
Dubois119321
Marshall115726
Boone110746
Grant107737
Hancock104944
Henry102927
Noble100233
Wayne95516
Jackson92710
Morgan82640
Dearborn78128
Daviess75030
Gibson7339
Clinton72614
Shelby72329
LaGrange71212
Harrison66924
Putnam65815
Lawrence63530
Knox60110
DeKalb59211
Posey5723
Montgomery53222
White52415
Steuben5019
Fayette49814
Miami4894
Decatur47739
Scott46911
Greene46636
Jasper4433
Sullivan37712
Clay3726
Whitley3646
Adams3634
Ripley3598
Orange34124
Jennings33913
Spencer3336
Starke3317
Wells3305
Franklin32725
Huntington3244
Wabash3169
Washington3082
Jefferson3054
Carroll29913
Fulton2842
Randolph2828
Pike2756
Perry25413
Tipton25223
Jay2392
Fountain2092
Newton18911
Martin1820
Owen1821
Rush1694
Parke1642
Vermillion1641
Blackford1623
Crawford1281
Pulaski1221
Brown1203
Benton930
Ohio877
Union840
Switzerland750
Warren551
Unassigned0227