Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffers devastating injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the field on a cart Sunday, choking back tears as he raised a fist to the fans in attendance at the AT&T Stadium after suffering a horrific injury against NFC East opponents the New York Giants.

Prescott has undergone surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

The surgery aimed to "wash out the wound and fix the fracture," according to a statement from the team.

The injury occurred in the third quarter on a scramble in which Prescott was tackled awkwardly by Giants free safety Logan Ryan. Medical personnel rushed onto the field and splinted his leg as players and coaches on both teams looked on with great concern.

"Dak Prescott's surgery was successfully completed last night and he is expected to be released from the hospital today," the Cowboys told CNN in a statement on Monday.

No timetable has yet been provided for Prescott's recovery, though his brother Tad shared a picture on social media of a smiling Dak in a hospital bed ahead of the surgery and promised that "he'll be back STRONGER than ever."

Heartbreak for Prescott

Prescott came into this season playing under the one-year franchise tag, meaning he will be out of contract at the end of the season.

He was due for a massive payday at the end of this season with either the Cowboys or the highest bidder elsewhere in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently has the most lucrative deal in sports history, reportedly worth up to half a billion dollars.

The 27-year-old Prescott had been leading the league in passing yards, attempts and completions this season, and arguably may have been in line for a similar deal to Mahomes.

However teams, including the Cowboys, may be less likely to offer him a big money contract over fears he will not return the same player.

Prescott, who is the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, is a popular man across the league and tributes flooded in for him after he was carted off the field.

Prior to the season's start , Prescott had spoken about his struggles with depression and the importance of reaching out to those around you after his brother's death earlier this year.

The high regard in which he is held by those around the league was clear for all to see as players from arch rivals the Giants knelt alongside Prescott's Cowboys teammates as he left the field.

What now for the Cowboys?

Despite Prescott's prolific season so far with the arm, the Cowboys' 37-34 win over the Giants was only the team's second of the season.

They currently sit top of the NFC East with a record of 2-3 but owing to poor defensive performances, they have been unable to win more games.

The 'Boys have scored 163 points this season, 50 more than the Eagles who sit second in the NFC East. However, their defense has conceded 180 points this season -- the highest across the entire league.

Andy Dalton replaces the injured Prescott and while he is one of the most experienced backup quarterbacks in the league, without their star player it is hard to see the Cowboys improving their odds of making the playoffs this year.