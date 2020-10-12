Clear

5 things to know for October 12: Coronavirus, Supreme Court, election 2020, protests, Nigeria

Unearthed video from 2016 in a CBS News interview with Amy Coney Barrett shows her warning of Supreme Court appointments that "could dramatically flip the balance of power in the court."

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Today is Indigenous Peoples' Day in some areas, and Columbus Day in others. Either way, you may want to see what's open and closed before you venture out to do errands. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

More than half of US states are seeing increases in coronavirus cases, and five states, including Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont, have recorded a 50% rise in cases over the last week. While the US has far and away the most cases and deaths of any country, other areas of the world are trying to get ahead of possible resurgences. The Chinese port city of Qingdao wants to test around nine million people after 12 new cases sparked concerns of a wider outbreak. France is adding more cities, including Toulouse and Montpellier, to its list of "maximum alert" areas as cases rise. The UK is set to announce a new set of coronavirus measures soon. And India's Health Minister is urging people to celebrate upcoming festivals from home as the country tops 7 million confirmed cases. In short? Despite President Trump's claims this weekend that the coronavirus is "disappearing," the numbers indicate it most definitely is not.

2. Supreme Court 

Amy Coney Barrett will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee today to kick off a week's worth of hearings on the way to her fast-track Senate confirmation. In her opening statement, Barrett will focus on how her family and faith, as well as the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, whom she worked under, have influenced her career. While her confirmation seems all but imminent to Democrats, they may be able to gain some ground in the healthcare debate during the hearings. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has already called on Barrett to recuse herself from a fast-approaching case on the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

3. Election 2020

What's the situation with the next presidential debate? The Trump campaign is pushing for an in-person event now that President Trump has been cleared by White House physicians to return to his schedule following his coronavirus diagnosis. However, they haven't given a clear answer on when he last tested negative. Last week the debate commission canceled the second debate, scheduled for this Thursday, October 15, and proposed a virtual format instead. However, the Trump campaign rejected the idea. Now it seems the Biden campaign isn't interested in rescheduling that in-person contest, and Biden is instead set to participate in a town hall on ABC on Thursday. Trump is in talks with NBC to host his own town hall. The final presidential debate is still scheduled for next week on October 22.

4. Protests

A man is in custody following a deadly shooting at a protest in Denver this weekend, but there's some confusion around his identity. Matthew Dolloff was initially identified as a private security guard, but police say there's no record of him ever holding such a certification. Dolloff allegedly shot someone following a verbal altercation in an area near a planned police support rally and counterprotest. That person was later pronounced dead. The incident is the latest in a string of fatal encounters between ideologically opposite demonstrators, following the slaying of two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August.

5. Nigeria 

Nigeria's Inspector General of Police has announced a controversial law enforcement unit in the country will be disbanded after nationwide protests demanding an end to police violence. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, has been accused of several acts of brutality, including claims of kidnapping, harassment, torture, sexual violence, murder, and extortion. Amnesty International said it has documented 82 cases of police brutality in Nigeria between 2017 and 2020. Protests and unrest over the police unit have been going on for weeks now, and while demonstrators said they were happy SARS is being disbanded, there's still more work to do to end police brutality.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The LA Lakers have won a record-tying 17th NBA Championship

That's number four for LeBron James, if you're keeping score.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating injury during his Sunday game

Ugh, don't look it up if you're squeamish. All the best to him on his recovery.

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day(s), which start later this week

Now, as always, be extra kind to your local Amazon delivery people!

Pabst Blue Ribbon is making a cannabis seltzer

We can't imagine a world in which that tastes good ... but then again, it's probably not about the taste.

Meet the woman with enough Eminem tattoos to set a world record

A truly singular accomplishment.

THIS JUST IN ...

And the next Nobel Prize goes to ...

American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in economics for their contributions to auction theory.

TODAY'S NUMBER

837,499

That's how many recreational visits were recorded at Yellowstone National Park, which is mostly in Wyoming. That marks the park's busiest September ever.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I think you are starting to see a lot of what has preserved US democracy is decorum, not necessarily strong institutions, just good behavior."

Ory Okolloh-Mwangi, a Kenyan political commentator and investment professional who is one of several international election observers to express concern about the volatile political environment leading up to the US presidential election.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The world's most magnificent libraries 

Is there anything quite so soothing, so inspiring as a great library? We think not.(Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 322178

Reported Deaths: 9230
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1545195300
DuPage19310582
Lake18251498
Will15508401
Kane14131335
Winnebago7734158
St. Clair7207202
Madison6334148
Champaign535227
McHenry5091119
Peoria391955
McLean363827
Rock Island336282
Unassigned3076246
Sangamon297750
Kankakee296978
Kendall224426
Tazewell211344
Macon203848
LaSalle197458
DeKalb187041
Coles164637
Williamson155156
Clinton141123
Boone139924
Adams137711
Jackson135224
Vermilion12546
Randolph105413
Whiteside98621
Effingham9753
Ogle8946
Knox8875
Bureau79415
Jefferson78939
Monroe78826
Grundy7827
Henry7495
Marion7447
Morgan73424
Christian70521
Stephenson6737
Franklin6585
Union65725
Macoupin6468
McDonough56215
Crawford5616
Fayette52513
Shelby5057
Lee5011
Logan4993
Woodford4879
Livingston4749
Montgomery46414
Saline4406
Cass43111
Jersey42320
Iroquois40919
Warren3935
Bond3858
Wayne3817
Douglas3757
Perry37316
Jo Daviess3572
Richland29110
Lawrence2886
Fulton2810
Carroll2746
Moultrie2694
Johnson2610
Washington2541
Hancock2503
Greene24715
Clay2461
Cumberland2315
Clark2294
Jasper22910
Pulaski2111
White2071
Mason2041
De Witt1912
Pike1882
Wabash1834
Mercer1776
Piatt1720
Menard1491
Ford1416
Massac1312
Edgar1288
Marshall1211
Alexander1001
Hamilton872
Gallatin862
Henderson860
Scott840
Edwards800
Brown780
Putnam740
Schuyler701
Calhoun660
Stark632
Hardin460
Pope361
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 134981

Reported Deaths: 3789
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23178771
Lake11830339
St. Joseph7851141
Elkhart7540125
Allen7111211
Hamilton5476110
Vanderburgh485242
Tippecanoe313013
Monroe298837
Hendricks2961128
Johnson2706127
Porter260347
Clark257657
Delaware242470
Vigo219130
Cass211915
Madison202982
LaPorte184448
Warrick169457
Floyd159165
Kosciusko148818
Howard148465
Bartholomew128357
Dubois119321
Marshall115726
Boone110746
Grant107737
Hancock104944
Henry102927
Noble100233
Wayne95516
Jackson92710
Morgan82640
Dearborn78128
Daviess75030
Gibson7339
Clinton72614
Shelby72329
LaGrange71212
Harrison66924
Putnam65815
Lawrence63530
Knox60110
DeKalb59211
Posey5723
Montgomery53222
White52415
Steuben5019
Fayette49814
Miami4894
Decatur47739
Scott46911
Greene46636
Jasper4433
Sullivan37712
Clay3726
Whitley3646
Adams3634
Ripley3598
Orange34124
Jennings33913
Spencer3336
Starke3317
Wells3305
Franklin32725
Huntington3244
Wabash3169
Washington3082
Jefferson3054
Carroll29913
Fulton2842
Randolph2828
Pike2756
Perry25413
Tipton25223
Jay2392
Fountain2092
Newton18911
Martin1820
Owen1821
Rush1694
Parke1642
Vermillion1641
Blackford1623
Crawford1281
Pulaski1221
Brown1203
Benton930
Ohio877
Union840
Switzerland750
Warren551
Unassigned0227