Clear

Two who served in the Marines are among those charged in plot to kidnap Michigan's governor

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tells Amanpour about the thwarted plot against Governor Whitmer and questions US Attorney General Barr's testimony on it.

Posted: Oct 11, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Barbara Starr, Eliott C. McLaughlin and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Two of those charged in the alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are former Marines, the Corps said.

Military records also confirm that Joseph Morrison and Daniel Harris served in the Corps.

Morrison, 42, continued to serve with the reserve forces until last week, the Marines said. His exit from the reserves is unrelated to the events in Michigan, they said.

"We are aware of the circumstances surrounding the two individuals and will assist the investigating authorities in any way we can," a Marine Corps statement said. "The serious allegations are not a reflection of the Marine Corps, do not reflect the oath every Marine takes to support and defend the constitution, and do not align with our core values of honor, courage, and commitment."

Morris joined the reserves in March 2015, earning the rank of lance corporal, and last served as an equipment mechanic with an engineer support company in Battle Creek, Michigan, his military personnel file said.

He counts the National Defense Service Medal among his honors, according to the file.

Harris, 23, was a rifleman with the Marine Corps from June 2015 to June 2019 and achieved the rank of corporal, his file said.

A rifleman, he last served at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and counted numerous medals among his honors, including the Good Conduct Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

13 face state or federal counts

Thirteen people were charged Thursday in the alleged plot, federal and state officials announced.

The alleged scheme included plans to overthrow several state governments that the suspects "believe are violating the US Constitution," according to a federal criminal complaint.

Six people were charged federally with conspiracy to kidnap, and seven other people, associated with the militia group "Wolverine Watchmen," were charged by the state, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Harris was charged federally, while state authorities charged Morrison.

"The individuals in (state) custody are suspected to have attempted to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war, and engaged in planning and training for an operation to attack the Capitol building of Michigan and to kidnap government officials, including the governor," Nessel said.

The other five men that the federal government charged are Michigan residents Adam Fox, 37, Ty Garbin, 24, Kaleb Franks, 26, and Brandon Caserta, 32, along with Delaware resident Barry Croft, 44.

The six others charged by the state are Paul Bellar, 21, Shawn Fix, 38, Eric Molitor, 36, Michael Null, 38, William Null, 38, and Pete Musico, 42. They face a variety of firearm and terror charges.

The arrests underline warnings from law enforcement officials, Congress and groups tracking extremism about the rising threat of extremist and far-right groups. Whitmer has been the focus of vitriol from far-right groups over her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the spring, armed protesters entered the state Capitol, where it is legal to openly carry firearms, and demanded an end to Michigan's state of emergency.

Boogaloo supporters among arrests, source say

Fox reached out to a "Michigan-based militia group," the criminal complaint said. After he was introduced to the group's leader, he allegedly said he needed 200 men to storm the Capitol in Lansing and take Whitmer and others hostage, according to the complaint.

Fox said he would try the governor for treason before the November elections, the criminal complaint alleges.

"The attendees discussed plans for assaulting the Michigan State Capitol, countering law enforcement first responders, and using 'Molotov cocktails' to destroy police vehicles. The attendees also discussed plans for an additional meeting during the first weekend of July when they also would conduct firearms and tactical training," the complaint said.

The five federal defendants from Michigan requested court-appointed attorneys. Bond hearings are slated for Tuesday. Croft, who is from Delaware, made an initial appearance in federal court and remains in custody. He is expected to be extradited to Michigan after a detention hearing, officials said.

Authorities believe several of the suspects arrested in the alleged plot are supporters of the Boogaloo movement, a law enforcement source involved in the investigation told CNN.

The Boogaloos are an emerging incarnation of extremism that seems to defy easy categorization. Boogaloo members appear to hold conflicting ideological views, with some identifying as anarchists and others rejecting formal titles. Some pockets of the group have espoused White supremacy while others reject it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Morning fog turning sunny by the afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

West Washington Washington

Image

Evansville Memorial Vincennes Lincoln

Image

North Knox North Daviess

Image

Greencastle Owen Valley

Image

Northview Edgewood

Image

Linton Eastern Greene

Image

TH North Chatard

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 319451

Reported Deaths: 9221
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1535145298
DuPage19156580
Lake18141498
Will15394400
Kane14065335
Winnebago7663158
St. Clair7168202
Madison6281148
Champaign528627
McHenry5053119
Peoria384855
McLean355226
Rock Island333882
Unassigned3070246
Kankakee296078
Sangamon292350
Kendall223926
Tazewell207843
Macon197548
LaSalle194758
DeKalb185941
Coles163137
Williamson153256
Clinton140023
Boone137424
Adams136611
Jackson134524
Vermilion12116
Randolph103513
Whiteside98021
Effingham9703
Ogle8926
Knox8425
Bureau79015
Monroe78626
Grundy7757
Jefferson77239
Henry7475
Marion7367
Morgan72124
Christian69921
Stephenson6667
Union64225
Franklin6385
Macoupin6368
McDonough55115
Crawford5446
Fayette50712
Shelby5007
Lee4971
Logan4973
Woodford4759
Livingston4689
Montgomery45714
Saline4336
Cass42811
Jersey42220
Iroquois40019
Warren3854
Bond3828
Perry37116
Douglas3687
Wayne3607
Jo Daviess3332
Lawrence2866
Richland27910
Carroll2666
Moultrie2634
Fulton2620
Johnson2550
Washington2541
Hancock2493
Greene24515
Clay2431
Cumberland2315
Clark2294
Jasper22710
Pulaski2091
Mason2011
White2011
De Witt1862
Wabash1804
Pike1792
Mercer1766
Piatt1660
Menard1421
Massac1312
Edgar1288
Ford1206
Marshall1201
Alexander1001
Hamilton872
Gallatin862
Henderson850
Scott840
Edwards800
Brown780
Putnam730
Schuyler691
Calhoun660
Stark622
Hardin440
Pope341
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 133411

Reported Deaths: 3782
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion23038771
Lake11728339
St. Joseph7766140
Elkhart7445125
Allen7025211
Hamilton5441110
Vanderburgh474641
Tippecanoe308013
Monroe296037
Hendricks2941128
Johnson2646127
Porter254947
Clark254257
Delaware239369
Vigo216230
Cass210813
Madison199782
LaPorte180147
Warrick166857
Floyd157765
Kosciusko148018
Howard147765
Bartholomew127357
Dubois118321
Marshall113726
Boone109846
Grant106737
Hancock103244
Henry100527
Noble99633
Wayne92116
Jackson90710
Morgan82340
Dearborn76928
Daviess74030
Clinton72314
Shelby71929
Gibson7179
LaGrange70412
Harrison66524
Putnam65615
Lawrence62630
Knox59510
DeKalb58411
Posey5473
Montgomery52722
White51715
Fayette48814
Steuben4849
Miami4794
Decatur47639
Greene46436
Scott46011
Jasper4383
Sullivan37412
Clay3676
Adams3594
Whitley3586
Ripley3558
Jennings33713
Orange33124
Spencer3305
Franklin32725
Starke3237
Wells3235
Huntington3184
Wabash3099
Washington3052
Carroll29813
Jefferson2974
Fulton2822
Randolph2758
Pike2676
Tipton25223
Perry25013
Jay2342
Fountain2072
Newton18811
Owen1821
Martin1810
Rush1664
Blackford1593
Vermillion1561
Parke1552
Crawford1271
Pulaski1211
Brown1193
Benton930
Ohio837
Union830
Switzerland750
Warren551
Unassigned0227