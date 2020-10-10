Clear

Several regions sound alarm as US reports most Covid-19 daily cases in nearly 2 months

CNN's Jim Acosta reports President Donald Trump is holding an event in the Rose Garden tomorrow and an event in Florida on Sunday, despite having coronavirus and many others in the White House also testing positive.

Posted: Oct 10, 2020 3:20 AM
Updated: Oct 10, 2020 3:20 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Just as the US reported the highest number of daily Covid-19 infections in nearly two months, several experts offered grim outlooks if Americans don't take the right precautions.

Florida, which over the summer became the country's hotspot, is "ripe for another large outbreak," an infectious disease expert told CNN.

Late last month, the state cleared the way for bars and restaurants to fully reopen and this week reported more than 6,000 cases over a two day-period.

"What they've done is opened up everything as if nothing had ever happened there and you and I could be talking probably in eight to 10 weeks, and I will likely bet that Florida will be a house on fire," Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN Friday.

White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx also cautioned Friday of "early suggestions" of alarming trends in the Northeast, urging residents to take action and help prevent the spread before the virus takes off again.

"The actions this time have to happen at the personal level, in our private homes, rather than just the public spaces," she said.

In New Jersey, officials are monitoring several areas of concern after the governor said the state was beginning to see "sobering" numbers. And in New York, several cluster areas prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue strict restrictions in areas with large Orthodox Jewish communities, sparking protests and criticism from some local leaders.

As of October 8, the moving average of new cases per one million people in the Northeast increased by 91% since September 8, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And across the US, 28 states -- scattered mostly across the Midwest and Northeast -- are reporting more new cases than the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins.

Only two states -- Maine and Nebraska -- are reporting a decline.

Alarming trends all over the country

Worrying trends are being recorded across the US. At least 22 states reported more than 1,000 new cases on Thursday. And the country's daily case count average -- now more than 46,000 -- has surged by 12% since the previous week.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. Especially worrisome are numbers coming out of Wisconsin, experts say, which in recent days has reported its highest daily case count, hospitalization number and death toll.

After issuing an emergency order limiting public gatherings, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers warned the state was in a "dire place" and announced a field hospital would be opening next week to help respond to the surge in patients.

"We're in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives," he told residents earlier this week.

But other states aren't trailing far behind -- with Utah's Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox saying this week hospitalization rates were "surging" and "beginning to place a strain on our healthcare system."

Health officials have warned things could get worse as winter approaches and the Covid-19 pandemic is stacked against flu season. Projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show more than 2,900 Americans dying every day by January. And the latest US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ensemble forecast shows the US death toll could climb to 233,000 by the end of the month.

More than 213,000 Americans have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins.

CDC: Young adults may be the sparks in hotspots

Meanwhile, CDC researchers say young adults may be the sparks that set off new hotspots of Covid-19 spread.

The researchers found the percentage of positive Covid-19 test results start going up among people under the age of 25 about a month before a county is designated as a hotspot.

Percent positivity in younger persons was followed by increasing positivity among older age groups, the researchers wrote.

Other experts have previously said that could be the case. Over the summer, Birx said parts of the country were seeing a "household" spread: younger people were contracting the virus and unknowingly (as many often can have mild or no symptoms) brought it back home to their parents, who then passed the virus on to other members of the family and community.

With holidays like Thanksgiving on the horizon, Birx urged residents on Friday not to let their guard down and said it was important for college students returning home to remain diligent about taking health precautions and encouraging their communities to do the same.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Warm & Dry
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Washington Washington

Image

Evansville Memorial Vincennes Lincoln

Image

North Knox North Daviess

Image

Greencastle Owen Valley

Image

Northview Edgewood

Image

Linton Eastern Greene

Image

TH North Chatard

Image

TH South Souhtport

Image

North Vermillion Fountain Central

Image

South Vermillion Seeger

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 313429

Reported Deaths: 9159
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1514705279
DuPage18788577
Lake17932494
Will15084396
Kane13846334
Winnebago7354156
St. Clair7091200
Madison6188148
Champaign522727
McHenry4944119
Peoria378755
McLean349624
Rock Island329181
Kankakee291079
Sangamon280348
Unassigned2771249
Kendall217626
Tazewell201538
LaSalle191057
Macon186547
DeKalb179441
Coles160536
Williamson152155
Clinton135523
Jackson132724
Adams131911
Boone130924
Vermilion11336
Randolph100713
Effingham9503
Whiteside93621
Ogle8536
Knox8064
Bureau77015
Grundy7637
Monroe76024
Jefferson74738
Henry7235
Morgan70924
Marion7005
Christian68020
Stephenson6357
Franklin6205
Macoupin6208
Union60724
Crawford5256
McDonough52315
Logan4932
Fayette48910
Lee4721
Woodford4719
Shelby4687
Livingston4579
Montgomery43814
Saline4246
Cass42111
Jersey42019
Iroquois38819
Warren3733
Bond3688
Perry36616
Douglas3637
Wayne3436
Jo Daviess3122
Lawrence2796
Richland2759
Carroll2596
Moultrie2544
Hancock2453
Fulton2440
Washington2421
Greene24115
Johnson2400
Clay2361
Cumberland2265
Jasper22410
Clark2074
Pulaski2011
White1951
Mason1871
Wabash1724
Mercer1656
Piatt1610
Pike1602
De Witt1582
Menard1371
Massac1312
Edgar1258
Marshall1200
Ford1135
Alexander981
Gallatin842
Hamilton842
Henderson820
Scott820
Edwards780
Brown760
Putnam690
Calhoun660
Schuyler641
Stark592
Hardin440
Pope331
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 129677

Reported Deaths: 3742
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22689771
Lake11419335
St. Joseph7500134
Elkhart7305120
Allen6848209
Hamilton5325110
Vanderburgh452637
Tippecanoe296013
Hendricks2890128
Monroe289037
Johnson2572126
Clark247057
Porter245947
Delaware229067
Vigo209130
Cass207811
Madison192480
LaPorte173347
Warrick160856
Floyd153064
Howard144764
Kosciusko143617
Bartholomew124657
Dubois111220
Marshall110526
Boone107746
Grant105037
Hancock100644
Henry97627
Noble97233
Wayne88016
Jackson86910
Morgan79840
Dearborn73328
Daviess73030
Clinton70914
Shelby70629
LaGrange68712
Gibson6727
Harrison64924
Putnam63614
Lawrence59830
Knox58710
DeKalb55711
Montgomery51522
White50815
Posey4853
Fayette47814
Decatur47039
Miami4594
Steuben4519
Greene45036
Scott44311
Jasper4293
Sullivan36012
Clay3485
Ripley3388
Whitley3387
Jennings33413
Adams3334
Franklin32425
Spencer3134
Huntington3083
Orange30624
Starke3067
Wells3055
Washington2982
Wabash2969
Carroll29213
Jefferson2743
Fulton2702
Randolph2648
Pike2556
Tipton24723
Perry24613
Jay2281
Fountain1862
Newton18211
Martin1770
Owen1771
Rush1644
Blackford1543
Vermillion1471
Parke1462
Crawford1231
Pulaski1171
Brown1123
Benton900
Ohio837
Union830
Switzerland720
Warren481
Unassigned0227