Clear

5 things to know for October 9: Kidnapping plot, Covid-19, Trump, stimulus, Hong Kong

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells CNN's Erin Burnett that senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller's criticism of her on Fox News after 13 people were charged for plotting to kidnap her "says everything you need to know about the White House."

Posted: Oct 9, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The World Food Programme just won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for "acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon."

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Kidnapping plot

Thirteen people have been charged in an alleged domestic terrorism plot to overthrow several state governments and kidnap state officials, including Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Several suspects associated with a militia group called the "Wolverine Watchmen" were allegedly gathering intel on local law enforcement and training to attack the Michigan capitol building. Whitmer thanked FBI agents for foiling the plot and called out President Trump for "giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division." Trump and some conservative supporters have long criticized Whitmer for her stricter-than-average approach to coronavirus restrictions. There has been a nationwide increase in vigilante and militia activity in the wake of widespread protests and general political uncertainty, and concerns loom that militia groups will try to intimidate voters as the election nears.

2. Coronavirus 

The US is averaging more than 45,000 new Covid-19 positive tests a day, more than double what it saw in June. It's an ominous increase that's stoking even more concern for a potentially devastating winter. The CDC predicts deaths in the US could reach 233,000 by the end of this month, and projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show more than 2,900 Americans could die daily by January. Vaccine efforts are revving up around the world to prevent such tragic outcomes. China just joined the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative, which aims to provide global access to effective Covid-19 vaccines. More than 75 high-income countries have committed money to the project. The US, which severed its ties to WHO, and Russia are not among them.

3. White House 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing a new bill that would give Congress a role in determining whether the US President must be forced out of office if he or she is incapable of doing the job. The measure stands virtually no chance of becoming law. But President Trump's erratic behavior following his coronavirus diagnosis and the secrecy surrounding his recovery have led to increased discussion among his opponents about whether he is fit to carry out his duties. Meanwhile, Trump has said he will not participate in the next debate after the Commission on Presidential Debates changed next Thursday's debate to a virtual format due to the President's Covid-19 diagnosis. It's not clear what happens next. An in-person debate could be scheduled after Trump's required quarantine period is over, or Joe Biden could end up doing the next debate solo, in a town hall format.

4. Stimulus 

After publicly calling for a halt to bipartisan stimulus negotiations this week, President Trump now says he is, in fact, interested in a large-scale deal. Congress is still seemingly far away from reaching a stimulus package that satisfies everyone. Rep. Pelosi has rejected piecemeal bills from the GOP to address specific problems, including one yesterday to revive the struggling airline industry. Democratic leaders want a comprehensive stimulus deal instead. As both sides struggle to come to an agreement, the economy remains in anxious limbo. First-time jobless benefit claims -- an indication of general unemployment numbers -- remain about four times as high as they were before the pandemic.

5. Hong Kong 

Activists are accusing Hong Kong's government of colluding with China to surveil and apprehend fugitives fleeing the city to escape increasing political crackdowns. The claims arose after 12 Hong Kongers were caught trying to reach the self-governing island of Taiwan. Most of them were on bail or facing charges related to last year's anti-government unrest. They are now being detained in China and could face serious national security charges. Activists have concluded that Hong Kong knew of their escape and deliberately let the fugitives be apprehended by authorities in mainland China, thereby exposing them to harsher penalties. Several prominent political activists have fled the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong over a national security law that criminalizes sedition, secession and subversion.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A fly is the breakout star of the vice presidential debate 

We really will find amusement in anything, won't we?

Dollar General to open new stores targeting wealthier shoppers

The new stores will feature goods priced around $5. So, Five Dollar General?

People are buying more pizza during the pandemic ...

... But it also costs more for restaurants to make them and maintain a clean facility, so it's a win/lose deal. 

'The West Wing' cast is reuniting 

This headline is very confusing if you forget that "The West Wing" is a TV show.

There have been sightings of a hairy, venomous caterpillar in Virginia

All together now: NO MORE SCARY BUGS IN 2020! 

TODAY'S NUMBER

57 million

That's how many people watched the vice presidential debate, according to Nielsen.

TODAY'S QUOTE

The whole time these entities knew that by pressing the 'go' button, kids would get very sick and their lives would be forever changed. But the potential profits seemingly outweighed the known risks, and greed, money and power won out.

Corey Stern, attorney for plaintiffs suing three investment banks for their alleged role in underwriting a deal for Flint, Michigan, to change water sources, leading to the ongoing water crisis

TODAY'S WEATHER

Another storm approaches

Hurricane Delta is on track to slam southwest Louisiana today at or near major hurricane strength around the same spot Hurricane Laura hit just six weeks ago. Follow the storm's path here.

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Hey Siri, tell me about parakeets 

If Siri were a person, she would be EXTREMELY confused by this talkative parakeet's many, many questions for her. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Sunny and breezy. Some clouds moving in during the afternoon. High: 85°

Image

West Vigo Edgewood

Image

Northview OV

Image

TH North Bloomington South

Image

THS Bloomington North

Image

Baesler's picks up national award

Image

One family is giving the gift of more time after going through a similar heartbreak themselves

Image

Maci Easton

Image

Students picks up grant money for research

Image

Duke Energy to provide 75 supply bags to area homeless

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 313429

Reported Deaths: 9159
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1514705279
DuPage18788577
Lake17932494
Will15084396
Kane13846334
Winnebago7354156
St. Clair7091200
Madison6188148
Champaign522727
McHenry4944119
Peoria378755
McLean349624
Rock Island329181
Kankakee291079
Sangamon280348
Unassigned2771249
Kendall217626
Tazewell201538
LaSalle191057
Macon186547
DeKalb179441
Coles160536
Williamson152155
Clinton135523
Jackson132724
Adams131911
Boone130924
Vermilion11336
Randolph100713
Effingham9503
Whiteside93621
Ogle8536
Knox8064
Bureau77015
Grundy7637
Monroe76024
Jefferson74738
Henry7235
Morgan70924
Marion7005
Christian68020
Stephenson6357
Franklin6205
Macoupin6208
Union60724
Crawford5256
McDonough52315
Logan4932
Fayette48910
Lee4721
Woodford4719
Shelby4687
Livingston4579
Montgomery43814
Saline4246
Cass42111
Jersey42019
Iroquois38819
Warren3733
Bond3688
Perry36616
Douglas3637
Wayne3436
Jo Daviess3122
Lawrence2796
Richland2759
Carroll2596
Moultrie2544
Hancock2453
Fulton2440
Washington2421
Greene24115
Johnson2400
Clay2361
Cumberland2265
Jasper22410
Clark2074
Pulaski2011
White1951
Mason1871
Wabash1724
Mercer1656
Piatt1610
Pike1602
De Witt1582
Menard1371
Massac1312
Edgar1258
Marshall1200
Ford1135
Alexander981
Gallatin842
Hamilton842
Henderson820
Scott820
Edwards780
Brown760
Putnam690
Calhoun660
Schuyler641
Stark592
Hardin440
Pope331
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 129677

Reported Deaths: 3742
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22689771
Lake11419335
St. Joseph7500134
Elkhart7305120
Allen6848209
Hamilton5325110
Vanderburgh452637
Tippecanoe296013
Hendricks2890128
Monroe289037
Johnson2572126
Clark247057
Porter245947
Delaware229067
Vigo209130
Cass207811
Madison192480
LaPorte173347
Warrick160856
Floyd153064
Howard144764
Kosciusko143617
Bartholomew124657
Dubois111220
Marshall110526
Boone107746
Grant105037
Hancock100644
Henry97627
Noble97233
Wayne88016
Jackson86910
Morgan79840
Dearborn73328
Daviess73030
Clinton70914
Shelby70629
LaGrange68712
Gibson6727
Harrison64924
Putnam63614
Lawrence59830
Knox58710
DeKalb55711
Montgomery51522
White50815
Posey4853
Fayette47814
Decatur47039
Miami4594
Steuben4519
Greene45036
Scott44311
Jasper4293
Sullivan36012
Clay3485
Ripley3388
Whitley3387
Jennings33413
Adams3334
Franklin32425
Spencer3134
Huntington3083
Orange30624
Starke3067
Wells3055
Washington2982
Wabash2969
Carroll29213
Jefferson2743
Fulton2702
Randolph2648
Pike2556
Tipton24723
Perry24613
Jay2281
Fountain1862
Newton18211
Martin1770
Owen1771
Rush1644
Blackford1543
Vermillion1471
Parke1462
Crawford1231
Pulaski1171
Brown1123
Benton900
Ohio837
Union830
Switzerland720
Warren481
Unassigned0227