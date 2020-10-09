The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Whilst lockdowns and social isolation help to curb the spread of coronavirus, it can have a severe impact on people's mental health when their support systems are suddenly cut off. CNN's Isa Soares reports. If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health difficulties, a worldwide directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by the International Association for Suicide Prevention. You can also turn to Befrienders Worldwide.

Posted: Oct 9, 2020 5:40 AM

Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth, Brad Lendon and Eliza Mackintosh, CNN