Morgan Wallen out as 'SNL' musical guest for breaking Covid-19 protocol

Morgan Wallen has announced that he will no longer be performing this weekend on "Saturday Night Live."

The country singer posted a video on his verified Instagram account Wednesday talking about what happened.

He started by saying it was a "tough" video for him to make "but a necessary one."

"I was getting ready for 'SNL' this Saturday and I got a call from the show that I will no longer be able to play," Wallen said. "And that's because of Covid protocols, which I understand."

The announcement came after a Tik Tok video showed a man identified as Wallen drinking and appearing to be at a party without a mask went viral.

CNN has reached out to both the poster of the video and Wallen for comment.

Wallen went on to say that he ​had not tested positive for Covid-19 but added that "my actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted."

"And they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams," he said. "I respect the show's decision because I know ​that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to 'SNL,' to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities and I let them down."

CNN has reached out to "SNL" for comment.

The 27-year-old singer said he believes he has some growing up to do and will be stepping away from the spotlight for a bit to work on himself.

"I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again," he said. "Lorne Michaels (the creator of 'SNL') actually gave me a lot of encouragement by letting me know we'll find another time to make this up so that means a lot to me, thank you."

"SNL" resumed performing from the set with a live studio audience this past weekend when it was hosted by Chris Rock, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.

Bill Burr is set to host this weekend, and as of Thursday morning a new musical guest had not been announced.