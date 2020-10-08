Clear

Morgan Wallen out as 'SNL' musical guest for breaking Covid-19 protocol

Morgan Wallen, a country music singer, apologized after he said his performance on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" was canceled after video of him partying emerged on TikTok.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Morgan Wallen has announced that he will no longer be performing this weekend on "Saturday Night Live."

The country singer posted a video on his verified Instagram account Wednesday talking about what happened.

He started by saying it was a "tough" video for him to make "but a necessary one."

"I was getting ready for 'SNL' this Saturday and I got a call from the show that I will no longer be able to play," Wallen said. "And that's because of Covid protocols, which I understand."

The announcement came after a Tik Tok video showed a man identified as Wallen drinking and appearing to be at a party without a mask went viral.

CNN has reached out to both the poster of the video and Wallen for comment.

Wallen went on to say that he ​had not tested positive for Covid-19 but added that "my actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted."

"And they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams," he said. "I respect the show's decision because I know ​that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to 'SNL,' to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities and I let them down."

CNN has reached out to "SNL" for comment.

The 27-year-old singer said he believes he has some growing up to do and will be stepping away from the spotlight for a bit to work on himself.

"I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again," he said. "Lorne Michaels (the creator of 'SNL') actually gave me a lot of encouragement by letting me know we'll find another time to make this up so that means a lot to me, thank you."

"SNL" resumed performing from the set with a live studio audience this past weekend when it was hosted by Chris Rock, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.

Bill Burr is set to host this weekend, and as of Thursday morning a new musical guest had not been announced.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Warm & Dry
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

One family is giving the gift of more time after going through a similar heartbreak themselves

Image

Maci Easton

Image

Students picks up grant money for research

Image

Duke Energy to provide 75 supply bags to area homeless

Image

ADVICS Manufacturing plant launches new braking system

Image

Terre Haute business honored for its display of the American flag

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Bloomfield BMV branch to close Thursday

Image

Local group working for audible cross-walk in downtown Terre Haute

Image

ISU plans to hold in-person winter graduation ceremonies - here's what you need to know

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 310335

Reported Deaths: 9127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1504005273
DuPage18583575
Lake17794494
Will14937394
Kane13756331
Winnebago7181155
St. Clair6994199
Madison6085148
Champaign518325
McHenry4905119
Peoria375955
McLean348823
Rock Island325381
Kankakee289479
Unassigned2784249
Sangamon274247
Kendall215526
Tazewell197736
LaSalle187357
Macon181047
DeKalb177741
Coles159135
Williamson150255
Clinton133823
Jackson131224
Adams129810
Boone127024
Vermilion10655
Randolph99513
Effingham9413
Whiteside91221
Ogle8466
Knox7964
Bureau75615
Grundy7537
Monroe74924
Jefferson72938
Henry7155
Morgan70524
Marion6955
Christian65920
Stephenson6117
Macoupin6108
Franklin6085
Union59724
McDonough51715
Crawford5056
Logan4882
Fayette4839
Woodford4679
Shelby4616
Lee4511
Livingston4488
Montgomery43013
Cass41811
Saline4175
Jersey41519
Iroquois38019
Warren3693
Bond3688
Perry36516
Douglas3577
Wayne3366
Jo Daviess3072
Lawrence2776
Richland2679
Carroll2526
Moultrie2484
Hancock2423
Greene24114
Washington2371
Fulton2320
Clay2270
Cumberland2265
Jasper22110
Clark2063
Pulaski2001
Johnson1990
White1931
Mason1831
Wabash1744
Mercer1606
Piatt1600
Pike1582
De Witt1472
Menard1361
Massac1302
Edgar1228
Marshall1170
Ford1125
Alexander971
Scott820
Hamilton802
Gallatin792
Henderson790
Edwards770
Brown750
Putnam690
Calhoun660
Schuyler631
Stark582
Hardin440
Pope301
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 128227

Reported Deaths: 3727
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22560772
Lake11344334
St. Joseph7419130
Elkhart7176118
Allen6774209
Hamilton5285110
Vanderburgh444936
Tippecanoe291413
Hendricks2881127
Monroe286837
Johnson2532125
Clark243957
Porter242147
Delaware225467
Vigo205130
Cass203611
Madison190279
LaPorte170446
Warrick159556
Floyd151064
Howard143264
Kosciusko141117
Bartholomew123257
Dubois110920
Marshall109126
Boone106846
Grant104137
Hancock98944
Noble96732
Henry96027
Jackson86410
Wayne85616
Morgan78640
Dearborn72928
Daviess72430
Shelby70329
Clinton70014
LaGrange67712
Gibson6567
Harrison64324
Putnam63413
Knox58410
Lawrence57730
DeKalb54511
Montgomery51322
White50615
Decatur46939
Posey4693
Fayette46814
Miami4554
Greene44436
Scott44111
Steuben4419
Jasper4273
Sullivan35412
Clay3425
Ripley3378
Whitley3347
Jennings33213
Franklin32025
Adams3194
Spencer3124
Orange30324
Huntington3013
Starke2977
Wells2945
Wabash2939
Carroll29213
Washington2922
Jefferson2723
Fulton2672
Randolph2638
Tipton24723
Pike2464
Perry24113
Jay2241
Newton18011
Owen1771
Martin1740
Fountain1682
Rush1654
Blackford1493
Vermillion1441
Parke1432
Crawford1221
Pulaski1171
Brown1093
Benton900
Union820
Ohio817
Switzerland720
Warren471
Unassigned0227