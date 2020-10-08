Clear

'Masked Singer' reveals former teen heartthrob behind Giraffe

A former teen heartthrob becomes the third celebrity to unmask on this season of Fox's hit TV show "The Masked Singer."

"The Masked Singer" has unmasked its third celebrity this season.

Brian Austin Green was revealed to be behind Giraffe on Wednesday night's episode, after he performed "Get Down On It," by Kool and the Gang.

No one had guessed that the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum was behind the costume. Robin Thicke was shocked he couldn't figure it out, explaining that he and Green were best friends as teenagers and would often hang out on the "90210" set while Green was working.

"We were best friends for like three years," Green said. "We would spend every night either at his house or at my house. We went camping. We did all sorts of stuff together. If anybody was going to recognize my voice in this costume it was going to be him. He knows the rhythm of how I speak, the sound, the tone of my voice, all of that. He knows my voice better than anyone, probably aside from my parents and my family."

Joel McHale got "90210" right, but mistakenly chose Green's former co-star, Jason Priestley, as his guess.

Nicole Scherzinger got it wrong, guessing Shia LaBeouf or Dale Earnhardt Jr. was behind the mask, even though she correctly decoded one clue as "Megan Fox."

Jenny McCarthy guessed it was actor Seth Green.

Green joins unmasked Season 4 celebrities Busta Rhymes and Mickey Rourke, and said he joined the show to "have fun" during the coronavirus pandemic.

