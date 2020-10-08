Clear

The fly in the ointment of Mike Pence's debate performance

Article Image

Vice presidential debate moderator Susan Page speaks to CNN's John Berman about her experience as a moderator between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), as both candidates debated key issues surrounding the 2020 US election.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Juliana Silva and Bill McGowan

As messaging and communication coaches, we constantly receive requests from clients not to make them sound like politicians. We totally agree.

The propensity of politicians to ignore a direct question infuriates people. Most of us, however, acknowledge that politicians and direct answers can be distant strangers. Voters have come to expect that dodging a question -- or "pivoting," as it's known in the industry -- is done with a little style, a little finesse.

Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence's world was a finesse-free zone where style points were hard to come by. After persistently bobbing and weaving in response to moderator Susan Page's questions on issues such as whether President Donald Trump would commit to a peaceful transition of power, even the fly that took up residence on Pence's head got fed up and flew off.

Our guidance to clients is to answer questions directly as often as possible. This is what generates credibility and trust. Conversely, gratuitous evasion prompts suspicion and skepticism. On numerous occasions, Pence made not even the slightest effort to acknowledge the topic of the question, frequently ignoring the subject altogether, like he did when he bizarrely contorted a question about abortion into an answer about the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

While this clumsy attempt to control the conversation might have allowed Pence to get in some extra shots on his preferred issues, studies tell us that he might have sacrificed a precious commodity that, according to recent polling, his ticket is in desperate need of: trustworthiness.

Todd Rogers, a behavioral scientist at the Harvard Kennedy School, analyzed the 2004 George W. Bush-John Kerry debate to better understand when question dodging works and when it merely enrages the audience. As Rogers has explained in interviews, he found that when viewers heard the candidate answer a question directly, they perceived him as likable, honest and trustworthy. When the candidate pivoted a little bit but stayed on topic, viewers still saw him favorably. But when the candidate dodged the question entirely, "everyone noticed and they thought he was a jerk."

Rogers concluded that, "People are capable of detecting dodges -- but only if they are very egregious. They don't appear to be capable of detecting subtle dodges."

Wednesday night, Mike Pence's evasions were anything but subtle.

Sen. Kamala Harris, on the other hand, demonstrated a masterful use of the pivot when asked about the importance of both Joe Biden and President Donald Trump's transparency (or lack thereof) on the state of their health. Harris began on the topic of health before pivoting to an attack that was likely high on the Democrat's wish list: "Joe Biden has been so incredibly transparent. And certainly by contrast that the President has not, both in terms of health records, but also let's look at taxes. We now know... that Donald Trump paid $750 in taxes."

Harris made a valiant effort on another pivot when asked if a Biden administration would seek to expand the Supreme Court. She tried to wiggle off that hook by steering her answer to how the Trump administration has packed lower courts with incompetent judges.

Of his appointments to the Court of Appeals, not one has been Black, Harris argued. Pence pounced on the non-answer, challenging her several times to answer the question of packing the Supreme Court. In doing so, he scored what could arguably be some of his only solid points of the night.

So, did Harris and Pence achieve what they set out to do? In Harris's case, she needed to be the Philippe Petit of politics, balancing the high wire act of attacking the Trump-Pence record but not coming across as too aggressive given the unfair stereotypes about her gender and race. She managed to pull it off by emulating her running mate's bright demeanor on the debate stage. Her frequent smile turned out to be an ideal counterbalance to her more assertive moments.

With a running mate unable to return to the campaign trail, a ticket that is down in the polls by double digits, and a lack of trust among voters to manage the most important issues, the task for Mike Pence was more daunting. In his one and only debate opportunity, he needed to steady a ship that this week seems to be taking on water, and the burden of that showed on his face. As CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod noted on Twitter, Pence looked like he had been called to the principal's office.

Ironically, restoring a sense of stability is exactly what some felt Joe Biden did in 2012 after a surprisingly subpar showing by President Barack Obama in his first debate against Mitt Romney. But Pence's evasive performance likely failed to inject the GOP ticket with what it urgently needs most: trust, credibility and a sense of honesty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Mostly sunny with slightly cooler high temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IN Department of Ed releases school grades

Image

Uber expanding it's service to small Illinois counties

Image

Tourism in New Orleans is in ruin, but that's not stopping some restaurants

Image

Tourism in New Orleans is in ruin, but that's not stopping some restaurants from firing up their gri

Image

Experts warn a spike in credit card fraud, how to protect your wallet

Image

Thursday: Sunny and slightly cooler. High: 79°

Image

South Knox Bloomington Lighthouse Academy

Image

WRV Vincennes Rivet soccer

Image

Hankins/Rogge

Image

THS Tennis regional champs

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 310335

Reported Deaths: 9127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1504005273
DuPage18583575
Lake17794494
Will14937394
Kane13756331
Winnebago7181155
St. Clair6994199
Madison6085148
Champaign518325
McHenry4905119
Peoria375955
McLean348823
Rock Island325381
Kankakee289479
Unassigned2784249
Sangamon274247
Kendall215526
Tazewell197736
LaSalle187357
Macon181047
DeKalb177741
Coles159135
Williamson150255
Clinton133823
Jackson131224
Adams129810
Boone127024
Vermilion10655
Randolph99513
Effingham9413
Whiteside91221
Ogle8466
Knox7964
Bureau75615
Grundy7537
Monroe74924
Jefferson72938
Henry7155
Morgan70524
Marion6955
Christian65920
Stephenson6117
Macoupin6108
Franklin6085
Union59724
McDonough51715
Crawford5056
Logan4882
Fayette4839
Woodford4679
Shelby4616
Lee4511
Livingston4488
Montgomery43013
Cass41811
Saline4175
Jersey41519
Iroquois38019
Warren3693
Bond3688
Perry36516
Douglas3577
Wayne3366
Jo Daviess3072
Lawrence2776
Richland2679
Carroll2526
Moultrie2484
Hancock2423
Greene24114
Washington2371
Fulton2320
Clay2270
Cumberland2265
Jasper22110
Clark2063
Pulaski2001
Johnson1990
White1931
Mason1831
Wabash1744
Mercer1606
Piatt1600
Pike1582
De Witt1472
Menard1361
Massac1302
Edgar1228
Marshall1170
Ford1125
Alexander971
Scott820
Hamilton802
Gallatin792
Henderson790
Edwards770
Brown750
Putnam690
Calhoun660
Schuyler631
Stark582
Hardin440
Pope301
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 128227

Reported Deaths: 3727
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22560772
Lake11344334
St. Joseph7419130
Elkhart7176118
Allen6774209
Hamilton5285110
Vanderburgh444936
Tippecanoe291413
Hendricks2881127
Monroe286837
Johnson2532125
Clark243957
Porter242147
Delaware225467
Vigo205130
Cass203611
Madison190279
LaPorte170446
Warrick159556
Floyd151064
Howard143264
Kosciusko141117
Bartholomew123257
Dubois110920
Marshall109126
Boone106846
Grant104137
Hancock98944
Noble96732
Henry96027
Jackson86410
Wayne85616
Morgan78640
Dearborn72928
Daviess72430
Shelby70329
Clinton70014
LaGrange67712
Gibson6567
Harrison64324
Putnam63413
Knox58410
Lawrence57730
DeKalb54511
Montgomery51322
White50615
Decatur46939
Posey4693
Fayette46814
Miami4554
Greene44436
Scott44111
Steuben4419
Jasper4273
Sullivan35412
Clay3425
Ripley3378
Whitley3347
Jennings33213
Franklin32025
Adams3194
Spencer3124
Orange30324
Huntington3013
Starke2977
Wells2945
Wabash2939
Carroll29213
Washington2922
Jefferson2723
Fulton2672
Randolph2638
Tipton24723
Pike2464
Perry24113
Jay2241
Newton18011
Owen1771
Martin1740
Fountain1682
Rush1654
Blackford1493
Vermillion1441
Parke1432
Crawford1221
Pulaski1171
Brown1093
Benton900
Union820
Ohio817
Switzerland720
Warren471
Unassigned0227