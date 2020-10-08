Clear

Stubbornly high: Unemployment benefits remain four-times pre-pandemic level

Another 840,000 workers filed for initial unemployment benefits last week, on a seasonally adjusted basis, while stimulus talks collapse. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The pace of America's jobs recovery continues to slow. Another 840,000 workers filed for initial unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Department of Labor reported Thursday.

That was down from 849,000 in the previous week, but more than economists had expected. Every person who can go back to work is a win in this crisis. But the improvement in first-time benefit claims is small to say the least, as they remain about four-times higher as they were before the pandemic.

"Let's hope we soon break below the 800k mark in initial claims soon because hanging around the 800k+ level is still not a good place to be, especially going into the winter," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, in a note to clients.

The warm summer weather has been a lifeline for battered hospitality and leisure sectors, which rely on face-to-face interactions. But with the colder months beginning, pandemic normalcies like outdoor dining could fall away again, and a rise in infections could exacerbate things.

Meanwhile, California has halted the processing of its initial claims for a second-straight week to work on its benefit backlog and fraud prevention. Thursday's report includes an estimate based on previous claims for the state.

Claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance stood at 464,437. PUA is targeted as those workers who aren't eligible for regular benefits, such as the self-employed.

Together, regular and PUA first-time claims stood at 1.3 million last week, on an unadjusted basis.

Even so, total initial jobless claims came in at the lowest number since March.

Continued claims, which count people who have filed for benefits for at least two weeks in a row, showed a more substantial improvement, falling by about one million to 11 million. That was better than economists expected.

The steep decline in continued claims is giving Thursday's report a positive flavor, even though it at least partly reflects that workers are losing eligibility for benefits as well, said Mike Englund, chief economist at Action Economics.

State benefits only provide up to 26 weeks of aid, after which workers become eligible for certain extended benefits. One such program is the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides aid for another 13 weeks.

PEUC data lags the data on regular benefits, but in the week ended September 19, nearly 2 million people were part of the program, an increase of about 150,000 people.

"The next concern is that end of the bonus unemployment insurance payments, coupled with the end of negotiations over additional fiscal stimulus, could lead households with unemployed workers to cut back on their spending," said PNC chief economist Gus Faucher.

The PUA and PEUC programs are set to expire by the end of the year even as millions of American workers continue to rely on government help to make ends meet.

President Donald Trump ended negotiations for a new stimulus package on Tuesday, before expressing support for some isolated stimulus initiatives, including direct checks to individuals and more money for the Paycheck Protection Program targeted at small businesses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Mostly sunny with slightly cooler high temperatures
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tourism in New Orleans is in ruin, but that's not stopping some restaurants from firing up their gri

Image

Tourism in New Orleans is in ruin, but that's not stopping some restaurants from firing up their gri

Image

Experts warn a spike in credit card fraud, how to protect your wallet

Image

Thursday: Sunny and slightly cooler. High: 79°

Image

South Knox Bloomington Lighthouse Academy

Image

WRV Vincennes Rivet soccer

Image

Hankins/Rogge

Image

THS Tennis regional champs

Image

Jonas Griffith

Image

Noble Johnson

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 310335

Reported Deaths: 9127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1504005273
DuPage18583575
Lake17794494
Will14937394
Kane13756331
Winnebago7181155
St. Clair6994199
Madison6085148
Champaign518325
McHenry4905119
Peoria375955
McLean348823
Rock Island325381
Kankakee289479
Unassigned2784249
Sangamon274247
Kendall215526
Tazewell197736
LaSalle187357
Macon181047
DeKalb177741
Coles159135
Williamson150255
Clinton133823
Jackson131224
Adams129810
Boone127024
Vermilion10655
Randolph99513
Effingham9413
Whiteside91221
Ogle8466
Knox7964
Bureau75615
Grundy7537
Monroe74924
Jefferson72938
Henry7155
Morgan70524
Marion6955
Christian65920
Stephenson6117
Macoupin6108
Franklin6085
Union59724
McDonough51715
Crawford5056
Logan4882
Fayette4839
Woodford4679
Shelby4616
Lee4511
Livingston4488
Montgomery43013
Cass41811
Saline4175
Jersey41519
Iroquois38019
Warren3693
Bond3688
Perry36516
Douglas3577
Wayne3366
Jo Daviess3072
Lawrence2776
Richland2679
Carroll2526
Moultrie2484
Hancock2423
Greene24114
Washington2371
Fulton2320
Clay2270
Cumberland2265
Jasper22110
Clark2063
Pulaski2001
Johnson1990
White1931
Mason1831
Wabash1744
Mercer1606
Piatt1600
Pike1582
De Witt1472
Menard1361
Massac1302
Edgar1228
Marshall1170
Ford1125
Alexander971
Scott820
Hamilton802
Gallatin792
Henderson790
Edwards770
Brown750
Putnam690
Calhoun660
Schuyler631
Stark582
Hardin440
Pope301
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 128227

Reported Deaths: 3727
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22560772
Lake11344334
St. Joseph7419130
Elkhart7176118
Allen6774209
Hamilton5285110
Vanderburgh444936
Tippecanoe291413
Hendricks2881127
Monroe286837
Johnson2532125
Clark243957
Porter242147
Delaware225467
Vigo205130
Cass203611
Madison190279
LaPorte170446
Warrick159556
Floyd151064
Howard143264
Kosciusko141117
Bartholomew123257
Dubois110920
Marshall109126
Boone106846
Grant104137
Hancock98944
Noble96732
Henry96027
Jackson86410
Wayne85616
Morgan78640
Dearborn72928
Daviess72430
Shelby70329
Clinton70014
LaGrange67712
Gibson6567
Harrison64324
Putnam63413
Knox58410
Lawrence57730
DeKalb54511
Montgomery51322
White50615
Decatur46939
Posey4693
Fayette46814
Miami4554
Greene44436
Scott44111
Steuben4419
Jasper4273
Sullivan35412
Clay3425
Ripley3378
Whitley3347
Jennings33213
Franklin32025
Adams3194
Spencer3124
Orange30324
Huntington3013
Starke2977
Wells2945
Wabash2939
Carroll29213
Washington2922
Jefferson2723
Fulton2672
Randolph2638
Tipton24723
Pike2464
Perry24113
Jay2241
Newton18011
Owen1771
Martin1740
Fountain1682
Rush1654
Blackford1493
Vermillion1441
Parke1432
Crawford1221
Pulaski1171
Brown1093
Benton900
Union820
Ohio817
Switzerland720
Warren471
Unassigned0227