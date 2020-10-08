Clear

Only two US states report a decline of new cases and nationwide hospitalizations are increasing

CNN's Anderson Cooper calls out President Donald Trump's reckless behavior while being infected with coronavirus.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 8:10 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 8:10 AM
By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Covid-19 cases are trending upwards across the US, with only two states reporting a decline of cases compared to last week. And hospitalizations across the country have also begun to rise, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Wisconsin health officials reported a record-high number of 141 new patients Wednesday, days after the state saw records in new Covid-19 cases and deaths. Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday the state will open a field hospital in response to the surge in hospitalizations.

"We obviously hoped this day wouldn't come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different and more dire place today, and our healthcare systems are being overwhelmed," Evers said.

Other state leaders say they're not trailing far behind.

"Our hospitalization rates are surging and beginning to place a strain on our healthcare system (especially staffing)," Utah Lt. Gov Spencer Cox wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "Sadly, we are now seeing increased fatalities. The Wisconsin announcement should be a sobering reminder as Utah isn't far behind in infection rates."

Other states, including Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming have all seen record-high hospitalization numbers in the past days.

The uptick in Covid-19 patients comes as the US approaches winter with a daily Covid-19 base line that experts say is far too high. For the first time since August, the nation is averaging more than 44,000 new Covid-19 cases daily, according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- an average that won't help as the country enters what health officials say will be a challenging season. More cases will mean more community spread, more hospitalizations and ultimately, more deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci has said.

At least half of US states, scattered across the Midwest and Northeast, are reporting more new cases than the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins. Only two states -- Alabama and Hawaii -- report a decline of cases.

More than 211,000 Americans have lost their lives to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins. And another 150,000 could die in the next three months, according to projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

State leaders take new measures

Some US leaders have pushed new measures hoping to curb the spread of the virus. In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is seeing the third major escalation of cases and his mask mandate would be renewed for another 30 days.

That announcement comes after Beshear said authorities had been instructed to step up mask enforcement.

Wisconsin also issued a new order earlier this week limiting public gatherings. And in New York, the governor announced restrictions for areas where Covid-19 clusters were occurring -- including closing schools and limiting crowds at houses of worship.

Clusters of Covid-19 cases in parts of Brooklyn, Queens and outlying New York City suburbs of Rockland and Orange counties alarmed officials in the city, where schools reopened for in-person classes last week. The clusters are in areas with large Orthodox Jewish populations, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has blamed the outbreaks in part on a lack of mask-wearing in the community.

The strict new measures were met with protests by members of the Orthodox Jewish community who set items on fire in Borough Park, Brooklyn, late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. Demonstrations continued into a second night, where many protesters were seen not wearing masks or social distancing.

A northern California county also reimposed stronger restrictions this week after more than 160 students and staff linked to an evangelical college tested positive for the virus, health officials said. Shasta County was moved this week to a more restrictive tier in the state's reopening plan, indicating "substantial" spread of the virus. The move means some non-essential indoor businesses, like bars that do not serve food, will have to close their operations. The growing spread of the virus has also forced nearby Tehama County to move to a more restrictive tier.

Sick people need to stay home, WHO official says

Despite the grim outlook for the next several months, experts have long said there are ways to hold down the virus until a vaccine becomes available.

"If people who were sick stayed at home, and were supported in doing that, and if their contacts stayed at home, and were supported in doing that, we could break the back of this disease," Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization executive director of Health Emergencies Programme, said this week.

"We keep avoiding that elephant in the room," Ryan said during a social media Q&A on Wednesday.

Health officials have said some lockdowns can be prevented with the help of robust testing and contact tracing systems that would allow local leaders to track Covid-19 infections and isolate those individuals before they further spread the virus. But in areas where community spread is rampant and testing is inadequate, contact tracing can be next to impossible.

Ryan said sometimes, countries "face no choice," when it comes to lockdowns.

The lockdowns have consequences, he said, "but this is not a no-consequence effort, we need to find that balance ... between stopping this disease, giving us the time to develop the measures we need to save lives," Ryan said.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 310335

Reported Deaths: 9127
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1504005273
DuPage18583575
Lake17794494
Will14937394
Kane13756331
Winnebago7181155
St. Clair6994199
Madison6085148
Champaign518325
McHenry4905119
Peoria375955
McLean348823
Rock Island325381
Kankakee289479
Unassigned2784249
Sangamon274247
Kendall215526
Tazewell197736
LaSalle187357
Macon181047
DeKalb177741
Coles159135
Williamson150255
Clinton133823
Jackson131224
Adams129810
Boone127024
Vermilion10655
Randolph99513
Effingham9413
Whiteside91221
Ogle8466
Knox7964
Bureau75615
Grundy7537
Monroe74924
Jefferson72938
Henry7155
Morgan70524
Marion6955
Christian65920
Stephenson6117
Macoupin6108
Franklin6085
Union59724
McDonough51715
Crawford5056
Logan4882
Fayette4839
Woodford4679
Shelby4616
Lee4511
Livingston4488
Montgomery43013
Cass41811
Saline4175
Jersey41519
Iroquois38019
Warren3693
Bond3688
Perry36516
Douglas3577
Wayne3366
Jo Daviess3072
Lawrence2776
Richland2679
Carroll2526
Moultrie2484
Hancock2423
Greene24114
Washington2371
Fulton2320
Clay2270
Cumberland2265
Jasper22110
Clark2063
Pulaski2001
Johnson1990
White1931
Mason1831
Wabash1744
Mercer1606
Piatt1600
Pike1582
De Witt1472
Menard1361
Massac1302
Edgar1228
Marshall1170
Ford1125
Alexander971
Scott820
Hamilton802
Gallatin792
Henderson790
Edwards770
Brown750
Putnam690
Calhoun660
Schuyler631
Stark582
Hardin440
Pope301
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 128227

Reported Deaths: 3727
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22560772
Lake11344334
St. Joseph7419130
Elkhart7176118
Allen6774209
Hamilton5285110
Vanderburgh444936
Tippecanoe291413
Hendricks2881127
Monroe286837
Johnson2532125
Clark243957
Porter242147
Delaware225467
Vigo205130
Cass203611
Madison190279
LaPorte170446
Warrick159556
Floyd151064
Howard143264
Kosciusko141117
Bartholomew123257
Dubois110920
Marshall109126
Boone106846
Grant104137
Hancock98944
Noble96732
Henry96027
Jackson86410
Wayne85616
Morgan78640
Dearborn72928
Daviess72430
Shelby70329
Clinton70014
LaGrange67712
Gibson6567
Harrison64324
Putnam63413
Knox58410
Lawrence57730
DeKalb54511
Montgomery51322
White50615
Decatur46939
Posey4693
Fayette46814
Miami4554
Greene44436
Scott44111
Steuben4419
Jasper4273
Sullivan35412
Clay3425
Ripley3378
Whitley3347
Jennings33213
Franklin32025
Adams3194
Spencer3124
Orange30324
Huntington3013
Starke2977
Wells2945
Wabash2939
Carroll29213
Washington2922
Jefferson2723
Fulton2672
Randolph2638
Tipton24723
Pike2464
Perry24113
Jay2241
Newton18011
Owen1771
Martin1740
Fountain1682
Rush1654
Blackford1493
Vermillion1441
Parke1432
Crawford1221
Pulaski1171
Brown1093
Benton900
Union820
Ohio817
Switzerland720
Warren471
Unassigned0227