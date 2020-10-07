Mike Pence has got a lot of explaining to do

A vice presidential debate is usually a high-wire act: two candidates battling in a high-stakes showdown, on one night only. In this election, it's a high-wire act juggling flaming torches above a lake filled with alligators.

A presidential debate is, by contrast, fairly straightforward. But in a vice presidential debate, candidates need not only to defend their own record, and contrast it with their opponent's, but also to attack the other side's presidential candidate -- all while having their boss's back. See? Easy peasy.

Wednesday's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will probably be more normal than the first presidential debate, where Donald Trump apparently got debating tips from the bear in "The Revenant."

Unlike Trump, Pence is a fundamentally civil guy. I interviewed him (debated him, really) many times on my late and not lamented program, "Crossfire." The left will hate me for saying this, but there is an essential gentlemanliness to Pence that Trump utterly lacks. And Harris has the alchemy to combine a ferocious focus with an undeniable charm.

Pence has the more difficult task. First, because his ticket is trailing badly. The latest CNN poll shows the Trump-Pence team behind Biden-Harris nationwide by a staggering 16 points. Trump-Pence are trailing on every single issue. Voters trust Joe Biden more on Covid, health care, racial inequality and crime. Even the economy, Trump's last stand, has fallen to Biden, who is now more trusted than Trump (albeit by a scant 2%).

So, Pence has a lot of repair work to do. His most important task will be to project a sense of competence, calm, and compassion -- qualities missing in his boss.

I am sure Trump will try to force his No. 2 into savaging Biden. It's a trap. Trump needs rescuing. His record needs resuscitation. Pence is in a unique position to argue Trump's case. He has been, as Lin-Manuel Miranda would say, in the room where it happened. He can best help his ticket by making the case that the administration's decisions made there were driven by the public interest. Voters have had enough of Trump's reality show. Pence needs to change the channel to "The West Wing."

Harris, on the other hand, has a simpler strategic objective: persuading voters to fire Trump. Since Pence chairs the White House Coronavirus Task Force, she should walk the audience through the dumpster fire of Trump's response: denying and then minimizing the problem, shipping scarce protective equipment to China, defending the Communist Chinese leader's response early and often, hyping untested or toxic remedies like bleach, denigrating masks, then suddenly heading to the hospital to avail himself of government-provided health care which he is trying to deny to ordinary citizens.

"Mismanagement" should be her mantra: Trump botched Covid, he destroyed the economy, he stoked the flames of racial tensions and violence.

As you watch the debate, remember that on every question the candidates will have four options:

1. Attack the other party's presidential candidate.

2. Defend their boss's record.

3. Attack the other candidate's record.

4. Defend their own record.

Pence needs to open Door No. 2 as often as possible. Trump will be enraged if he passes up opportunities to attack, but Pence would be wise to ignore that. Trump is hemorrhaging votes; Pence needs to apply a tourniquet to his boss's campaign, not jab at Biden's.

Harris, on the other hand, needs to stay on No.1. Here, too, she needs to deflect attacks on Biden and direct fire at Trump with overwhelming force.

I have prepped incumbent vice presidents and vice presidential candidates for debates. Inevitably, they express deep concern about how the top of the ticket will react to their strategy. This is understandable; a vice president's power is largely a function of their personal relationship to the president. But winning heals all wounds.

Each candidate needs to go against what I believe their boss might want: Pence needs to defend, despite Trump's constant need to attack. And Harris needs to attack, even though Biden might want his long record to be defended.

See what I mean? Easy peasy.