Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Tuesday, October 6

Katie Coelho, who lost her husband to coronavirus, reacts to President Donald Trump downplaying the severity of the disease after undergoing treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

President Donald Trump and most of his inner circle have been recklessly breaking public health guidelines for months. They were mostly getting away with it until a major outbreak started in the White House last week.

Here is just a brief overview of some of their recent failures.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public and when around people who don't live in your household.

What the White House did: Trump and many of those close to him have repeatedly failed to wear masks even when specifically told to do so -- such as when the Trump family took their masks off during the first presidential debate last week.

The CDC says: When going out in public, it is important to stay at least 6 feet away from other people and wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.

What the White House did: Trump has been holding large in-person outdoor and indoor rallies which have largely ignored the guidelines.

The CDC says: People who have been in close contact with someone who has Covid-19 need to self-quarantine and be monitored for 14 days after their last exposure.

What the White House did: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was told that she had been a close contact of top Trump adviser Hope Hicks, who tested positive last week. She did not quarantine, continued to come to work and failed to wear a mask in public while speaking to reporters. She tested positive yesterday.

CDC says: Contact tracing will be conducted for close contacts of laboratory-confirmed or probable Covid-19 patients.

What the White House did: After reaching out to more than half a dozen people who came into contact with Trump over the past week, CNN has uncovered little more than a few phone calls and emails to potentially infected people encouraging them to get tested.

CDC says: Separate yourself from others if you have Covid-19. Wear a mask when around other people.

What the White House did: On Sunday, in the midst of an aggressive course of treatment for Covid-19, the President briefly left the hospital with his security detail so he could ride in an SUV past his supporters. Then yesterday, the still infectious Trump left the hospital and returned to the White House, where he removed his mask and walked into the presidential residence.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q. What is aerosolized spread? What's the difference between aerosols and droplets?

A: Aerosolized spread is the potential for the virus to spread not just by respiratory droplets, but by even smaller particles called aerosols that can float in the air longer than droplets and can spread farther than 6 feet. Respiratory aerosols and droplets are released when someone talks, breaths, sings, sneezes or coughs. But the main difference is size.

The CDC again updated its guidance yesterday about how Covid-19 spreads to include information about the potential for airborne spread. "CDC continues to believe, based on current science, that people are more likely to become infected the longer and closer they are to a person with COVID-19," the agency said.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

One in 10 may have been infected

The World Health Organization estimates that the coronavirus has infected about 10% of the world's population. With a global population of about 7.7 billion people, this would mean about 770 million have been infected -- but most have not been diagnosed or counted.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 35.2 million people have been officially diagnosed with coronavirus globally. The WHO estimate suggests that only one in 22 infected people has been counted. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases in the US were likely also undercounted by at least 90%.

Coronavirus fatigue is rising in Europe

The World Health Organization's Europe director Hans Kluge has warned that apathy concerning the virus has reached high levels in some European countries. He said leaders can reverse this trend and tackle the spread of Covid-19 by taking "the pulse of the community regularly" and "meeting the needs of citizens in new, innovative ways."

ON OUR RADAR

  • India's drug authority approved a new paper-strip test for Covid-19 that shows results in less than an hour.
  • Only about half of Americans said they would try to get a Covid-19 vaccine once one is available, according to a new CNN poll. The percentage appears to be falling.
  • Hotels are offering free health care, doctors on demand and other Covid-19 safety amenities to lure in customers.
  • A third-grade teacher died in North Carolina days after testing positive for Covid-19 and while her students were quarantined as a result of the exposure.
  • At least 159 staff in the EU's executive branch have tested positive for Covid-19 as of yesterday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is quarantining. She has tested negative twice after coming into contact with an infected person.
  • Regeneron's stock is up sharply after Trump received its experimental antibody cocktail — and questions are swirling about the President's ties to Regeneron's billionaire CEO.

TODAY'S TOP TIP

Eating when feeling stressed has become a reality for many of us during these unsettling days, even among people who don't usually reach for food when feeling anxious.

If impulsive eating has become more frequent recently, the hunger meter can come in handy. Here's how it works.

TODAY'S PODCAST

"Presidents, like the leaders of most countries, do not like to share signs of physical or other weakness. A chronic illness suggests weakness." -- Tim Naftali, CNN presidential historian

Going all the way back to George Washington, many American presidents have faced serious health issues while in office. But their administrations have often hidden the true state of their health from the public. Naftali explores the long history of medical issues — and medical misdirection — in the White House. Listen Now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 42°
Sunny, Breezy, Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay County Merit Board says they want to 'gather more information'

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 75°

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Catholic Charities and Bethany House

Image

Clark County Shop With a Cop receives $15,000 donation

Image

Vigo County poll workers start training ahead of the election

Image

Veterans invited to take part in 'Topping Out' event at the new Terre Haute VA Clinic location

Image

COVID-19 has caused concerns when it comes to breast cancer

Image

Monday evening forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 306088

Reported Deaths: 9054
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1491275260
DuPage18305568
Lake17606493
Will14702388
Kane13602328
St. Clair6933196
Winnebago6886154
Madison6021147
Champaign505724
McHenry4817119
Peoria372155
McLean345123
Rock Island320880
Kankakee286978
Unassigned2770249
Sangamon265046
Kendall212626
Tazewell192433
LaSalle185557
Macon174647
DeKalb174540
Coles156432
Williamson146754
Clinton130921
Jackson129624
Adams126710
Boone122423
Vermilion10115
Randolph98312
Effingham9243
Whiteside88321
Ogle8106
Knox7654
Bureau73713
Monroe73122
Grundy7286
Henry7095
Morgan69824
Jefferson69638
Marion6522
Christian63016
Macoupin5958
Stephenson5887
Franklin5804
Union55424
McDonough50915
Crawford4916
Logan4831
Fayette4719
Woodford4599
Lee4401
Shelby4394
Livingston4378
Cass41411
Montgomery41113
Jersey40519
Saline3994
Iroquois37419
Bond3638
Perry36215
Warren3573
Douglas3477
Wayne3256
Jo Daviess3032
Lawrence2756
Richland2628
Carroll2456
Greene23914
Moultrie2394
Hancock2373
Washington2321
Cumberland2225
Jasper21710
Fulton2140
Clay1960
Pulaski1951
Clark1933
White1891
Johnson1880
Mason1781
Wabash1693
Piatt1580
Mercer1546
Pike1531
De Witt1422
Menard1331
Massac1282
Edgar1198
Marshall1170
Ford1115
Alexander911
Scott810
Hamilton792
Gallatin782
Henderson780
Edwards720
Brown710
Putnam690
Calhoun660
Schuyler590
Stark562
Hardin410
Pope301
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 125976

Reported Deaths: 3681
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22340769
Lake11233330
St. Joseph7233125
Elkhart7040116
Allen6660209
Hamilton5225110
Vanderburgh429832
Hendricks2847127
Tippecanoe284313
Monroe282237
Johnson2487124
Clark240157
Porter237847
Delaware217466
Cass201910
Vigo201528
Madison185975
LaPorte168743
Warrick154754
Floyd149064
Howard141764
Kosciusko136417
Bartholomew122857
Dubois107819
Marshall107225
Boone104446
Grant101837
Hancock97543
Noble95532
Henry92427
Wayne84116
Jackson83110
Morgan77140
Daviess71730
Dearborn71628
Shelby70029
Clinton69214
LaGrange66711
Harrison63624
Gibson6236
Putnam61511
Knox57910
Lawrence56829
DeKalb53111
Montgomery51322
White50515
Decatur46639
Miami4514
Greene44136
Posey4382
Scott43311
Steuben4318
Fayette43014
Jasper4183
Sullivan35212
Clay3345
Ripley3308
Jennings32713
Franklin31925
Whitley3197
Adams3054
Spencer3033
Orange29824
Huntington2903
Carroll28913
Starke2897
Wabash2898
Washington2882
Wells2824
Jefferson2683
Fulton2632
Randolph2488
Pike2444
Tipton24323
Perry24013
Jay2211
Newton17811
Owen1771
Martin1740
Rush1624
Blackford1413
Vermillion1410
Fountain1392
Parke1272
Crawford1221
Pulaski1161
Brown1053
Benton900
Ohio827
Union810
Switzerland710
Warren431
Unassigned0227