Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Months into a pandemic, Fauci says the US is still lagging in Covid-19 testing

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN's Chris Cuomo how he sees the Thanksgiving holiday playing out during the coronavirus pandemic, and how Americans can stay safe.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 6:10 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Months into the pandemic and ahead of what experts say could be a difficult winter season, the US remains behind when it comes to Covid-19 testing, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

"We're better off now than we were a couple of months ago, that's for sure," Fauci told CNN's Chris Cuomo Monday night. But the country is still not where it needs to be, he said.

In the battle against the virus, experts have continually stressed how testing is critical. When done right, it can help health officials identify infections quickly and place those individuals in isolation before more people become infected. It can also give local leaders an idea of the level of infection within a community.

"We need to flood the system with testing," Fauci said.

The US has conducted more than 107 million tests since the pandemic began. More than 210,000 Americans have died and there have been more than 7.4 million recorded infections -- but the number of true infections is likely far greater than that, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said. And that's likely because of the lack of testing in the first months of the pandemic, experts say.

Several states hit record-highs

Overall cases in the US are on the rise. The country reported more than 50,000 daily cases on Friday and Saturday. The last time the US saw more than 50,000 cases back to back was mid-August.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, at least 22 states are reporting more new cases than the previous week, with many across the Midwest and now increasingly in the Northeast.

Only four states are reporting a decline -- Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina. The rest are holding steady.

Several states have also reported record-highs in recent days.

In the past days, several states reported record high numbers.

Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky and Montana reported their highest 7-day averages for new daily cases over the weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Alaska is reporting more than 40% more new cases than the previous week. In Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear last week raised alarm about "escalating" cases and urged residents to be on guard, he announced Monday the state will be stepping up mask enforcement.

"We need to make sure that everybody out there is getting back to the place where, in your business, you cannot check somebody out if they are not wearing a mask, it shouldn't matter who they are," he said Monday.

In Wisconsin, new cases are averaging at about 2,400 daily -- the third highest in the country behind Texas and California. That's up 15% from what the state was averaging in the previous week.

What happens when measures are relaxed

A new study that analyzed Covid-19 data from all 50 states and DC found lockdowns helped slow transmission of Covid-19, but loosened restrictions let the virus spread again.

"Essentially the moment those restrictions were released, those trends reversed," Dr. Mark Siedner, an investigator in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, who led the research team, said in a statement.

Experts have said that a second lockdown isn't necessary to get the virus under control: strong safety measures like universal face masks, social distancing and hand washing could be nearly just as impactful. And Fauci warned last month that communities across the country should double down on those measures as a potentially challenging season approaches.

But those measures remain a point of contention: many Americans have protested the use of masks and despite repeated warnings by state leaders, in some parts of the country large gatherings have continued.

Vaccine could be deemed safe next month, Fauci says

It's likely US health officials will know whether a Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective as early as next month, Fauci said Monday.

"I think comfortably around November or December, we'll know whether or not the vaccine is safe and effective," he said.

There are currently 10 Covid-19 vaccine candidates in late-stage, large clinical trials around the world, according to the World Health Organization. Several of those are in the US and at least two have been in Phase 3 trials since late July.

And once a vaccine is deemed safe and effective, it's likely companies will already have doses to begin distributing, Fauci said.

"There will be vaccines available, likely, for some people, limited amount, by the end of this calendar year, the beginning of 2021," Fauci predicted.

Experts including Fauci say healthcare workers and people with underlying health conditions will likely take priority for vaccinations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 39°
Sunny, Breezy, Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Catholic Charities and Bethany House

Image

Clark County Shop With a Cop receives $15,000 donation

Image

Vigo County poll workers start training ahead of the election

Image

Veterans invited to take part in 'Topping Out' event at the new Terre Haute VA Clinic location

Image

COVID-19 has caused concerns when it comes to breast cancer

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

Students have mixed feelings about Indiana State University canceling spring break

Image

Indiana's governor declares October as Distracted Driving Awareness Month

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 306088

Reported Deaths: 9054
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1491275260
DuPage18305568
Lake17606493
Will14702388
Kane13602328
St. Clair6933196
Winnebago6886154
Madison6021147
Champaign505724
McHenry4817119
Peoria372155
McLean345123
Rock Island320880
Kankakee286978
Unassigned2770249
Sangamon265046
Kendall212626
Tazewell192433
LaSalle185557
Macon174647
DeKalb174540
Coles156432
Williamson146754
Clinton130921
Jackson129624
Adams126710
Boone122423
Vermilion10115
Randolph98312
Effingham9243
Whiteside88321
Ogle8106
Knox7654
Bureau73713
Monroe73122
Grundy7286
Henry7095
Morgan69824
Jefferson69638
Marion6522
Christian63016
Macoupin5958
Stephenson5887
Franklin5804
Union55424
McDonough50915
Crawford4916
Logan4831
Fayette4719
Woodford4599
Lee4401
Shelby4394
Livingston4378
Cass41411
Montgomery41113
Jersey40519
Saline3994
Iroquois37419
Bond3638
Perry36215
Warren3573
Douglas3477
Wayne3256
Jo Daviess3032
Lawrence2756
Richland2628
Carroll2456
Greene23914
Moultrie2394
Hancock2373
Washington2321
Cumberland2225
Jasper21710
Fulton2140
Clay1960
Pulaski1951
Clark1933
White1891
Johnson1880
Mason1781
Wabash1693
Piatt1580
Mercer1546
Pike1531
De Witt1422
Menard1331
Massac1282
Edgar1198
Marshall1170
Ford1115
Alexander911
Scott810
Hamilton792
Gallatin782
Henderson780
Edwards720
Brown710
Putnam690
Calhoun660
Schuyler590
Stark562
Hardin410
Pope301
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 125976

Reported Deaths: 3681
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22340769
Lake11233330
St. Joseph7233125
Elkhart7040116
Allen6660209
Hamilton5225110
Vanderburgh429832
Hendricks2847127
Tippecanoe284313
Monroe282237
Johnson2487124
Clark240157
Porter237847
Delaware217466
Cass201910
Vigo201528
Madison185975
LaPorte168743
Warrick154754
Floyd149064
Howard141764
Kosciusko136417
Bartholomew122857
Dubois107819
Marshall107225
Boone104446
Grant101837
Hancock97543
Noble95532
Henry92427
Wayne84116
Jackson83110
Morgan77140
Daviess71730
Dearborn71628
Shelby70029
Clinton69214
LaGrange66711
Harrison63624
Gibson6236
Putnam61511
Knox57910
Lawrence56829
DeKalb53111
Montgomery51322
White50515
Decatur46639
Miami4514
Greene44136
Posey4382
Scott43311
Steuben4318
Fayette43014
Jasper4183
Sullivan35212
Clay3345
Ripley3308
Jennings32713
Franklin31925
Whitley3197
Adams3054
Spencer3033
Orange29824
Huntington2903
Carroll28913
Starke2897
Wabash2898
Washington2882
Wells2824
Jefferson2683
Fulton2632
Randolph2488
Pike2444
Tipton24323
Perry24013
Jay2211
Newton17811
Owen1771
Martin1740
Rush1624
Blackford1413
Vermillion1410
Fountain1392
Parke1272
Crawford1221
Pulaski1161
Brown1053
Benton900
Ohio827
Union810
Switzerland710
Warren431
Unassigned0227