Clear

One key reason we all need Trump's doctor to be trustworthy

President Donald Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley addressed what precautions are being taken at the White House ahead of Trump's planned return but declined to provide any details on when Trump last tested negative for Covid-19 amid ongoing questions about when he was first contagious with the virus.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 12:20 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 12:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

White House physician Sean Conley delivered another optimistic but very incomplete briefing Monday on President Trump's battle with Covid-19, adding a new level of confusion about his health.

Presidents are people and they get sick like everyone else. But unlike everyone else, modern presidents have the ability to launch nuclear weapons, so you'd like them to be of sound mind and body.

Conley has already admitted to essentially misleading the public about Trump's condition over the weekend by arguing he wanted to keep the President's spirits up.

On Monday, he was equally contradictory as he explained why Trump would leave the hospital at the same time he was making clear that the President was not "out of the woods" as he fights off the coronavirus.

It might be hard to be Trump's doctor and survive with your medical reputation intact.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, the most recent former White House physician, gave an over-the-top assessment of Trump's health in the early days of his presidency, got into trouble over allegations about his past work and is now running for Congress as a Republican in Texas.

Dr. Harold Bornstein told CNN in 2018 that Trump had dictated an over-the-top letter claiming his extreme and unbelievable health and Bornstein signed it.

But the situation today is much more serious. Trump, who is in charge of the most powerful government on Earth, is sick with Covid, a disease that's killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Conley invoked HIPAA -- the Clinton-era Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act -- which, among other things, is meant to protect a patient's medical privacy in part from employers.

That Trump is now engaged in misleading his employers -- the voters -- about his health is an odd twist.

It's certainly true that there's nothing in law or the Constitution requiring a president to divulge health issues or to pass any physical or mental test, although Trump has bragged this year about his ability to pass mental exams. Questions about a president's health are for voters to decide.

In fact, US presidents have been misleading the public about their health ever since James Madison gave George Washington the flu and it almost killed him.

More on that in a moment.

But in reading about presidential ailments of the past and the history of the White House physician position, created in 1928, I learned something very interesting about Conley's role: that he has a responsibility to the country as well as to Trump.

Dual role. A duty to the president and a duty to the nation. "They (White House physicians) are not only responsible for providing medical care to the president as an individual patient, they must also ensure that the best interests of the nation are served through the care which they provide," wrote Lawrence Mohr, who was White House physician to Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, in a scholarly article about the position.

And that's not just a philosophical distinction.

Constitutional duty. There is a detailed but classified system by which the government would determine whether the president was incapacitated under the 25th Amendment, according to Mohr.

And the White House physician plays an important role in that process, which was developed during the George H.W. Bush administration and signed as a presidential directive during the Clinton administration, Mohr wrote.

"In addition to being thoroughly knowledgeable about the 25th Amendment and plans for its implementation, all White House physicians must be mentally prepared to determine if an illness or injury prevents the president from effectively discharging the duties of his office and to communicate that determination clearly and decisively," Mohr wrote.

That does not mean the physician should be telling the public what the president's health is, he argued. Instead, Mohr thought the president himself should release his health information to the public. The White House physician, on the other hand, has the responsibility to officially inform only the vice president and the Cabinet if the president is incapacitated, Mohr said.

There's absolutely no reason to think Trump is anywhere near being incapacitated.

But it's also impossible to say what the current state of Trump's health is since Conley and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have been contradictory, opaque and all over the place in describing it.

The key, wrote Mohr, is that the White House physician respect his or her dual role: his or her responsibility to the patient -- the president -- but also to the country.

"White House physicians must be totally objective and never allow personal feelings or political pressure to interfere with a medical disability determination," he wrote.

I asked Arthur Caplan, who is a professor of bioethics at New York University's Langone medical center, how we should view the public's right to know about their leader vs. the president's own right to privacy.

"Duty to patient is central to all codes of ethics," he said in an email. "So is duty to be honest and not spin information."

He said laws and medical codes of ethics should be updated to make sure the public has access to correct information about its leaders.

"We need to know full information about the president and vice president to both permit the nation to function and to know what is going on when an election is imminent," Caplan said.

Most don't trust the White House on Trump's health. CNN's Jennifer Agiesta writes about a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS: "Two-thirds of Americans say President Donald Trump handled the risk of coronavirus infection to others around him irresponsibly. ... With Trump hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, 69% of Americans said they trusted little of what they heard from the White House about the President's health, with only 12% saying they trusted almost all of it."

The kitchen sink approach. Trump's treatment has been the subject of much conjecture. Nobody but he and Conley's team knows exactly what's going on, but what we do know is he's gotten access to drugs, like remdesivir, not yet widely available to other Americans, steroid shots and more.

Trying to project strength. Rather than change his mind about downplaying the disease, his own brush with the deadly virus has Trump claiming on Twitter that he feels 20 years younger.

More than 2,000 Americans have died since his diagnosis, and none were given the care he's been given, which makes his tweet objectively insensitive.

He was also trying to project strength when he drove around in an SUV outside Walter Reed on Sunday, likely exposing Secret Service agents. That's also a concern as he heads back to the White House.

Kayleigh McEnany positive -- The White House press secretary is the latest top Republican to contract Covid. Here's a look at who has tested positive and who has tested negative. There are at least 13 positive tests in his inner circle. It certainly seems like the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court was the event that kicked off the outbreak.

Ripple effect from Covid outbreak to Supreme Court. With multiple members of the Senate Judiciary Committee now infected, there's a possibility the event could delay her nomination.

And there's no evidence the White House is doing contact tracing to figure out how the disease got into that event or where it's going next, according to a New York Times reporter who was infected.

Misleading the public for 230 years

No President wants to appear weak or infirm. So it's not at all surprising that they want to hide infirmities. There are a lot of interesting stories about presidents who got sick and hid it from the American people.

Woodrow Wilson suffered a debilitating stroke. In that time before the 25th Amendment, his wife essentially took over many of his duties while he recuperated.

Wilson also, like Trump, downplayed a pandemic: the 1918 flu. And, like Trump, he also got infected: Wilson contracted the flu in France and was apparently taken by hallucinations.

FDR, we now know, was very ill when he ran for his fourth term in 1944. One doctor who examined him wrote confidentially at the time that he wouldn't live another four years. He didn't. He collapsed and died after a cerebral hemorrhage not long after that final election. And he'd installed Harry Truman, perhaps knowing Truman would have to take over.

Dwight Eisenhower had a major heart attack. Information about his health was carefully managed, however, and he still went on to win reelection.

JFK hid chronic back pain, Addison's disease and the amphetamines and steroids he used to treat them.

George Washington nearly died from flu he may have gotten from James Madison.

Ronald Reagan's son wrote that his father, while in office, had exhibited signs of the Alzheimer's that would kill him years later, although that allegation has been denied by others.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Sunny, Breezy, Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Catholic Charities and Bethany House

Image

Clark County Shop With a Cop receives $15,000 donation

Image

Vigo County poll workers start training ahead of the election

Image

Veterans invited to take part in 'Topping Out' event at the new Terre Haute VA Clinic location

Image

COVID-19 has caused concerns when it comes to breast cancer

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

Students have mixed feelings about Indiana State University canceling spring break

Image

Indiana's governor declares October as Distracted Driving Awareness Month

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 304235

Reported Deaths: 9040
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1483815256
DuPage18209567
Lake17520493
Will14589388
Kane13523328
St. Clair6905196
Winnebago6779152
Madison5992147
Champaign504123
McHenry4776119
Peoria371255
McLean341823
Rock Island318580
Kankakee284678
Unassigned2777249
Sangamon263346
Kendall210726
Tazewell190733
LaSalle183157
Macon173647
DeKalb172840
Coles155632
Williamson146453
Clinton129721
Jackson129624
Adams124910
Boone121323
Vermilion9785
Randolph97512
Effingham9183
Whiteside86921
Ogle8016
Knox7613
Monroe73321
Bureau72213
Grundy7186
Henry7025
Morgan69224
Jefferson68338
Marion6402
Christian62615
Macoupin5978
Stephenson5817
Franklin5784
Union54824
McDonough50715
Logan4821
Crawford4816
Fayette4638
Woodford4589
Shelby4394
Lee4331
Livingston4338
Cass41411
Montgomery40513
Jersey40319
Saline3914
Iroquois37219
Perry36215
Bond3618
Warren3543
Douglas3457
Wayne3175
Jo Daviess3002
Lawrence2706
Richland2608
Carroll2436
Greene23814
Moultrie2374
Hancock2363
Washington2311
Cumberland2215
Jasper21710
Fulton2100
Pulaski1941
Clay1910
Clark1903
White1891
Johnson1850
Mason1751
Wabash1653
Piatt1570
Mercer1516
Pike1501
De Witt1412
Menard1331
Massac1282
Edgar1208
Marshall1160
Ford1115
Alexander901
Scott810
Gallatin782
Hamilton782
Henderson770
Edwards720
Brown710
Calhoun660
Putnam660
Schuyler580
Stark562
Hardin400
Pope301
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 125146

Reported Deaths: 3674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22282769
Lake11161328
St. Joseph7181125
Elkhart7014114
Allen6618209
Hamilton5199110
Vanderburgh422131
Hendricks2843127
Tippecanoe281213
Monroe279837
Johnson2472124
Clark238357
Porter234147
Delaware215166
Cass201910
Vigo200028
Madison184175
LaPorte165343
Warrick152853
Floyd148564
Howard140764
Kosciusko136017
Bartholomew122557
Dubois107419
Marshall106825
Boone104146
Grant100937
Hancock97043
Noble95232
Henry91227
Wayne82915
Jackson82010
Morgan76840
Daviess71430
Dearborn70828
Shelby69929
Clinton68414
LaGrange66611
Harrison63224
Putnam61411
Gibson6126
Knox57410
Lawrence55529
DeKalb52911
Montgomery51422
White50315
Decatur46639
Miami4504
Greene44036
Posey4322
Fayette43014
Steuben4288
Scott42411
Jasper4143
Sullivan34812
Clay3335
Jennings32613
Ripley3258
Franklin31925
Whitley3147
Orange29824
Adams2964
Spencer2963
Carroll28813
Starke2877
Wabash2878
Washington2872
Huntington2843
Wells2824
Jefferson2673
Fulton2632
Randolph2488
Tipton24123
Pike2404
Perry23813
Jay2191
Newton17811
Owen1761
Martin1730
Rush1624
Vermillion1400
Fountain1372
Blackford1363
Parke1252
Crawford1221
Pulaski1161
Brown1053
Benton900
Ohio817
Union800
Switzerland710
Warren431
Unassigned0227