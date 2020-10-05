Clear

Will the virus change Donald Trump?

Article Image

A slew of medical experts are perplexed by the decision by President Trump's medical team at Walter Reed medical center to let him take a drive while still contagious with coronavirus. CNN's Joe Johns reports.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

On day three of his hospitalization with coronavirus, The White House released images from Walter Reed Medical Center showing a President Donald Trump rarely seen. Rendered wan by the disease that has devastated the country he is supposed to lead, he sat in shirtsleeves looking weary and worried. With no bulky suit to broaden his shoulders, Trump seemed more like a vulnerable old man than the fearsome figure revealed in Bob Woodward's bestselling "Rage."

The President has access to the best medical care in the world. He has every chance to fully recover from the infection he likely acquired at one of the gatherings where mask-wearing was neglected out of respect for his own political pose. But with the country poised to mark death number 210,000, we should be asking: Will illness change Donald Trump?

Vast literature exists supporting the notion that a serious health scare can change a person. At New York's Sloan Kettering Cancer Center this phenomenon is acknowledged by a program that helps patients write about the experience. But no one who has gone through such a crisis needs to be persuaded of the fact that it can change one's perspective. The suffering that comes with illness, which is more common in old age, can even make elders wiser. But not always.

In Trump's case, the signs are mixed. For a few days he all but disappeared from his favorite social media tool -- Twitter -- and when he did pop up, he was relatively calm. Gone was the unhinged bluster of his performance at his first debate with Joe Biden. In its place were -- at least temporarily -- expressions of gratitude. On Friday night he wrote, "Going well, I think! Thank you to all, LOVE!!!"

The tentative tone in Trump's tweet was remarkable and made it possible to wonder if he had reached the kind of crisis point that often moves people to change -- or at least attempt to change -- in significant ways.

White House doctor Sean Conley seemed to fall into the nothing-has-really-changed camp. This was made evident when he arrived at an outdoor news conference with nine lab-coated physicians who posed like models at the conclusion of a runway show. Conley, whose own coat bore a presidential seal the size of a saucer, talked in circles and created so much confusion that he had to issue a clarifying statement later in the day.

A source familiar with the President's health, later identified by The New York Times and AP as Mark Meadows, said, "The President's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery."

For a brief moment, Meadows' created the impression that Trump was not a superman but, in fact, an actual person facing uncertainty. Add this tone to reports that Trump had been concerned by his diagnosis and the fact that he had gone to the hospital to seek treatment for the virus, and it was possible to imagine a new realism might take hold in the administration.

If ever there was a time when Trump and his team would change their attitude about the pandemic, this would be it. Since the reception that appears to have launched the virus into Trumpworld, the ranks of the newly-diagnosed have included, in addition to the President, the first lady, his campaign manager, top aide Hope Hicks, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, two US senators, and one of his personal assistants.

However, Meadows' candor about the President's condition has been followed by a return of the kind of spin we've become accustomed to with a President who has made more than 20,000 false and misleading statements and claims. By Saturday night, Meadows was announcing, "He's made unbelievable improvements."

The President had been infuriated by the more realistic viewpoint the chief of staff had offered the day before. Meadow's return to Trumpspeak -- "unbelievable improvements" -- should be considered the final answer to the question: Will anything change now that the President has been diagnosed?"

As Meadows fell in line, he also demonstrated the power of the President's commitment to his self-image as the special guy who always wins, and the malleability of those around him. Some other pictures of the President at recent events are shockingly informative. In these photos, people mingle freely indoors at the White House without the masks and social distancing recommended to keep people safe. These are, presumably smart and sophisticated people but to a person -- they risked their lives as they demonstrated their loyalty to the President's fantasy that he knows more, about everything, than everyone.

On Sunday afternoon, as if to punctuate the point that his fantasy matters more than anything else, the President got into a Secret Service vehicle for a spin down the street to wave at supporters who had gathered near Walter Reed in Maryland. As a person carrying the virus, he is contagious and yet, he and the agents who accompanied him wore masks but no additional protective gear as they shared the closed cabin.

The killer virus struck Donald Trump -- and it won't change much of anything.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunny and Cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Night: Clear, cool. Low: 42

Image

Consumer Alert: COVID-19 Relief Scams

Image

I-70 Patch work may impact your commute

Image

Monday: Cold morning with sunshine the rest of the day. High: 64°

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Mike Latta inducted into Silver Circle

Image

Frost and Freeze differences

Image

Harvest season underway

Image

Campers work to stay safe during burn bans

Image

Memorial ride for man brutally beaten

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 304235

Reported Deaths: 9040
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1483815256
DuPage18209567
Lake17520493
Will14589388
Kane13523328
St. Clair6905196
Winnebago6779152
Madison5992147
Champaign504123
McHenry4776119
Peoria371255
McLean341823
Rock Island318580
Kankakee284678
Unassigned2777249
Sangamon263346
Kendall210726
Tazewell190733
LaSalle183157
Macon173647
DeKalb172840
Coles155632
Williamson146453
Clinton129721
Jackson129624
Adams124910
Boone121323
Vermilion9785
Randolph97512
Effingham9183
Whiteside86921
Ogle8016
Knox7613
Monroe73321
Bureau72213
Grundy7186
Henry7025
Morgan69224
Jefferson68338
Marion6402
Christian62615
Macoupin5978
Stephenson5817
Franklin5784
Union54824
McDonough50715
Logan4821
Crawford4816
Fayette4638
Woodford4589
Shelby4394
Lee4331
Livingston4338
Cass41411
Montgomery40513
Jersey40319
Saline3914
Iroquois37219
Perry36215
Bond3618
Warren3543
Douglas3457
Wayne3175
Jo Daviess3002
Lawrence2706
Richland2608
Carroll2436
Greene23814
Moultrie2374
Hancock2363
Washington2311
Cumberland2215
Jasper21710
Fulton2100
Pulaski1941
Clay1910
Clark1903
White1891
Johnson1850
Mason1751
Wabash1653
Piatt1570
Mercer1516
Pike1501
De Witt1412
Menard1331
Massac1282
Edgar1208
Marshall1160
Ford1115
Alexander901
Scott810
Gallatin782
Hamilton782
Henderson770
Edwards720
Brown710
Calhoun660
Putnam660
Schuyler580
Stark562
Hardin400
Pope301
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 125146

Reported Deaths: 3674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22282769
Lake11161328
St. Joseph7181125
Elkhart7014114
Allen6618209
Hamilton5199110
Vanderburgh422131
Hendricks2843127
Tippecanoe281213
Monroe279837
Johnson2472124
Clark238357
Porter234147
Delaware215166
Cass201910
Vigo200028
Madison184175
LaPorte165343
Warrick152853
Floyd148564
Howard140764
Kosciusko136017
Bartholomew122557
Dubois107419
Marshall106825
Boone104146
Grant100937
Hancock97043
Noble95232
Henry91227
Wayne82915
Jackson82010
Morgan76840
Daviess71430
Dearborn70828
Shelby69929
Clinton68414
LaGrange66611
Harrison63224
Putnam61411
Gibson6126
Knox57410
Lawrence55529
DeKalb52911
Montgomery51422
White50315
Decatur46639
Miami4504
Greene44036
Posey4322
Fayette43014
Steuben4288
Scott42411
Jasper4143
Sullivan34812
Clay3335
Jennings32613
Ripley3258
Franklin31925
Whitley3147
Orange29824
Adams2964
Spencer2963
Carroll28813
Starke2877
Wabash2878
Washington2872
Huntington2843
Wells2824
Jefferson2673
Fulton2632
Randolph2488
Tipton24123
Pike2404
Perry23813
Jay2191
Newton17811
Owen1761
Martin1730
Rush1624
Vermillion1400
Fountain1372
Blackford1363
Parke1252
Crawford1221
Pulaski1161
Brown1053
Benton900
Ohio817
Union800
Switzerland710
Warren431
Unassigned0227