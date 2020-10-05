Clear

Covid-19 could kill 2,900 Americans a day in December, researchers say. Here's why, and how you can make fall and winter better

Dr. Anthony Fauci breaks down the average timeline from when a person is exposed to coronavirus to when they start showing symptoms of infection.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan, CNN

The last time Americans faced a fall and winter like this, World War I was just ending.

A months-long pandemic exploded in the fall of 1918, killing 195,000 Americans in just the month of October.

Fast-forward 102 years, and the US is on track for another devastating fall and winter. By the end of December, Covid-19 could kill more than 2,900 people a day in the US, according to projections Monday from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

But it doesn't have to be that way. With a smart approach to these cold-weather months, researchers say you can defy their grim projections.

Why is the fall / winter outlook so bad?

Health experts say colder weather, the flu season, reopened schools and pandemic fatigue are a recipe for the difficult months yet in the fight against coronavirus. Here's why:

Colder weather: When more people gather indoors, there's less opportunity for viral particles to disperse -- increasing the risk of coronavirus spread.

And "there's good enough data to say that aerosol transmission (of coronavirus) does occur," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Respiratory aerosols are smaller than respiratory droplets and can be emitted when a person talks or breathes.

"Aerosol means the droplets don't drop immediately. They hang around for a period of time," Fauci said.

This becomes "very relevant" when you are indoors and there is poor ventilation.

The flu-coronavirus double whammy: The flu season generally starts in October. And its collision this year with the coronavirus pandemic could deal a significant blow to the health care system -- and your own body.

"You can certainly get both the flu and Covid-19 at the same time, which could be catastrophic to your immune system," said Dr. Adrian Burrowes, a family medicine physician in Florida.

In fact, having one of the two viruses can actually make you more vulnerable to getting infected with the other, said epidemiologist Dr. Seema Yasmin, director of the Stanford Health Communication Initiative.

"Your defenses go down, and it makes you vulnerable to getting a second infection on top of that," Yasmin said.

Getting a flu shot this year may be more important than ever

Outbreaks in schools and on college campuses: Many schools that brought students back to classrooms are suffering with outbreaks that could keep growing in the coming months.

And once students and teachers get infected, they can unknowingly spread the virus in their communities.

Athens-Clarke County, home to the University of Georgia, managed to keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low throughout the summer but suffered a "dramatic spike" in cases in the community, Mayor Kelly Girtz said.

"Clearly, it's the return to campus of large numbers of students who are not here through the summertime," the mayor said.

Some universities have already canceled spring break due to Covid-19 concerns. Those include Syracuse University, Georgia Tech and Ohio State.

Pandemic fatigue: We're nowhere near herd immunity, and a vaccine probably won't be publicly available until the middle of 2021.

Until then, the daily US death toll is expected to steadily climb through the end of this year, reaching more than 2,900 US deaths a day by December 27, according to the IHME's projections Monday.

There are two main reasons for that projected surge, IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray said.

"First, as case counts have come down in some states, we tend to see that people become less careful, they tend to have more contact," he said. "But then the most important effect is the seasonality of the virus -- that people go indoors, transmission happens more.

"That's why our model shows the huge surge that we really expect to take off in October and accelerate in November in December."

How do we prevent this fall / winter surge?

Just because the pandemic is still here doesn't mean you can't enjoy the fall and winter.

Stay outside if you can: Everyone should limit their interactions at indoor venues, said Dr. David Aronoff, director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Division of Infectious Diseases.

If you do have gatherings, invest in ways to keep them outdoors -- perhaps with a fire pit, a warm coat or a heat lamp, said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency room physician and visiting professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Wear a mask: Health experts say wearing a face mask with two or more breathable layers is one of the cheapest, easiest and most effective ways of reining in the virus and getting life closer to normal, faster.

Masks can prevent you from exhaling viral particles without your knowledge if you're a non-symptomatic carrier of the virus.

It could also help save tens of thousands of lives, experts say. If 95% of Americans consistently wore masks in public, 100,000 US lives could be saved by January 1, according to the IHME.

And that projected daily death toll of almost 3,000 in late December would drop to about 1,000 if virtually all Americans wore face masks in public.

If you visit friends or family, do it wisely: "We know by now that much of Covid-19's spread is actually driven not by formal settings with strangers but by informal gatherings of family and friends," Wen said. "Some individuals may be letting down their guard with loved ones."

If you must travel for the holidays, cut out risky behavior before your trip, such as dining at restaurants indoors or getting in close contact with people you don't live with.

It's also a good idea to get tested before seeing loved ones. But don't get a false sense of security with negative test results.

"Sometimes there are false negatives, which means you have the disease but the test doesn't detect it," according to Penn Medicine.

"Because it is possible to get a negative result even when you have coronavirus, it is important to be careful even when you receive a negative result."

And even if a negative test result is correct, you may have been infected since that test was taken.

Find fun ways to celebrate the holidays safely: This season doesn't have to be doom and gloom. In fact, the CDC offers a long list of ways to celebrate Halloween and Thanksgiving safely.

Instead of Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, the CDC suggests carving pumpkins with your family or with friends and neighbors, at a safe distance.

You can also have virtual costume contests or a Halloween scavenger hunt, "where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance," the CDC said.

For Thanksgiving, you can celebrate by having a virtual dinner with friends or family from afar and sharing your favorite Thanksgiving recipe, the CDC said.

You can also help loved ones who are at high risk for Covid-19 or those who are feeling isolated by preparing traditional Thanksgiving dishes "and delivering them in a way that doesn't involve contact with others."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Sunny and Cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Consumer Alert: COVID-19 Relief Scams

Image

I-70 Patch work may impact your commute

Image

Monday: Cold morning with sunshine the rest of the day. High: 64°

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Mike Latta inducted into Silver Circle

Image

Frost and Freeze differences

Image

Harvest season underway

Image

Campers work to stay safe during burn bans

Image

Memorial ride for man brutally beaten

Image

Domestic violence abuse awareness vigil set for Monday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 304235

Reported Deaths: 9040
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1483815256
DuPage18209567
Lake17520493
Will14589388
Kane13523328
St. Clair6905196
Winnebago6779152
Madison5992147
Champaign504123
McHenry4776119
Peoria371255
McLean341823
Rock Island318580
Kankakee284678
Unassigned2777249
Sangamon263346
Kendall210726
Tazewell190733
LaSalle183157
Macon173647
DeKalb172840
Coles155632
Williamson146453
Clinton129721
Jackson129624
Adams124910
Boone121323
Vermilion9785
Randolph97512
Effingham9183
Whiteside86921
Ogle8016
Knox7613
Monroe73321
Bureau72213
Grundy7186
Henry7025
Morgan69224
Jefferson68338
Marion6402
Christian62615
Macoupin5978
Stephenson5817
Franklin5784
Union54824
McDonough50715
Logan4821
Crawford4816
Fayette4638
Woodford4589
Shelby4394
Lee4331
Livingston4338
Cass41411
Montgomery40513
Jersey40319
Saline3914
Iroquois37219
Perry36215
Bond3618
Warren3543
Douglas3457
Wayne3175
Jo Daviess3002
Lawrence2706
Richland2608
Carroll2436
Greene23814
Moultrie2374
Hancock2363
Washington2311
Cumberland2215
Jasper21710
Fulton2100
Pulaski1941
Clay1910
Clark1903
White1891
Johnson1850
Mason1751
Wabash1653
Piatt1570
Mercer1516
Pike1501
De Witt1412
Menard1331
Massac1282
Edgar1208
Marshall1160
Ford1115
Alexander901
Scott810
Gallatin782
Hamilton782
Henderson770
Edwards720
Brown710
Calhoun660
Putnam660
Schuyler580
Stark562
Hardin400
Pope301
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 125146

Reported Deaths: 3674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22282769
Lake11161328
St. Joseph7181125
Elkhart7014114
Allen6618209
Hamilton5199110
Vanderburgh422131
Hendricks2843127
Tippecanoe281213
Monroe279837
Johnson2472124
Clark238357
Porter234147
Delaware215166
Cass201910
Vigo200028
Madison184175
LaPorte165343
Warrick152853
Floyd148564
Howard140764
Kosciusko136017
Bartholomew122557
Dubois107419
Marshall106825
Boone104146
Grant100937
Hancock97043
Noble95232
Henry91227
Wayne82915
Jackson82010
Morgan76840
Daviess71430
Dearborn70828
Shelby69929
Clinton68414
LaGrange66611
Harrison63224
Putnam61411
Gibson6126
Knox57410
Lawrence55529
DeKalb52911
Montgomery51422
White50315
Decatur46639
Miami4504
Greene44036
Posey4322
Fayette43014
Steuben4288
Scott42411
Jasper4143
Sullivan34812
Clay3335
Jennings32613
Ripley3258
Franklin31925
Whitley3147
Orange29824
Adams2964
Spencer2963
Carroll28813
Starke2877
Wabash2878
Washington2872
Huntington2843
Wells2824
Jefferson2673
Fulton2632
Randolph2488
Tipton24123
Pike2404
Perry23813
Jay2191
Newton17811
Owen1761
Martin1730
Rush1624
Vermillion1400
Fountain1372
Blackford1363
Parke1252
Crawford1221
Pulaski1161
Brown1053
Benton900
Ohio817
Union800
Switzerland710
Warren431
Unassigned0227