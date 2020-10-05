Clear

5 things to know for October 5: Trump, Covid-19, Breonna Taylor, wildfires, Mideast

CNN's Fareed Zakaria discusses President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis and the reality of cases still coursing through the global population.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 5, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Today is World Teachers' Day. Teachers, there is not a "thank you" in the world that's big enough for what you do. And if you use 5 Things in your classrooms or your lesson planning, consider this a virtual high-five from the 5 Things team. You're all awesome.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. President Trump 

President Trump is still at Walter Reed Medical Center after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and could be discharged as early as today. The weekend was a scramble for information about the President's health, one that was complicated by contradictory news reports from Trump's physician and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who painted a more dire picture of the President's condition. Trump has received remdesivir, dexamethasone and some investigational drugs, like an antibody therapy cocktail, to combat the virus. He also took a turn outside the military facility yesterday in a motorcade, waving to supporters. Since Trump's and his wife's diagnoses, several other top Republicans have announced they are also Covid-19 positive, including Kellyanne Conway, Chris Christie, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Assistant to the President Nicholas Luna and several senators.

2. Coronavirus 

Countries in Europe are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases and elevated death rates, prompting a new wave of shutdowns as the region braces for a difficult winter. Bars and cafes in Paris will shut down this week, and the city will go on maximum Covid-19 alert. The UK and Germany have both instituted restrictions on gatherings in highly affected areas. In the US, only three states are currently showing a downward trend in infections, and the country just recorded its highest daily new case number -- 54,506 -- in nearly two months. Yesterday, singer Dionne Warwick, a former US ambassador for health, hosted a virtual "National COVID-19 Remembrance" event to honor the more than 200,000 people in the US who have died of the disease.

3. Breonna Taylor 

Nearly 15 hours of audio was released Friday from the closed-door proceedings of the Kentucky grand jury investigation into the Breonna Taylor case. In the audio, the officers involved said they announced themselves repeatedly before breaking down the door to Taylor's apartment in March. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, has said he didn't know who was entering the home and so fired his gun once. Brett Hankison, the ex-Louisville police detective who was the only officer charged in the incident, said on tape that he fired his weapon because he thought his colleagues were being executed in the confrontation that followed their entry. While the audio sheds new light on a case that continues to bring pain to the nation, Hankison's attorney says it doesn't appear there are any "surprises" on the tapes.

4. Wildfires

California wildfires have burned more than 4 million acres this year, but areas facing the latest round of deadly blazes may get some much-needed rain later this week. Until then, conditions will remain hot, dry and dangerous. New evacuations were ordered in Napa County, where the Glass Fire is still scorching wine country and is only 26% contained. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the nearby Zogg Fire, which has killed four people since it began on September 27. More than 16,500 firefighters were battling 23 major wildfires in the state as of last night. Overall, there have been more than 8,200 wildfires in California this year, and they've destroyed thousands of structures and wrecked the region's air quality.

5. Middle East

Several tense situations among Middle Eastern powers are threatening to boil over. In Iraq, a recent round of rocket attacks allegedly launched by Iran-backed groups has led US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to threaten a diplomatic pull-out from Iraq's capital. Lebanon is trying to rebuild its fragile economic and political systems, which have been ravaged by conflict and tragedy. However, fruitless negotiations between the country's politicians and an Iran-backed Hezbollah ally have halted progress. Experts think both situations are being exacerbated by international uncertainty as the US approaches its presidential election. Meanwhile, the President of Azerbaijan has all but ordered Armenian forces out of his country, saying it's the only way to stop hostilities over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

'SNL' took on Biden and Trump's debate 

As the skit says, last week's event feels like 100 days ago.

Swiss Skydiver wins the 145th Preakness 

It's early in the morning, so a very compassionate reminder: Swiss Skydiver is a horse, not a skydiver.

The new James Bond movie, 'No Time to Die,' is delayed until 2021

Because this is No Time to Release a Blockbuster Movie.

The search is on for a nest of murder hornets in Washington state

What did we say about scary bugs in the year 2020?! No more!

A woman in Australia discovered her headaches were caused by tapeworm larvae in her brain

We said NO MORE!

THIS JUST IN ...

And the Nobel Prize goes to ...

The award in physiology or medicine has been jointly awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus. The prize is one of the most sought-after global accolades and grants entry into one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

TODAY'S NUMBER

4.5 million

That's how many Americans are looking for work right now after losing temporary or permanent jobs due to the pandemic. And more furloughs and work stoppages are turning permanent as the coronavirus persists.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The marketplace by itself cannot resolve every problem."

Pope Francis, who says capitalism will not give us all the answers to solve the problems of a post-pandemic world and instead deepens already present inequalities

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Do you ever just wanna .... *bloop*

A clam digging into the sand is somehow terrifying and deeply relatable at the same time. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 28°
A cold and mostly clear night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Cold morning with sunshine the rest of the day. High: 64°

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Mike Latta inducted into Silver Circle

Image

Frost and Freeze differences

Image

Harvest season underway

Image

Campers work to stay safe during burn bans

Image

Memorial ride for man brutally beaten

Image

Domestic violence abuse awareness vigil set for Monday

Image

Community forms citizen patrol group

Image

Man arrested after police chase

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 304235

Reported Deaths: 9040
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1483815256
DuPage18209567
Lake17520493
Will14589388
Kane13523328
St. Clair6905196
Winnebago6779152
Madison5992147
Champaign504123
McHenry4776119
Peoria371255
McLean341823
Rock Island318580
Kankakee284678
Unassigned2777249
Sangamon263346
Kendall210726
Tazewell190733
LaSalle183157
Macon173647
DeKalb172840
Coles155632
Williamson146453
Clinton129721
Jackson129624
Adams124910
Boone121323
Vermilion9785
Randolph97512
Effingham9183
Whiteside86921
Ogle8016
Knox7613
Monroe73321
Bureau72213
Grundy7186
Henry7025
Morgan69224
Jefferson68338
Marion6402
Christian62615
Macoupin5978
Stephenson5817
Franklin5784
Union54824
McDonough50715
Logan4821
Crawford4816
Fayette4638
Woodford4589
Shelby4394
Lee4331
Livingston4338
Cass41411
Montgomery40513
Jersey40319
Saline3914
Iroquois37219
Perry36215
Bond3618
Warren3543
Douglas3457
Wayne3175
Jo Daviess3002
Lawrence2706
Richland2608
Carroll2436
Greene23814
Moultrie2374
Hancock2363
Washington2311
Cumberland2215
Jasper21710
Fulton2100
Pulaski1941
Clay1910
Clark1903
White1891
Johnson1850
Mason1751
Wabash1653
Piatt1570
Mercer1516
Pike1501
De Witt1412
Menard1331
Massac1282
Edgar1208
Marshall1160
Ford1115
Alexander901
Scott810
Gallatin782
Hamilton782
Henderson770
Edwards720
Brown710
Calhoun660
Putnam660
Schuyler580
Stark562
Hardin400
Pope301
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 125146

Reported Deaths: 3674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22282769
Lake11161328
St. Joseph7181125
Elkhart7014114
Allen6618209
Hamilton5199110
Vanderburgh422131
Hendricks2843127
Tippecanoe281213
Monroe279837
Johnson2472124
Clark238357
Porter234147
Delaware215166
Cass201910
Vigo200028
Madison184175
LaPorte165343
Warrick152853
Floyd148564
Howard140764
Kosciusko136017
Bartholomew122557
Dubois107419
Marshall106825
Boone104146
Grant100937
Hancock97043
Noble95232
Henry91227
Wayne82915
Jackson82010
Morgan76840
Daviess71430
Dearborn70828
Shelby69929
Clinton68414
LaGrange66611
Harrison63224
Putnam61411
Gibson6126
Knox57410
Lawrence55529
DeKalb52911
Montgomery51422
White50315
Decatur46639
Miami4504
Greene44036
Posey4322
Fayette43014
Steuben4288
Scott42411
Jasper4143
Sullivan34812
Clay3335
Jennings32613
Ripley3258
Franklin31925
Whitley3147
Orange29824
Adams2964
Spencer2963
Carroll28813
Starke2877
Wabash2878
Washington2872
Huntington2843
Wells2824
Jefferson2673
Fulton2632
Randolph2488
Tipton24123
Pike2404
Perry23813
Jay2191
Newton17811
Owen1761
Martin1730
Rush1624
Vermillion1400
Fountain1372
Blackford1363
Parke1252
Crawford1221
Pulaski1161
Brown1053
Benton900
Ohio817
Union800
Switzerland710
Warren431
Unassigned0227