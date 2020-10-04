Clear

Only 3 states are reporting declines in new coronavirus cases as the US hits its highest daily rate in 2 months

CNN's John King breaks down the number of coronavirus cases across the country and analyzes the surge of cases in Wisconsin.

Posted: Oct 4, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Only three US states are reporting a decline in new Covid-19 cases compared to last week, as the country hit its highest daily rate of new cases in almost two months.

As of Saturday night, new cases were down in Texas, Missouri and South Carolina, while 21 states reported a rise in cases and a little more than half held steady compared with the week before.

Friday, there were 54,506 new reported cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, the highest single day case number since 64,601 cases were reported on August 14.

From September 29 to October 3, there were an average of 46,500 cases per day -- the most cases in a five-day period since August 14-18, JHU data showed.

The climbing coronavirus count comes as the President joined the more than 7.3 million people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the US, a sobering reminder of the virus' reach as health experts urge continued vigilance during the fall and winter months.

The 21 states reporting a rise in new cases are Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Wisconsin reported a record number of 2,892 new daily cases on Saturday, according to data from the state's department of health services. The previous record was set earlier in the week. The state's governor urged residents to "get back to the basics" of fighting the virus.

"The surges we're seeing across our state are not an indication that masks don't work. This underscores what we've said all along which is that masks only work if everyone wears them," Gov. Tony Evers said.

Several Wisconsin health departments, including Brown County health department in the Green Bay area, issued "a Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert due to the very high levels of COVID-19 cases resulting in increased COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths," the agencies announced Saturday.

A surge in recent Covid-19 cases is straining resources and impacting the ability to contact trace new cases, the alert warned.

A comprehensive approach

Though still below the summer peak of about 67,000 in July, the seven-day average of new daily cases in the US is about 42,400. The average is more than 20% higher than it was on September 12 and, according to health officials, is far too high if the country wants to avoid a spike when the public moves indoors with the coming colder weather.

As the New York City Health Department tracks four "concerning clusters" in southern Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Central Queens and Far Rockaway, the state of New York announced that it conducted a record high of more than 130,000 coronavirus tests Friday.

In total, New York has administered 11 million total coronavirus diagnostic tests, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

But to get on top of the numbers, the US needs a more "comprehensive approach," Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday.

"Testing does not replace safety measures including consistent mask use, physical distancing, and hand washing," said Frieden.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear responded to the state's record high of 1,275 cases in one day with a request that everyone wear masks and a reminder that "we have to do better."

"We've got to get back to enforcing these rules because 1,275 cases are going to result in a lot of death, too," Beshear said in a video statement. He said his office would provide details on Monday on how to "step up" mask enforcement.

Experts advise who should get vaccines first

Several companies are conducting Covid-19 vaccine Phase 3 trials in the US, but when a safe and effective vaccine will be available to the US population remains uncertain.

Experts advising the federal government say frontline health care workers and those who provide health care facility services should be the first to get vaccinated, followed by people at high risk of severe illness due to underlying health conditions.

Next should come older adults living in congregate settings, like nursing homes, a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine committee said in a final report.

But local leaders should also give priority to vulnerable communities, the committee said. That addition comes after criticism over the group's draft report that was issued last month, which did not mention minority communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The committee recommends that within each phase of vaccinations, authorities prioritize people in high vulnerability areas, identified by a tool like the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index uses US Census variables to identify communities in particular need of disaster support which the committee says considers the factors that place racial minorities at higher risk of Covid-19.

The third phase proposes vaccination for young adults, children and those in industries where people may receive some protection but are still at risk of exposure, such as banks and universities.

A vaccination for children, the committee said, will depend on whether a vaccine has been tested in that population. Pediatric specialists recently called for Covid-19 vaccine trials to begin for children saying that population has been "stuck in neutral."

The final phase covers anyone who has yet to receive vaccination.

Hospitalizations rise for the first time since July

According to the Covid Tracking Project, the average number of people hospitalized for coronavirus in a week rose recently for the first time since July.

This past week saw an average of about 30,000 hospitalized -- a rise of 2.4% from the previous week, and the first jump after eight weeks of decline, CTP reported.

While daily deaths in the US are still dropping, "the decline appears to have slowed," CTP said in a Thursday blog post.

In Wisconsin, hospitalizations more than doubled last month, according to CTP.

In one part of Wisconsin, a health care professional warned the community is "nearing a crisis."

"This spike we're seeing in Brown County, Wisconsin, should be a wake-up call to anyone who lives here that our community is facing a crisis," said Dr. Paul Casey, medical director of the emergency department at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin's seven-day average of new daily infections soared in recent weeks, from the high 600s and low 700s in late August to its all-time high of 2,892 on Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 58°
Decreasing clouds this afternoon with a cold night ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Vendors plan mini festivals in place of Covered Bridge

Image

Valley Twilight XC Races

Image

THS Brebeuf Jesuit

Image

Northview Sectional Tennis

Image

Susie's Place Gala

Image

Big Brothers, Big Sisters info event

Image

Benefit car show for Mike Wyatt

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 302782

Reported Deaths: 9023
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1478415245
DuPage18129566
Lake17468493
Will14528387
Kane13469328
St. Clair6878196
Winnebago6707152
Madison5971147
Champaign501123
McHenry4738119
Peoria368255
McLean339323
Rock Island316980
Kankakee283578
Unassigned2780249
Sangamon260646
Kendall209626
Tazewell189433
LaSalle181857
Macon172147
DeKalb170739
Coles155432
Williamson145752
Jackson129224
Clinton127921
Adams124710
Boone119923
Randolph97412
Vermilion9465
Effingham9153
Whiteside86221
Ogle7926
Knox7493
Monroe73419
Bureau71913
Grundy7166
Henry6995
Morgan69124
Jefferson65938
Marion6242
Christian62015
Macoupin5938
Stephenson5777
Franklin5694
Union53524
McDonough50715
Logan4821
Crawford4786
Fayette4608
Woodford4569
Shelby4384
Lee4291
Livingston4278
Cass41211
Montgomery40313
Jersey40219
Saline3824
Iroquois36919
Perry36215
Bond3588
Warren3513
Douglas3377
Wayne3175
Jo Daviess2982
Lawrence2696
Richland2598
Carroll2426
Greene23814
Moultrie2364
Hancock2353
Washington2301
Cumberland2215
Jasper21410
Fulton2070
Pulaski1931
Clark1903
Clay1880
White1851
Johnson1810
Mason1731
Wabash1653
Piatt1520
Mercer1506
Pike1491
De Witt1402
Menard1301
Massac1262
Edgar1208
Marshall1160
Ford1095
Alexander881
Scott810
Gallatin772
Hamilton762
Henderson760
Brown710
Edwards710
Calhoun660
Putnam640
Schuyler560
Stark562
Hardin400
Pope301
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 124059

Reported Deaths: 3669
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22115769
Lake11088327
St. Joseph7100123
Elkhart6960114
Allen6567209
Hamilton5150110
Vanderburgh415331
Hendricks2829127
Tippecanoe277713
Monroe277637
Johnson2451124
Clark236457
Porter231847
Delaware212566
Cass201610
Vigo199028
Madison182575
LaPorte163342
Warrick150153
Floyd147364
Howard139464
Kosciusko135217
Bartholomew122157
Dubois105919
Marshall105325
Boone103546
Grant100737
Hancock96543
Noble95032
Henry89527
Wayne82515
Jackson81410
Morgan76040
Dearborn70428
Daviess70230
Shelby69429
Clinton68114
LaGrange66611
Harrison62624
Putnam61311
Gibson5976
Knox56910
Lawrence55029
DeKalb52011
Montgomery51322
White50215
Decatur46439
Miami4504
Greene43736
Fayette42914
Steuben4288
Posey4212
Scott41511
Jasper4123
Sullivan34612
Clay3295
Jennings32513
Ripley3218
Franklin31725
Whitley3066
Adams2954
Orange29424
Spencer2923
Carroll28713
Washington2842
Starke2827
Wabash2828
Wells2784
Huntington2763
Jefferson2633
Fulton2612
Randolph2458
Tipton24023
Perry23813
Pike2324
Jay2071
Newton17711
Owen1741
Martin1720
Rush1624
Vermillion1400
Fountain1372
Blackford1363
Parke1232
Crawford1191
Pulaski1161
Brown1053
Benton900
Ohio807
Union800
Switzerland710
Warren431
Unassigned0227