Clear

It's a month until Election Day, and Trump has Covid-19. Now what?

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, discusses.

Posted: Oct 3, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

There were more than 302,000 new Covid-19 cases in the US in the past week, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of them was Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States, who has for so long denied the severity of the outbreak and promised it would go away.

It's the ultimate October surprise.

Here's the latest on how it happened to Trump, according to CNN's Kevin Liptak.

A year to remember. 2020 has wrought:

  • A country on edge because of a destabilizing pandemic;
  • A teetering economy;
  • A moment of truth election;
  • The total breakdown of civil discourse;
  • Wildfires and storms and all the rest of it;

Now, on top of that, we need to consider the humanity of a flawed, charismatic leader who is vying to remain in office.

Trump's positive Covid-19 test pierces the bubble that was built up around him and reveals the lie underneath his repeated promise the virus was under control, even though more than 208,000 Americans have already died.

He's both the President, and a 74-year-old medically obese man with the disease. He's in the at-risk category. He was taken Friday to Walter Reed medical center. Read more about the prognosis for the President and first lady.

CDC guidelines for someone who tests positive -- Trump should be in isolation, preferably in a separate room and using a separate bathroom than other people. His doctor says a team of medical professionals are keeping watch and that Trump will continue to carry out his duties.

Can you trust what they say about Trump's condition? It's important to note, as Chris Cillizza does, this White House does not have a track record for truth-telling, so everything they say about Trump's condition must be viewed skeptically.

The campaign must go on. Election Day will remain November 3 unless Congress were to change it. But Trump's events, rallies and fundraisers -- which have been conducted until now as if Covid were not an issue -- have been canceled.

The vice presidential debate on Wednesday is still, for now, on. But the future of any further debates between Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden is obviously very much in question.

Multiple White House staffers, senators and journalists have tested positive.

CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta: People who have been near Trump should be in quarantine.

But it's a contact tracing nightmare -- A large portion of the top levels of government may have been touched by this instance.

Click here for a full list of top officials we know have been tested recently.

Trump shared a debate stage with Biden this week. Biden has tested negative. So has Vice President Mike Pence.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has been close to Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as they try to hammer out a new Covid-19 stimulus plan.

Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has been working from the White House (she tested negative) but has been in contact with multiple senators in recent days. She had the virus "late this summer," according to CNN's report.

Notre Dame's president tested positive after attending the announcement of her nomination.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tested positive after meeting with her.

Trump had closed-door events in New Jersey and with South Dakota's governor. He's conducted rallies. He's traveled in helicopters and planes.

What happens if Trump gets too sick to govern? I went down this rabbit hole earlier today, researching the 25th Amendment and the presidential succession act.

Trump can temporarily cede power if he gets so sick he can't work. I can't imagine him intentionally doing that, but Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush both did it when they were put under anesthesia.

And if he becomes fully incapacitated, his vice president and Cabinet can vote to temporarily take power. The closest we've ever come to this is that George H.W. Bush and the Reagan Cabinet were ready to transfer authority after Reagan was shot in 1981. But they never had to.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
A Chilly Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Central RP

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Evansville North

Image

Parke Heritage North Vermillion

Image

South Vermillion Fountain Central

Image

Linton North Knox

Image

Sullivan Owen Valley

Image

West Vigo-North Putnam

Image

Northview Guerin Catholic

Image

THN-Southport

Image

Terre Haute business works to match Bigs and Littles in Saturday event

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 300340

Reported Deaths: 8992
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1469175239
DuPage18021566
Lake17383493
Will14419383
Kane13399327
St. Clair6836196
Winnebago6572152
Madison5931145
Champaign495923
McHenry4715119
Peoria362153
McLean337023
Rock Island313778
Kankakee282278
Unassigned2777249
Sangamon255146
Kendall208126
Tazewell186229
LaSalle179457
Macon169045
DeKalb167739
Coles153832
Williamson145352
Jackson129024
Clinton126121
Adams121810
Boone117823
Randolph97012
Vermilion9094
Effingham9063
Whiteside81821
Ogle7686
Knox7443
Grundy7066
Bureau70313
Monroe70318
Henry6875
Morgan68323
Jefferson65338
Christian61114
Marion6062
Macoupin5818
Stephenson5637
Franklin5604
Union53424
McDonough49715
Logan4801
Crawford4735
Fayette4538
Woodford4509
Shelby4284
Livingston4217
Lee4141
Cass41211
Jersey40119
Montgomery40113
Saline3794
Iroquois36919
Perry36015
Bond3528
Warren3433
Douglas3307
Wayne3175
Jo Daviess2862
Lawrence2686
Richland2578
Carroll2436
Greene23913
Hancock2333
Moultrie2314
Washington2271
Cumberland2215
Jasper21310
Fulton2040
Pulaski1891
Clark1863
White1841
Clay1780
Johnson1720
Mason1721
Wabash1633
Mercer1495
Piatt1480
Pike1471
De Witt1372
Menard1291
Massac1222
Edgar1198
Marshall1130
Ford1095
Alexander871
Scott800
Gallatin772
Hamilton762
Henderson730
Edwards710
Brown700
Calhoun650
Putnam640
Stark562
Schuyler540
Hardin400
Pope301
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 122640

Reported Deaths: 3656
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21950769
Lake10985327
St. Joseph6966117
Elkhart6875114
Allen6513208
Hamilton5110110
Vanderburgh405231
Hendricks2816127
Monroe274237
Tippecanoe273013
Johnson2441124
Clark234857
Porter229747
Delaware209865
Cass19989
Vigo195628
Madison179275
LaPorte159642
Warrick146852
Floyd145364
Howard138564
Kosciusko133317
Bartholomew122057
Marshall104524
Dubois104319
Boone102446
Grant99637
Hancock95943
Noble94532
Henry85827
Wayne81515
Jackson79910
Morgan75540
Dearborn70028
Daviess69630
Shelby69229
Clinton67614
LaGrange66111
Harrison61424
Putnam60911
Gibson5846
Knox56310
Lawrence53929
Montgomery51322
DeKalb51211
White49615
Decatur46339
Miami4464
Greene43436
Fayette42814
Steuben4268
Scott40911
Jasper4072
Posey3902
Sullivan34612
Clay3235
Jennings32012
Ripley3188
Franklin31725
Whitley3006
Orange29324
Adams2914
Spencer2913
Carroll28613
Starke2797
Wabash2798
Washington2782
Wells2774
Huntington2733
Fulton2592
Jefferson2583
Randolph2398
Tipton23823
Perry23313
Pike2214
Jay2051
Newton17711
Owen1741
Martin1720
Rush1624
Vermillion1370
Fountain1342
Blackford1313
Crawford1161
Parke1162
Pulaski1141
Brown1043
Benton870
Ohio807
Union800
Switzerland690
Warren421
Unassigned0227