Clear

'There's no one': Cuba is suffering from tourism's standstill

Cuba has been in lockdown for 6 months with no commercial flights coming in or out of the island. Many of the country's main tourist centers look like ghost towns with hotels and restaurants shuttered. CNN's Patrick Oppmann reports.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Patrick Oppmann, CNN

For more than six months Cuba has maintained one of the tightest lockdowns anywhere in the world to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All commercial air and maritime travel has been suspended since April 2, and anyone entering or leaving Cuba needs special government permission to do so.

While those restrictions have helped slow the virus' spread, they have also badly damaged the economy. On an island dependent on tourism, there are now virtually no tourists.

Alejandro, the driver of a classic 1954 Chevy convertible who asked we not use his last name, is just one Cuban who works in the tourism industry and is feeling the pain.

"There's no one," he gestured at the empty colonial streets of Old Havana. "There's no tourists, no income. We didn't think it would last this long."

Before the coronavirus sealed off Cuba, Alejandro made $30 an hour showing tourists the sights from his classic Chevy, which he painted hot pink to grab visitors' attention.

His savings long gone, Alejandro said friends from the US have wired him money to help him get by. He said he knows why vintage classic cars like his Chevy are now a rare sight on the streets of Havana.

"It uses a lot of gas," he said. "What if I get into an accident? I wouldn't be able to afford to fix my car, and I need to have it ready for when things open."

When exactly Cuba will reopen is a constant source of speculation for Cubans.

In March, after the first three cases of coronavirus -- visiting Italian tourists -- were detected, the communist-run government said it would heighten screening at airports and that the island's expansive, if battered, state-run medical system could offer visitors "safe tourism" during the pandemic.

But as the number of cases continued to rise, the Cuban government switched course and implemented a full lockdown.

All tourism was banned; bars, restaurants and even the beaches were closed.

Brand new hotels just built by the Cuban government now stand roped off and empty inside. Old Havana's winding colonial streets -- which are usually packed with loud crowds of tourists and locals trying to sell them cigars and Che Guevara souvenirs -- are now as quiet as a museum.

The restrictions, which include mandatory face masks in public and travel restrictions inside Cuba, do appear to have had an effect.

To date, Cuba's health ministry says the island has had just 5,718 cases and 122 coronavirus deaths, lower numbers than many other countries in the Caribbean and Latin America.

In July, the Cuban government began to allow international visitors to travel to small, isolated cays off the Cuban mainland where they would not be able to mix with locals other than hotel staff. So far only a few plane loads of tourists have arrived.

The impact of six months with almost no tourism earnings is being felt across the island.

"When you talk to Cubans, especially those who work in the tourism industry, they are really hurting and obviously it's such an important industry here," said Collin Laverty, the president of Cuba Educational Travel, which before the shutdown organized cultural visits for Americans to Cuba.

"A lot of people who don't work in the industry but have family that do. There is a really challenging economic situation right now," he said.

Cuban officials originally said they wanted to bring the coronavirus fully under control before reopening, but in recent weeks have acknowledged the lockdown cannot continue much longer.

In late September, Cuban officials began to ease restrictions in Havana -- where the pandemic has hit hardest -- allowing restaurants to reopen at reduced capacity and permitting people to swim in the ocean and visit the beaches again.

While the Havana airport remained shut down, officials hinted that more lifting of restrictions was in the works.

"The country has to provide services, produce and export," said Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, the head of Civil Defense for Havana province. "Life has to continue."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Full Harvest Moon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

The relentless Glass Fire has burned its way through wine country and is now up in the mountains

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 61°

Image

Mallory Family

Image

THS-THN Tennis sectional

Image

Two brothers matched with their Bigs in Big Brother, Big Sister program

Image

If you've been thinking about adopting a dog there's no better time to do so

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Now is the time to plant certain trees and shrubs

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital handles surges of COVID-19 hospitalizations

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 297884

Reported Deaths: 8940
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1461525229
DuPage17873565
Lake17246490
Will14331382
Kane13344326
St. Clair6796193
Winnebago6455152
Madison5888144
Champaign487922
McHenry4683119
Peoria358352
McLean334624
Rock Island311277
Kankakee278877
Unassigned2532244
Sangamon252145
Kendall206026
Tazewell183929
LaSalle176857
Macon167245
DeKalb164939
Coles152231
Williamson144250
Jackson128124
Clinton123921
Adams120910
Boone116023
Randolph96611
Effingham8963
Vermilion8824
Whiteside79521
Ogle7586
Knox7183
Grundy6986
Monroe69716
Bureau68512
Henry6845
Morgan68023
Jefferson65038
Christian59513
Marion5952
Macoupin5767
Franklin5564
Stephenson5526
Union53024
McDonough49815
Logan4731
Crawford4725
Fayette4497
Woodford4417
Livingston4186
Shelby4154
Lee4121
Cass40911
Jersey40018
Montgomery39813
Saline3724
Iroquois36819
Perry36015
Bond3497
Warren3382
Douglas3267
Wayne3105
Jo Daviess2822
Lawrence2673
Carroll2426
Greene23813
Hancock2313
Moultrie2304
Richland2276
Washington2241
Cumberland2215
Jasper21310
Fulton1970
Pulaski1871
Clark1843
White1820
Clay1730
Johnson1680
Mason1671
Wabash1643
Mercer1455
Piatt1450
Pike1441
De Witt1332
Menard1291
Massac1212
Edgar1188
Marshall1130
Ford1095
Alexander871
Scott800
Gallatin762
Hamilton742
Henderson720
Brown700
Edwards700
Calhoun640
Putnam640
Stark562
Schuyler530
Hardin400
Pope301
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 121176

Reported Deaths: 3645
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21781769
Lake10869327
St. Joseph6857117
Elkhart6800114
Allen6459207
Hamilton5030109
Vanderburgh396732
Hendricks2802126
Monroe272537
Tippecanoe268713
Johnson2409126
Clark231757
Porter226447
Delaware206463
Cass19849
Vigo193128
Madison176975
LaPorte155842
Warrick144748
Floyd143364
Howard136364
Kosciusko130717
Bartholomew120957
Dubois104319
Marshall103024
Boone101146
Grant98137
Hancock95643
Noble93632
Henry84427
Wayne78715
Jackson78510
Morgan74740
Shelby69229
Daviess68930
Dearborn68828
LaGrange65811
Clinton65114
Harrison60624
Putnam60111
Gibson5736
Knox55210
Lawrence53529
Montgomery51322
DeKalb50211
White49315
Decatur46339
Miami4434
Greene43636
Fayette42514
Steuben4127
Jasper4062
Scott40011
Posey3812
Sullivan34312
Jennings31912
Clay3175
Franklin31625
Ripley3138
Whitley2956
Orange29024
Adams2873
Carroll28513
Spencer2853
Starke2787
Wells2784
Wabash2768
Washington2732
Huntington2603
Jefferson2543
Fulton2482
Tipton23523
Randolph2318
Perry22913
Pike2191
Jay1991
Newton17511
Owen1741
Martin1710
Rush1604
Vermillion1360
Fountain1322
Blackford1263
Crawford1141
Parke1142
Pulaski1141
Brown1033
Benton870
Ohio797
Union790
Switzerland690
Warren421
Unassigned0227