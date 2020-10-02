Clear

5 things to know for October 2: Covid-19, election, economy, police violence, Syria

Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with CNN's Don Lemon about President Donald Trump and Melania Trump testing positive for coronavirus.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 7:50 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

The long and furious hurricane season isn't over yet. The 24th named storm of the year will likely form in the next few days.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19. At 74 years old, Trump's diagnosis is the most serious known health threat to a sitting president in decades. The President's physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, wrote in a memo that the Trumps were doing well and will spend their quarantine and recovery at the White House. So, what happens next? Joe Biden needs to be immediately tested, says CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, since Biden recently shared the stage with the President for the debate. It could take a week for the Trumps to develop any symptoms, an ER doctor said, and Vice President Mike Pence may have to prepare to take over some of the President's duties if he's sidelined. Experts say this could also pose a national security concern and leave the country more vulnerable to meddling and discord. Not to mention, the Trumps have traveled freely and rarely worn masks, so medical experts say there is an untold number of people who may have come in contact with them.

2. Election 2020

After days of public pressure, President Trump finally condemned White supremacist groups, including the KKK and the Proud Boys, during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity. Trump refused to denounce such racists during this week's debate. Talking with Hannity, the President appeared to equate violence by far-left groups with White supremacists, who his own FBI director says are the top domestic terror concern. Meanwhile, more voting controversies are emerging across the country. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation limiting the number of drop-off locations for mail-in ballots to one site per county despite the state's sprawling size and big population. In Michigan, the state attorney general has charged two notorious right-wing political operatives with running a voter suppression campaign meant to intimidate voters. Are you having trouble voting by mail or in person? Have you received disinformation? Share your story with CNN here. 

3. Economy 

The House has approved the $2.2 trillion stimulus plan put forth by Democrats, but it still likely doesn't have enough bipartisan support to make it through the Republican-led Senate. In other words, there's still no economic stimulus relief in sight for struggling families and businesses. Companies will post their third quarter numbers soon, and they're likely to show another disastrous plunge over last year's earnings. The job market is improving but sluggish. An additional 837,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, and economists expect today's jobless report will likely put the national unemployment rate somewhere around 8.2%.

4. Police violence 

The New York Police Department planned the assault and mass arrest of nearly 300 protesters in a Bronx neighborhood in June using a tactic known as "kettling," according to a Humans Rights Watch report. Kettling happens when police surround protesters and prevent them from leaving an area, essentially trapping them. Based on accounts by attendees, HRW concluded that the NYPD carried out serious human rights violations, including breaching the rights of free expression and peaceful assembly, and using excessive force, arbitrary arrests and detentions, and cruel and degrading treatment. Meanwhile, today is the deadline for Kentucky's attorney general to release grand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case. Even when the highly unusual release happens, it's not clear when the public would get to hear the tapes.

5. Syria 

Rebels from Syria are allegedly being recruited to fight in a bitter conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over a disputed region known as Nagorno-Karabakh. Why would Syrians care about that skirmish? The recruited rebels are from the Syrian National Army, which is backed by Turkey, and this isn't the first time Turkey has allegedly used its sway over them to direct their actions. Earlier this year, dozens of Syrian rebels were reportedly recruited by Turkish military contractors to fight on behalf of the transitional government in Libya. A Syrian national who signed up to go to Azerbaijan told CNN he thought he would be on guard duty and took the assignment because, like many Syrians, his family is desperate for money. Both Azerbaijan and Turkey have denied the presence of Syrian rebels in the conflict

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Bed Bath & Beyond gets a lift from people sprucing up their homes in the pandemic

Is "crisis nesting" a thing? Because it feels like it should be a thing.

The secret daughter of a former Belgian King wins the right to call herself a princess

Fairy tales aren't real, but legal battles over the rights of royal offspring most definitely are.

The Atlanta Falcons will use 'disinfecting drones' to sanitize the team's stadium when it welcomes back fans this month

Hopefully not while people are in the stands. 

Your first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on 'SNL' has arrived

The white wig is a work of art. 

Irish court rules Subway loaves are too sugary to legally be called bread

Sandwiches are now pastries. Or maybe layer cake? Nothing makes sense anymore.

TODAY'S NUMBER

19,816

That's how many frontline US employees at Amazon and Whole Foods have tested positive or been presumed positive for Covid-19, according to Amazon.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out."

Supermodel and author Chrissy Teigen, who revealed she and John Legend lost their baby after pregnancy complications

HAPPENING LATER

A Senate panel votes to issue subpoenas to CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter

The Commerce Committee wants Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey to testify about a law that Republicans say unduly protects social media companies against allegations of anti-conservative censorship, despite little evidence of systemic bias. The committee hopes to hold its hearing before Election Day.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

On a peaceful note ...

It's been what we in the business like to call "a week," so here's one of the most beautiful pieces of piano music you'll ever put in your ears. (Click here to view.)

