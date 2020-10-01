Clear

Virtual fitness classes allow this community battling addiction to gain strength during lockdown

Phil Mattingly jumps into an online workout with CNN Hero Scott Strode and the Phoenix community. He meets members as they fight to stay sober during lockdown.

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 7:40 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Meg Dunn, CNN

The Covid-19 pandemic has been challenging for everyone -- but for the nearly 21 million Americans battling addiction, it can be especially harmful.

"For somebody in recovery, social isolation is a really slippery slope," said Scott Strode, a 2012 CNN Hero. "It can often lead to the relapse."

Strode knows firsthand the reality of being in recovery. He was able to overcome his addiction to drugs and alcohol through sports and exercise. Encouraged by his success, in 2007 Strode started his non-profit, The Phoenix, to help others deal with their own addiction.

The organization has provided free athletic activities and a sober support community to more than 36,000 people across the United States.

When Covid-19 hit, the organization had to close its gyms and practice social distancing. But the non-profit found a new way to keep those connections -- and quickly pivoted to virtual programming.

Now, clients can log on to free virtual classes offered throughout the day -- everything from yoga and strength training to meditation and recovery meetings.

"We hadn't done virtual programming before, but we pretty quickly learned that it allowed the Phoenix to offer programs to rural communities that we historically couldn't reach," Strode said.

The group now has people in recovery joining classes from all across the US, and four other countries. They've also been able to bring their programming into prisons nationwide by recording content that is then distributed to inmates.

"I don't think we're going to find some magic solution that's going to fix addiction in all of our communities," Strode said. "I think we have to do it as a community and be there for each other -- letting people step into the pride and strength in their recovery can get us out of this."

CNN's Phil Mattingly recently joined a Phoenix class and spoke with Strode about his work. Below is an edited version of their conversation.

Phil Mattingly: What is it about these classes that you feel really resonates with people who are generally going through a pretty tough time?

Scott Strode: I always say that people come to the Phoenix for the workout, but they really stay for the friendships. When we face that greater adversity of that workout together, we build a bond. And in that bond, we find a place where we can support each other in our recovery journey. Often times we keep our struggles in the shadows, in this dark place of shame. There's something really special about finding a community where you can just be open about all the challenges you've faced.

I think we're all in recovery from something. For me, it just happens to be a substance use disorder. And when I find a community that accepts me and loves me for who I am, it just allows me to build different kinds of friendships.

Mattingly: There's no silver lining or bright spots for many people over the last several months. Do you feel that whenever we get back to normal, this will end up almost being beneficial for the reach you were able to achieve?

Strode: I do. The idea that people can find recovery support through Phoenix now, really almost anytime, anywhere in the world is really exciting. It'll just allow it to reach so many more people because of this virtual platform. I didn't realize how much that was limiting our ability to get our programs to people who really needed it.

It just always lifts my heart to log into a Phoenix virtual class and meet somebody in recovery who's doing the workout in their basement somewhere in Tennessee, where we don't even have in-person programs, but they can come to the Phoenix anyway.

Mattingly: For somebody who's isolated at home right now, and either they're in recovery or they have a loved one that's going through it right now, what would be your message to them?

Strode: If you're at home and you're either in recovery or you're even struggling with your addiction right now, just log into a Phoenix class. You just go to thephoenix.org, you pick a virtual class, you drop in. You can turn your camera off. You don't even have to talk if you don't want to. But check one out. And what you'll realize is that there's individuals just like you that have either overcome their addiction or are trying to overcome it maybe the same way you are.

When you're having a tough day, you show up and usually by the end of the workout you forget what you were so stressed about in the first place. And it's more just laughing and if we could, high fives and fist bumps -- but we'll have to wait till post-Covid for that.

Want to get involved? Check out the Phoenix website and see how to help.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Full Harvest Moon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two brothers matched with their Bigs in Big Brother, Big Sister program

Image

If you've been thinking about adopting a dog there's no better time to do so

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Now is the time to plant certain trees and shrubs

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital handles surges of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Image

The shadow pandemic: With COVID-19, officials say bringing awareness to domestic violence is more im

Image

Parents react to Vigo County School Corporation’s full-time back to school plan

Image

Indiana State University votes to push back the start of the spring semester, cancel spring break

Image

New legislation could help combat suicide and human trafficking in teenagers

Image

Indiana and Illinois Senators weigh in on President Trump's Supreme Court pick

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 295720

Reported Deaths: 8916
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1454625225
DuPage17786563
Lake17151488
Will14239382
Kane13285326
St. Clair6747192
Winnebago6300151
Madison5828143
Champaign481821
McHenry4653118
Peoria355552
McLean332523
Rock Island307177
Kankakee277677
Unassigned2562244
Sangamon247945
Kendall205425
Tazewell180927
LaSalle175857
Macon163645
DeKalb162239
Coles150831
Williamson142649
Jackson127625
Clinton122221
Adams119910
Boone115323
Randolph95811
Effingham8833
Vermilion8304
Whiteside78421
Ogle7486
Knox7043
Monroe69016
Grundy6876
Henry6795
Morgan67423
Bureau67112
Jefferson64138
Marion5732
Macoupin5677
Christian56511
Franklin5523
Stephenson5486
Union52424
McDonough49015
Logan4691
Crawford4664
Fayette4376
Woodford4327
Livingston4086
Shelby4084
Cass40411
Jersey39817
Lee3941
Montgomery38913
Iroquois36819
Saline3624
Perry35815
Bond3426
Warren3342
Douglas3187
Wayne3005
Jo Daviess2752
Lawrence2633
Carroll2386
Greene23513
Hancock2283
Moultrie2224
Richland2206
Cumberland2195
Washington2191
Jasper21210
Fulton1900
Clark1833
Pulaski1831
White1760
Johnson1630
Wabash1623
Mason1611
Clay1590
Piatt1430
Mercer1415
Pike1391
De Witt1292
Menard1281
Massac1172
Edgar1168
Marshall1110
Ford1085
Alexander851
Scott800
Gallatin752
Hamilton742
Henderson710
Brown690
Edwards680
Putnam630
Calhoun620
Stark562
Schuyler500
Hardin390
Pope301
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 120019

Reported Deaths: 3632
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21671768
Lake10772325
St. Joseph6763116
Elkhart6755112
Allen6411206
Hamilton4997110
Vanderburgh390632
Hendricks2789125
Monroe270837
Tippecanoe265213
Johnson2383126
Clark229357
Porter223347
Delaware204162
Cass19619
Vigo190628
Madison173575
LaPorte153241
Warrick142847
Floyd142064
Howard134164
Kosciusko130117
Bartholomew120357
Marshall102924
Dubois102119
Boone100346
Grant97237
Hancock95143
Noble93532
Henry83027
Wayne78115
Jackson77910
Morgan73940
Shelby68929
Daviess68429
Dearborn67928
LaGrange65111
Clinton64414
Harrison60124
Putnam59211
Gibson5606
Knox54410
Lawrence53029
Montgomery51222
DeKalb50111
White49114
Decatur46339
Miami4394
Greene43236
Fayette42314
Jasper4032
Steuben3997
Scott39611
Posey3712
Sullivan33912
Jennings31812
Clay3155
Franklin31525
Ripley3098
Whitley2956
Orange28924
Adams2833
Carroll28313
Wabash2758
Starke2747
Wells2734
Washington2702
Spencer2693
Huntington2543
Jefferson2543
Fulton2472
Tipton23323
Randolph2308
Perry22613
Jay1931
Pike1771
Newton17511
Owen1721
Martin1690
Rush1584
Vermillion1330
Fountain1302
Blackford1243
Pulaski1141
Crawford1110
Parke1112
Brown1023
Benton870
Ohio797
Union790
Switzerland680
Warren411
Unassigned0227