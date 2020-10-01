Clear

Vice distances itself — again — from co-founder who started Proud Boys

CNN's John Avlon goes over President Trump's past chances to speak out against white supremacy in America, and how often he balked at opportunities, and did not like it when he actually did.

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 6:20 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2020 6:21 PM
Posted By: By Kerry Flynn, CNN Business

Vice Media is once again working to distance itself from its co-founder, Gavin McInnes, who set much of the tone for the company in its early days before going on to found the Proud Boys, the far-right group whose ideology ​has been labeled "misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic, and anti-immigration" by the Anti-Defamation League.

Wednesday night, one day after President Donald Trump failed to disavow the Proud Boys during a presidential debate, instead telling them to "stand back and stand by," Vice Media CEO ​Nancy Dubuc sent an email to her staff to reassure them that the media company has no current connection with McInnes.

"I'm sure we're all still trying to make some sense of what was said in last night's U.S. Presidential debate, but I wanted to write to you to make one thing clear: Gavin McInnes has no affiliation with VICE," Dubuc said in her email, which was obtained by CNN Business. "While the legacy of his role in founding the company swirls up from time to time - I want you all to be assured that any association he had with the company ended more than a decade ago in 2008. What he did after that - including founding the Proud Boys in 2016 - had nothing to do with VICE, our values or our people."

The email was first reported by The Wrap.

McInnes may not have any affiliation with Vice Media now. But he did co-found the alternative magazine that grew into what Vice Media is today, and he worked at Vice for 14 years.

McInnes, along with Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi, bought Voice of Montreal, a magazine funded by the Canadian government, in 1994. According to a profile in The Guardian in 2008, the three took control of the magazine after a falling out with the publisher. They changed the name to Vice and later moved to New York City and expanded the magazine internationally.

McInnes, under aliases, wrote much of the content for Vice in its early days before they had a budget for freelancers, according to a New Yorker profile in 2013. He also co-authored several Vice books.

In a profanity-laced Q&A with New York Press in 2002, McInnes said he was glad that hipsters in Williamsburg, the Brooklyn neighborhood where Vice is headquartered, were White. After a letter writing campaign by a Black reader, Vice apologized for McInnes' comment, The New York Times later reported. He was also quoted by the Times saying, "I love being white and I think it's something to be very proud of. I don't want our culture diluted. We need to close the borders now and let everyone assimilate to a Western, white, English-speaking way of life.'' An unnamed ex-staffer told The New Yorker "[t]hat was the beginning of the end" of McInnes' time with Vice.

By the time McInnes left Vice in 2008, the company had invested in creating digital video and gained notoriety for its provocative documentaries. Vice was on its way to becoming a darling of media investors that would, at its likely high-water mark in 2017, be valued at $5.7 billion. McInnes left "because of creative differences with his partners," according to The New York Times.

McInnes founded the Proud Boys in 2016. He quit in 2018, but in 2019 sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for designating the organization a hate group. Officially, the group describes themselves as being organized around the belief that "West Is The Best" — what they call Western Chauvinism — and reject the label of White supremacists and alt-right. They say they oppose both racism and "racial guilt." They advocate for closed borders, gun rights, and "venerating the housewife." In a statement to CNN Business Thursday, McInnes rejected the notion that the Proud Boys are racists or White supremacists.

Current Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio told CNN's Elle Reeve, who previously worked at Vice, that he was happy about the President's comment for the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."

In Wednesday's staff memo, Dubuc wrote, "I hope that our work, our culture and our leadership speak for itself unequivocally, but let me say - to leave no shred of doubt - we all condemn white supremacy, racism and hate in every form."

Vice has also extensively covered the Proud Boys and other far-right groups, Dubuc noted.

"Our award-winning teams have led the charge in holding the Proud Boys and other similar groups accountable through dogged and unflinching investigative journalism. Our teams have produced world-class reporting on the alt-right from Charlottesville to Louisville and most recently Portland," Dubuc wrote. "I thank you for your unwavering commitment to continuing this work - and if anyone gives you a hard time, send them my way. I'm happy to set the record straight."

Vice Media declined to comment beyond Dubuc's email.

When CNN Business reached out to McInnes by text message about what Dubuc had written, he replied saying, "I created that brand and defined the content from its inception to when I left in 2008. My pithy irreverence still haunts it like Banquo's ghost."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Full Harvest Moon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two brothers matched with their Bigs in Big Brother, Big Sister program

Image

If you've been thinking about adopting a dog there's no better time to do so

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Now is the time to plant certain trees and shrubs

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital handles surges of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Image

The shadow pandemic: With COVID-19, officials say bringing awareness to domestic violence is more im

Image

Parents react to Vigo County School Corporation’s full-time back to school plan

Image

Indiana State University votes to push back the start of the spring semester, cancel spring break

Image

New legislation could help combat suicide and human trafficking in teenagers

Image

Indiana and Illinois Senators weigh in on President Trump's Supreme Court pick

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 295720

Reported Deaths: 8916
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1454625225
DuPage17786563
Lake17151488
Will14239382
Kane13285326
St. Clair6747192
Winnebago6300151
Madison5828143
Champaign481821
McHenry4653118
Peoria355552
McLean332523
Rock Island307177
Kankakee277677
Unassigned2562244
Sangamon247945
Kendall205425
Tazewell180927
LaSalle175857
Macon163645
DeKalb162239
Coles150831
Williamson142649
Jackson127625
Clinton122221
Adams119910
Boone115323
Randolph95811
Effingham8833
Vermilion8304
Whiteside78421
Ogle7486
Knox7043
Monroe69016
Grundy6876
Henry6795
Morgan67423
Bureau67112
Jefferson64138
Marion5732
Macoupin5677
Christian56511
Franklin5523
Stephenson5486
Union52424
McDonough49015
Logan4691
Crawford4664
Fayette4376
Woodford4327
Livingston4086
Shelby4084
Cass40411
Jersey39817
Lee3941
Montgomery38913
Iroquois36819
Saline3624
Perry35815
Bond3426
Warren3342
Douglas3187
Wayne3005
Jo Daviess2752
Lawrence2633
Carroll2386
Greene23513
Hancock2283
Moultrie2224
Richland2206
Cumberland2195
Washington2191
Jasper21210
Fulton1900
Clark1833
Pulaski1831
White1760
Johnson1630
Wabash1623
Mason1611
Clay1590
Piatt1430
Mercer1415
Pike1391
De Witt1292
Menard1281
Massac1172
Edgar1168
Marshall1110
Ford1085
Alexander851
Scott800
Gallatin752
Hamilton742
Henderson710
Brown690
Edwards680
Putnam630
Calhoun620
Stark562
Schuyler500
Hardin390
Pope301
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 120019

Reported Deaths: 3632
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21671768
Lake10772325
St. Joseph6763116
Elkhart6755112
Allen6411206
Hamilton4997110
Vanderburgh390632
Hendricks2789125
Monroe270837
Tippecanoe265213
Johnson2383126
Clark229357
Porter223347
Delaware204162
Cass19619
Vigo190628
Madison173575
LaPorte153241
Warrick142847
Floyd142064
Howard134164
Kosciusko130117
Bartholomew120357
Marshall102924
Dubois102119
Boone100346
Grant97237
Hancock95143
Noble93532
Henry83027
Wayne78115
Jackson77910
Morgan73940
Shelby68929
Daviess68429
Dearborn67928
LaGrange65111
Clinton64414
Harrison60124
Putnam59211
Gibson5606
Knox54410
Lawrence53029
Montgomery51222
DeKalb50111
White49114
Decatur46339
Miami4394
Greene43236
Fayette42314
Jasper4032
Steuben3997
Scott39611
Posey3712
Sullivan33912
Jennings31812
Clay3155
Franklin31525
Ripley3098
Whitley2956
Orange28924
Adams2833
Carroll28313
Wabash2758
Starke2747
Wells2734
Washington2702
Spencer2693
Huntington2543
Jefferson2543
Fulton2472
Tipton23323
Randolph2308
Perry22613
Jay1931
Pike1771
Newton17511
Owen1721
Martin1690
Rush1584
Vermillion1330
Fountain1302
Blackford1243
Pulaski1141
Crawford1110
Parke1112
Brown1023
Benton870
Ohio797
Union790
Switzerland680
Warren411
Unassigned0227