Clear

Sen. Ted Cruz: We are one vote away from losing our fundamental liberties

Article Image

CNN's Chris Cuomo sits down with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and talks about the Supreme Court, peaceful transfer of power, and Bush v. Gore, a case Cruz tried in front of the highest Court in the land.

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 1:40 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Ted Cruz

When Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on September 18th, she left a vacancy on the Supreme Court just 46 days before one of the most consequential presidential elections in our nation's history. This past weekend, President Donald Trump nominated an eminently qualified judge -- Amy Coney Barrett -- to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg, and I believe the Senate will confirm her before Election Day.

Republicans in the Senate and President Trump rightly are taking action to fill Justice Ginsburg's vacancy on the court -- much to the consternation of Democrats, who were all for filling a Supreme Court vacancy when Justice Antonin Scalia passed away in February 2016. At the time, the Republican Senate wisely decided to follow a historical precedent and not confirm then-President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, in an election year.

So why is this time different?

Historically, when the president and the Senate are of the same political party, the president nominates and the Senate confirms Supreme Court justices in election years. When the president and the Senate are not of the same political party, the Senate hasn't typically taken up the president's Supreme Court nomination in an election year.

Republicans followed historical precedent in 2016 by declining to confirm Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, and Republicans are likewise following historical precedent now by taking up President Trump's Supreme Court nomination.

Further, in 2014 the American people voted for a Republican Senate to be a legislative check on the Obama-Biden administration. They felt the country was moving too far to the left, particularly the federal judiciary. The Senate's role is to advise and consent on the president's nominations. By not confirming Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, we were doing the job the American people mandated us to do.

With the Supreme Court vacancy on the line, the 2016 election became in part a referendum on the type of nominee that should replace Justice Scalia. The vacancy became one of the important issues in the 2016 presidential campaign. For many Americans, myself included, it was the single most important reason we voted for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.

As I lay out in my new book, "One Vote Away -- How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History," I agreed to endorse then-candidate Trump only when he agreed to a specified list of people he would consider nominating to be Justice Scalia's replacement. He agreed to the list, and two weeks into his presidency President Trump nominated one of the 21 judges on the list, Judge Neil Gorsuch, to fill Justice Scalia's seat.

The reason American voters picked Trump over Clinton, and the reason they ushered in a Senate majority in 2014 and 2016 and expanded that majority in 2018, is because the constitutional liberties fundamental to our democracy -- free speech, religious liberty and the Second Amendment -- hang in the balance of the court.

In my book, I make the case for why filling the vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg is so important. On so many issues, we are just one vote away from losing our liberties -- such as religious liberty and our right to keep and bear arms -- and seeing our country fundamentally changed.

I examine eight critical constitutional issues and landmark Supreme Court cases that every American should know about, such as Van Orden v. Perry, a landmark religious liberty case, District of Columbia v. Heller, which affirmed our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, and Gonzales v. Carhart, where the Supreme Court upheld the federal ban on the gruesome practice of partial-birth abortion. Most of the cases I write about in the book were decided by just one vote. Almost all of them I helped litigate, and I aim to explain what really happens at the Supreme Court when our constitutional rights are at stake.

And in a matter of weeks, the result of this presidential election could come down to the court. If the election results are challenged, a four-four court can't decide anything. We need a full Court on Election Day, given the high likelihood we're going to see litigation that goes to the court. We need a nine justice Supreme Court that can give a definitive answer for the country.

When it comes to our fundamental rights and contentious policy issues, we are one vote away from either upholding the Constitution and preserving our liberties or destroying them.
For ourselves and for posterity, we have a solemn obligation not to let that happen.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 67°
Turning Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local business owner shares her feelings after restaurant was broken into

Image

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Breezy. High: 65°

Image

TH North-Sullivan tennis

Image

TH South-West Vigo tennis

Image

West Vigo Boys Soccer

Image

A local museum needs your help in order to keep their doors open

Image

Blood donations are down, here's how you can help

Image

'He treated me like a human being'; Graduates remember late judge Johanningsmeier

Image

Indiana Senator responds to President Trump's statement on Proud Boys and Antifa during the debate

Image

Wabash Valley Reacts to First Presidential Debate

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 295720

Reported Deaths: 8916
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1454625225
DuPage17786563
Lake17151488
Will14239382
Kane13285326
St. Clair6747192
Winnebago6300151
Madison5828143
Champaign481821
McHenry4653118
Peoria355552
McLean332523
Rock Island307177
Kankakee277677
Unassigned2562244
Sangamon247945
Kendall205425
Tazewell180927
LaSalle175857
Macon163645
DeKalb162239
Coles150831
Williamson142649
Jackson127625
Clinton122221
Adams119910
Boone115323
Randolph95811
Effingham8833
Vermilion8304
Whiteside78421
Ogle7486
Knox7043
Monroe69016
Grundy6876
Henry6795
Morgan67423
Bureau67112
Jefferson64138
Marion5732
Macoupin5677
Christian56511
Franklin5523
Stephenson5486
Union52424
McDonough49015
Logan4691
Crawford4664
Fayette4376
Woodford4327
Livingston4086
Shelby4084
Cass40411
Jersey39817
Lee3941
Montgomery38913
Iroquois36819
Saline3624
Perry35815
Bond3426
Warren3342
Douglas3187
Wayne3005
Jo Daviess2752
Lawrence2633
Carroll2386
Greene23513
Hancock2283
Moultrie2224
Richland2206
Cumberland2195
Washington2191
Jasper21210
Fulton1900
Clark1833
Pulaski1831
White1760
Johnson1630
Wabash1623
Mason1611
Clay1590
Piatt1430
Mercer1415
Pike1391
De Witt1292
Menard1281
Massac1172
Edgar1168
Marshall1110
Ford1085
Alexander851
Scott800
Gallatin752
Hamilton742
Henderson710
Brown690
Edwards680
Putnam630
Calhoun620
Stark562
Schuyler500
Hardin390
Pope301
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 120019

Reported Deaths: 3632
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21671768
Lake10772325
St. Joseph6763116
Elkhart6755112
Allen6411206
Hamilton4997110
Vanderburgh390632
Hendricks2789125
Monroe270837
Tippecanoe265213
Johnson2383126
Clark229357
Porter223347
Delaware204162
Cass19619
Vigo190628
Madison173575
LaPorte153241
Warrick142847
Floyd142064
Howard134164
Kosciusko130117
Bartholomew120357
Marshall102924
Dubois102119
Boone100346
Grant97237
Hancock95143
Noble93532
Henry83027
Wayne78115
Jackson77910
Morgan73940
Shelby68929
Daviess68429
Dearborn67928
LaGrange65111
Clinton64414
Harrison60124
Putnam59211
Gibson5606
Knox54410
Lawrence53029
Montgomery51222
DeKalb50111
White49114
Decatur46339
Miami4394
Greene43236
Fayette42314
Jasper4032
Steuben3997
Scott39611
Posey3712
Sullivan33912
Jennings31812
Clay3155
Franklin31525
Ripley3098
Whitley2956
Orange28924
Adams2833
Carroll28313
Wabash2758
Starke2747
Wells2734
Washington2702
Spencer2693
Huntington2543
Jefferson2543
Fulton2472
Tipton23323
Randolph2308
Perry22613
Jay1931
Pike1771
Newton17511
Owen1721
Martin1690
Rush1584
Vermillion1330
Fountain1302
Blackford1243
Pulaski1141
Crawford1110
Parke1112
Brown1023
Benton870
Ohio797
Union790
Switzerland680
Warren411
Unassigned0227