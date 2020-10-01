Clear

A Biden presidency could boost Tesla and the auto industry

President Donald Trump has expressed doubt over the reasons for climate change while Joe Biden has called it an "existential threat."

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2020 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Joe Biden wants the US government to take an active role in increasing adoption of electric vehicles -- far more than President Trump does. Biden reiterated that during Tuesday night's presidential debate. That could be yet another bullish sign for Tesla and other electric car makers.

Biden supports America incentivizing companies to build a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

He says he wants America to be the global leader in EV manufacturing and plans to support that with a $400 billion public investment in automobile infrastructure, improving battery technology and changing the federal vehicle fleet to electric cars and trucks.

A Biden presidency could also lead to the return of full electric vehicle tax credits and other incentives for consumers to buy electric cars.

Tesla has already done quite well during the Trump presidency. The stock is not far from an all-time high, soaring more than 400% this year as Elon Musk's company has racked up impressive gains in sales and is finally starting to show consistent profitability. And the electric boom is a global phenomenon. Tesla's Chinese rival Nio has surged nearly 450%.

But Tesla and other electric auto stocks could get a further boost if Biden continues to lead Trump in the polls and goes on to win the election. Some experts think that most so-called ESG-friendly (environmental, social and governance) stocks would thrive during a Biden administration.

"The difference on ESG between Biden and Trump is like night and day," said David Page, head of macro research with AXA Investment Managers. "In a second Trump term, the US would stand out as being different from the rest of the world."

Biden win could be bullish for Tesla and Detroit

Analysts point out that Biden's pro-electric vehicle stance can help Tesla and other auto companies in California, which recently announced plans to phase out the sale of new cars that rely on fossil fuels by 2035.

Trump countered claims that he's against alternative energy, saying during Tuesday night's debate that he's "all for electric cars" but adding that "what they've done in California is just crazy." Trump has consistently made the case that he simply wants the auto industry to hire more workers.

Still, many of Trump's energy policies have been more beneficial to coal and oil companies, fossil fuel sources of energy that have been the primary driver (so to speak) of traditional cars and trucks made in America.

But there could also be a big jump in auto industry jobs if the Big 3 US car giants of Detroit shift even more towards producing electric cars, according to Biden.

"We can get to net zero, in terms of energy production, by 2035," Biden said about the broader energy industry during the debate, adding that this would create "millions of good-paying jobs...by having a new infrastructure that in fact, is green."

A Biden win would not just benefit auto manufacturers and suppliers like Tesla that are focused on electric vehicles and other green and emission-free technologies. It could also help employees at GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, according to a report from Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

"Traditional automakers with largely union workforces would likely be among the biggest winners from tax incentives that would further stimulate the production and consumption of EVs," Nelson said.

Some experts argue that demand for electric cars will likely continue no matter who wins in November. There is pressure around the world to cut back on the production of gas-guzzling cars.

"Car companies have to sell vehicles globally. You can't just rely on the US," said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint, which operates the world's largest electric vehicle network. "There will be a shift due to global pressure. That makes this trend unstoppable."

Romano also noted that the leadership in electric vehicles from Silicon Valley companies like Tesla, private firm Lucid and ChargePoint will also lead to more jobs in the US.

"We're encouraged by what seems ike broad-based support for electric vehicle adoption. It helps manufacturing in the United States," Romano said. "There could be a lot of jobs. This has the makings of a solid, noncontroversial industry that will help a lot of people."

But a Biden victory could further the acceleration of ESG-friendly government policies at a national level, which is clearly good for Tesla and other "green" companies,

"We anticipate attention to ESG investing to increase over time regardless of who sits in the Oval Office. That said, these factors may accelerate further under a more labor- and climate-focused Biden administration," said Lauren Goodwin, an economist and multi-asset portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, in a report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Turning Cooler
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local business owner shares her feelings after restaurant was broken into

Image

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Breezy. High: 65°

Image

TH North-Sullivan tennis

Image

TH South-West Vigo tennis

Image

West Vigo Boys Soccer

Image

A local museum needs your help in order to keep their doors open

Image

Blood donations are down, here's how you can help

Image

'He treated me like a human being'; Graduates remember late judge Johanningsmeier

Image

Indiana Senator responds to President Trump's statement on Proud Boys and Antifa during the debate

Image

Wabash Valley Reacts to First Presidential Debate

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 295720

Reported Deaths: 8916
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1454625225
DuPage17786563
Lake17151488
Will14239382
Kane13285326
St. Clair6747192
Winnebago6300151
Madison5828143
Champaign481821
McHenry4653118
Peoria355552
McLean332523
Rock Island307177
Kankakee277677
Unassigned2562244
Sangamon247945
Kendall205425
Tazewell180927
LaSalle175857
Macon163645
DeKalb162239
Coles150831
Williamson142649
Jackson127625
Clinton122221
Adams119910
Boone115323
Randolph95811
Effingham8833
Vermilion8304
Whiteside78421
Ogle7486
Knox7043
Monroe69016
Grundy6876
Henry6795
Morgan67423
Bureau67112
Jefferson64138
Marion5732
Macoupin5677
Christian56511
Franklin5523
Stephenson5486
Union52424
McDonough49015
Logan4691
Crawford4664
Fayette4376
Woodford4327
Livingston4086
Shelby4084
Cass40411
Jersey39817
Lee3941
Montgomery38913
Iroquois36819
Saline3624
Perry35815
Bond3426
Warren3342
Douglas3187
Wayne3005
Jo Daviess2752
Lawrence2633
Carroll2386
Greene23513
Hancock2283
Moultrie2224
Richland2206
Cumberland2195
Washington2191
Jasper21210
Fulton1900
Clark1833
Pulaski1831
White1760
Johnson1630
Wabash1623
Mason1611
Clay1590
Piatt1430
Mercer1415
Pike1391
De Witt1292
Menard1281
Massac1172
Edgar1168
Marshall1110
Ford1085
Alexander851
Scott800
Gallatin752
Hamilton742
Henderson710
Brown690
Edwards680
Putnam630
Calhoun620
Stark562
Schuyler500
Hardin390
Pope301
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 120019

Reported Deaths: 3632
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21671768
Lake10772325
St. Joseph6763116
Elkhart6755112
Allen6411206
Hamilton4997110
Vanderburgh390632
Hendricks2789125
Monroe270837
Tippecanoe265213
Johnson2383126
Clark229357
Porter223347
Delaware204162
Cass19619
Vigo190628
Madison173575
LaPorte153241
Warrick142847
Floyd142064
Howard134164
Kosciusko130117
Bartholomew120357
Marshall102924
Dubois102119
Boone100346
Grant97237
Hancock95143
Noble93532
Henry83027
Wayne78115
Jackson77910
Morgan73940
Shelby68929
Daviess68429
Dearborn67928
LaGrange65111
Clinton64414
Harrison60124
Putnam59211
Gibson5606
Knox54410
Lawrence53029
Montgomery51222
DeKalb50111
White49114
Decatur46339
Miami4394
Greene43236
Fayette42314
Jasper4032
Steuben3997
Scott39611
Posey3712
Sullivan33912
Jennings31812
Clay3155
Franklin31525
Ripley3098
Whitley2956
Orange28924
Adams2833
Carroll28313
Wabash2758
Starke2747
Wells2734
Washington2702
Spencer2693
Huntington2543
Jefferson2543
Fulton2472
Tipton23323
Randolph2308
Perry22613
Jay1931
Pike1771
Newton17511
Owen1721
Martin1690
Rush1584
Vermillion1330
Fountain1302
Blackford1243
Pulaski1141
Crawford1110
Parke1112
Brown1023
Benton870
Ohio797
Union790
Switzerland680
Warren411
Unassigned0227