What you need to know about coronavirus on Thursday, October 1

Millions of people in China are traveling again during the first major holiday since the Covid-19 outbreak. As China shows its confidence in containing the pandemic, will getting the country moving around come at a risk? CNN's David Culver reports.

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Two of the frontrunners in the global race for a coronavirus vaccine are unlikely to be ready before the US election on November 3, dashing President Donald Trump's campaign promise of delivering doses by the time of the vote.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said Wednesday that the company will not have enough data to file for emergency use authorization of its vaccine candidate until November 25, weeks after Americans go to the polls.

Public health experts have expressed concern that the Trump administration is expediting the development process, undermining the safety and efficacy of a future vaccine. In Tuesday's presidential debate, Trump said he had spoken to the major vaccine makers, including Moderna, and that they told him a vaccine could be available soon.

But Bancel emphasized that he has received no political pressure, in either direction: "Nobody has called me. Nobody has emailed me, or had a meeting with me or my teams telling us to go faster or telling us to go slower. Nobody," he said, adding that the earliest Moderna's candidate could be available for public use is late March or early April next year.

Meanwhile, drugmaker AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial in the United States is still on hold after a participant developed a serious illness, but, speaking at the US Pharma and Biotech Summit hosted by the Financial Times on Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner would not say why. The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, is in the late-stage human trials (Phase 3) and has been amongst the most closely watched efforts. Regulators in Britain, Brazil and South Africa have decided to resume the trials.

There are currently nine Covid-19 vaccine candidates in late-stage, large clinical trials around the world, according to the World Health Organization. Three of those are in the United States: from Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: How much will a coronavirus vaccine cost?

A: Moderna estimates a price tag of under $40 per dose for most customers.

"We are working with governments around the world and others to ensure the vaccine is accessible regardless of ability to pay," Moderna's CEO said.

The World Health Organization said dozens of vaccines worldwide are in human trials. But many of the vaccine makers have not publicly released estimates of how much the vaccines would cost, if the trials are successful.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Fauci hits back at Trump over masks

During Tuesday night's presidential debate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden cited statistics that wearing masks could lower the Covid-19 death toll in the next several months by hundreds of thousands. President Donald Trump said, "Dr. Fauci said the opposite."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has hit back at the President, saying his early opinions about mask use were "taken out of context." Fauci explained that "very early on in the pandemic," public health experts did not recommend masks to the general public because they were worried about shortages. But as it became clear that masks were widely available and helped stop asymptomatic transmission, that changed.

As countries reissue lockdown orders, China is on the move again

Hundreds of millions of people are expected to pack highways, trains and planes for China's National Day holiday, one of the busiest times for travel in the world's most populous country, Nectar Gan writes.

The eight-day break, which started Thursday, is China's first major holiday since it emerged from the coronavirus outbreak. While life has largely returned to normal in recent months, the upcoming "Golden Week" holiday will be an ambitious test of China's success in taming the virus -- and a much-awaited boost to its economic recovery.

Experimental antibody cocktail shows promising results

An experimental antibody cocktail being developed by New York biotechnology company Regeneron seems to reduce levels of the virus and improve symptoms in patients, according to early test results.

The greatest improvements were seen in patients who hadn't already mounted a natural response to the infection, the company said. The numbers in this early release of information were small and the data has not been peer reviewed yet.

ON OUR RADAR

  • The pandemic has put 500,000 more girls at risk of being forced into child marriage this year, reversing 25 years of progress that saw child marriage rates decline, according to a new report by the charity Save the Children.
  • Residents in Madrid are to be blocked from leaving except on essential trips under new rules to fight a coronavirus outbreak.
  • South Africa will reopen its borders on Thursday, but tourists from around 50 nations with high infection rates, including Britain and the United States, will not be allowed in.
  • Hundreds of Hondurans formed a caravan headed towards the US on Wednesday, seeking to improve their living conditions as coronavirus has killed over 2,000 people and paralysed the economy in the Central American nation, local media reported.
  • The United Arab Emirates has recorded its highest daily COVID-19 tally since the pandemic began.
  • The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research.
  • Genes inherited from Neanderthal ancestors may be involved in some cases of severe Covid-19 disease, researchers in Germany report.

TODAY'S TOP TIP

We know door-to-door trick-or-treating may be discouraged or canceled this October, and indoor haunted houses with friends and crowded costume parties are risky. Indeed, Covid-19 looming over us is Halloween's biggest scare.

Don't despair! A global pandemic doesn't change these facts: Halloween 2020 falls on a Saturday. That evening there will be a full moon. And that night we also move the clocks back for daylight saving time. It's the perfect recipe for a late night of ghoulish fun with loved ones. Daphne Sashin offers some tips to safely keep the spirit of Halloween alive this month.

TODAY'S PODCAST

"We did not feel a lot of political pressure. The pressure we felt were from our student athletes, our fans, other communities that wanted to see us play." -- Larry Scott, Pac-12 commissioner

Soon after the Big 10 conference decided it would play an abbreviated football season, Pac-12 followed suit and announced it would have one, too. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Scott about prioritizing player safety, and his own experience having Covid-19. Listen Now.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the FDA commissioner spoke at the Financial Times summit on Wednesday. It was Tuesday.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 295720

Reported Deaths: 8916
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1454625225
DuPage17786563
Lake17151488
Will14239382
Kane13285326
St. Clair6747192
Winnebago6300151
Madison5828143
Champaign481821
McHenry4653118
Peoria355552
McLean332523
Rock Island307177
Kankakee277677
Unassigned2562244
Sangamon247945
Kendall205425
Tazewell180927
LaSalle175857
Macon163645
DeKalb162239
Coles150831
Williamson142649
Jackson127625
Clinton122221
Adams119910
Boone115323
Randolph95811
Effingham8833
Vermilion8304
Whiteside78421
Ogle7486
Knox7043
Monroe69016
Grundy6876
Henry6795
Morgan67423
Bureau67112
Jefferson64138
Marion5732
Macoupin5677
Christian56511
Franklin5523
Stephenson5486
Union52424
McDonough49015
Logan4691
Crawford4664
Fayette4376
Woodford4327
Livingston4086
Shelby4084
Cass40411
Jersey39817
Lee3941
Montgomery38913
Iroquois36819
Saline3624
Perry35815
Bond3426
Warren3342
Douglas3187
Wayne3005
Jo Daviess2752
Lawrence2633
Carroll2386
Greene23513
Hancock2283
Moultrie2224
Richland2206
Cumberland2195
Washington2191
Jasper21210
Fulton1900
Clark1833
Pulaski1831
White1760
Johnson1630
Wabash1623
Mason1611
Clay1590
Piatt1430
Mercer1415
Pike1391
De Witt1292
Menard1281
Massac1172
Edgar1168
Marshall1110
Ford1085
Alexander851
Scott800
Gallatin752
Hamilton742
Henderson710
Brown690
Edwards680
Putnam630
Calhoun620
Stark562
Schuyler500
Hardin390
Pope301
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 120019

Reported Deaths: 3632
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21671768
Lake10772325
St. Joseph6763116
Elkhart6755112
Allen6411206
Hamilton4997110
Vanderburgh390632
Hendricks2789125
Monroe270837
Tippecanoe265213
Johnson2383126
Clark229357
Porter223347
Delaware204162
Cass19619
Vigo190628
Madison173575
LaPorte153241
Warrick142847
Floyd142064
Howard134164
Kosciusko130117
Bartholomew120357
Marshall102924
Dubois102119
Boone100346
Grant97237
Hancock95143
Noble93532
Henry83027
Wayne78115
Jackson77910
Morgan73940
Shelby68929
Daviess68429
Dearborn67928
LaGrange65111
Clinton64414
Harrison60124
Putnam59211
Gibson5606
Knox54410
Lawrence53029
Montgomery51222
DeKalb50111
White49114
Decatur46339
Miami4394
Greene43236
Fayette42314
Jasper4032
Steuben3997
Scott39611
Posey3712
Sullivan33912
Jennings31812
Clay3155
Franklin31525
Ripley3098
Whitley2956
Orange28924
Adams2833
Carroll28313
Wabash2758
Starke2747
Wells2734
Washington2702
Spencer2693
Huntington2543
Jefferson2543
Fulton2472
Tipton23323
Randolph2308
Perry22613
Jay1931
Pike1771
Newton17511
Owen1721
Martin1690
Rush1584
Vermillion1330
Fountain1302
Blackford1243
Pulaski1141
Crawford1110
Parke1112
Brown1023
Benton870
Ohio797
Union790
Switzerland680
Warren411
Unassigned0227