Clear

Hits and misses from the first Trump-Biden debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden faced off for the first time in the 2020 election and the results were chaotic.

Posted: Sep 30, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

The first general election debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is (thankfully) over.

It was, in a word, horrendous. Below, the best and worst from the night that was.

HITS

[This space is being intentionally left blank. This was an absolutely awful debate that did absolutely nothing to educate the public about the two candidates and what they would do if given four years to serve as president of the United States. It was, without question, the single worst debate I have ever covered in my two decades of doing this job. That it happened even as more than 200,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 and projections suggest that number could double by January 1 made the un-seriousness of it all the more striking -- and painful. It was, simply put, a deep disservice to democracy.]

MISSES

* Donald Trump: Remember that the President needs these debates to change the dynamic of the race. Because if he doesn't, he is likely to lose (and lose badly) to Joe Biden. I saw absolutely nothing in a torturous 90 minutes that will change anything. Yes, Trump dominated the debate -- but that was because he bullied, interrupted and cajoled both Biden and moderator Chris Wallace at every turn. Sure, that will hearten his strongest supporters. But do you really think they needed a debate performance like this to get excited to vote for him? The interruptions made the debate literally unwatchable. In fact, I found myself repeatedly wondering why anyone who, like me, isn't paid to watch the debate stayed with it for more than about the first 10 minutes. Trump made a series of outlandish claims -- "I brought back football" being my personal favorite -- not to mention false statements about his own record and that of Biden. He purposely misunderstood Biden's reference to his son Beau's military service so that he could pivot to attack Biden's other son, Hunter. He refused a direct opportunity to condemn the Proud Boys and other white supremacist groups. ("Stand back and stand by," Trump told the Proud Boys -- whatever the hell that means.) It was dismal. All of it.

* Chris Wallace: Look, no one -- and I mean not any person currently alive on Earth -- could have effectively handled this debate. Trump is like a rhetorical pile driver -- he just talks and talks and talks. He has zero regard for rules. Or other people. Or politeness. Or answering questions. You get the idea. That said, Wallace simply could not pin down Trump (or Biden, for that matter) on almost any specifics about themselves and their policies that we didn't know going into this debate. (One notable exception: Wallace repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he had paid $750 in federal estate taxes in 2016 and 2017, like The New York Times reported -- forcing the President to eventually say he had paid "millions of dollars" in federal income tax. Which, well, hmmm.) Wallace, who I have said before is one of the best interviewers in political journalism, lost control of the debate within the first five minutes -- and he never came close to getting it back. The result was a cross-talk shout-fest that ill-served anyone who tried to watch this debacle.

* Debate rules: The two presidential campaigns spend months negotiating the rules to govern the debates -- most notably that each candidate would have two minutes of uninterrupted time to answer each question before there was time for a more general conversation. That never happened. Not once. Instead, Trump interjected almost as soon as Biden began to speak. Wallace would then remind Trump that his campaign had agreed to these rules. Trump talked over him. A debate without rules isn't a debate. Or, better put: A debate in which one of the candidates refuses to follow the rules isn't a debate.

* Joe Biden: The former vice president started slowly. His answer on why the Supreme Court seat should not be filled before the election was meandering and, frankly, bad. Which is shocking given that Biden HAD to know he would be asked that question. I thought Biden strengthened somewhat through the middle part of the debate -- particularly as he made the case that Trump's mishandling of the coronavirus has cost American lives. But too often he let himself be dragged into Trump's gutter. And while the Democratic base no doubt rejoiced when he told Trump to shut up and called him a "clown," it's hard for me to see how that is in keeping with Biden's core message of restoring decency and leadership to the White House. As I noted above, this debate likely changes very little in terms of the overall dynamic of the race -- which is a good thing for Biden because he is ahead. But Biden too often played into Trump's hand with the name-calling and the outlandish claims. He forgot the first metaphor of debating with a candidate like Donald Trump: Don't get down in the mud with the pig, because you both get dirty and the pig likes it.

* Future debates: There are supposed to be two more presidential debates between now and Election Day. Can anyone who watched that disaster possibly believe that we need more of it? And if you are Biden's team, why would you possibly allow your candidate to face that hellscape twice more -- knowing that just by showing up, he is going to be diminished? The Commission on Presidential Debates is a powerful organization. And both campaigns know that these debates draw more eyeballs than either one of them can possibly get on their own. But even with all that taken into consideration, it seems to me that we now have to have a serious conversation about whether having more debates is actually detrimental to voters, and how they are trying to make their minds up about who to vote for.

* Politics lovers: I have been an unapologetic lover of politics for decades. I love the pageantry, the competition, the strategy, the history, the battle of ideas. And at the top of the list of what I enjoy most about politics and campaigns has always been debates. They have long been an effective distillation of the mix of performance and policy required to not just be elected president but also to do the job well. Because I love politics so much, it was deeply disappointing to watch the debacle on my TV screen on Tuesday night. It didn't make me mad. It made me sad. Because politics is -- and has to be -- better than this.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Breezy, warmer Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox-South Knox boys soccer

Image

Boys THS-Northview soccer

Image

THS-Northview girls soccer

Image

ISU Fall Football

Image

Celebrating Halloween safely and other things you can do to be festive

Image

Local museum gives kids the chance to create some art in the park

Image

The Salvation Army is lending a helping hand this holiday season

Image

A section of 17th Street in Terre Haute will be closed until Saturday

Image

Crawford County experiences big numbers for early voting

Image

Reach Services helps the homeless amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 293448

Reported Deaths: 8881
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1446975221
DuPage17690562
Lake16992487
Will14133379
Kane13182326
St. Clair6729190
Winnebago6069151
Madison5802141
Champaign478920
McHenry4625118
Peoria352651
McLean330523
Rock Island303777
Kankakee276477
Unassigned2542244
Sangamon245045
Kendall203425
Tazewell179525
LaSalle174257
DeKalb160438
Macon159844
Coles148831
Williamson141647
Jackson126724
Clinton120321
Adams118310
Boone113623
Randolph94511
Effingham8792
Vermilion8174
Whiteside76521
Ogle7326
Monroe68616
Knox6803
Grundy6775
Morgan67223
Henry6695
Bureau65911
Jefferson62438
Marion5692
Christian56011
Macoupin5567
Franklin5483
Stephenson5356
Union52024
McDonough49115
Logan4661
Crawford4594
Woodford4286
Fayette4243
Livingston4066
Shelby4024
Cass39811
Jersey39515
Lee3911
Montgomery38213
Iroquois36719
Perry35415
Saline3504
Bond3346
Warren3332
Douglas3167
Wayne2935
Jo Daviess2692
Lawrence2592
Carroll2335
Greene23011
Hancock2233
Moultrie2194
Cumberland2185
Richland2176
Washington2171
Jasper21210
Fulton1880
Pulaski1811
Clark1763
White1690
Johnson1620
Wabash1603
Clay1570
Mason1541
Mercer1415
Piatt1410
Pike1391
De Witt1272
Menard1271
Massac1132
Edgar1128
Marshall1090
Ford1075
Alexander841
Scott790
Gallatin742
Hamilton732
Henderson700
Brown670
Edwards660
Calhoun610
Putnam590
Stark552
Schuyler500
Hardin390
Pope291
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 119066

Reported Deaths: 3612
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21563768
Lake10745324
Elkhart6734112
St. Joseph6679115
Allen6364205
Hamilton4965109
Vanderburgh384231
Hendricks2779124
Monroe267137
Tippecanoe259013
Johnson2362125
Clark226757
Porter222447
Delaware201162
Cass19589
Vigo187928
Madison171475
LaPorte151941
Warrick140743
Floyd140464
Howard133964
Kosciusko127117
Bartholomew119357
Marshall102124
Dubois100919
Boone99746
Grant96636
Hancock94843
Noble92932
Henry82226
Jackson77610
Wayne77314
Morgan73940
Shelby68329
Daviess68129
Dearborn67928
LaGrange64711
Clinton63414
Harrison59824
Putnam59011
Gibson5455
Knox5379
Lawrence51829
Montgomery51321
DeKalb49111
White48814
Decatur46139
Miami4394
Greene42936
Fayette42314
Jasper4032
Steuben3977
Scott39311
Posey3541
Sullivan33812
Jennings31712
Franklin31525
Clay3105
Ripley3108
Orange28724
Whitley2876
Carroll28013
Adams2773
Wabash2758
Starke2737
Washington2702
Wells2694
Spencer2683
Jefferson2523
Huntington2503
Fulton2462
Tipton22922
Randolph2238
Perry22213
Jay1920
Newton17411
Owen1711
Martin1690
Pike1691
Rush1584
Vermillion1320
Fountain1302
Blackford1223
Pulaski1141
Crawford1100
Parke1072
Brown1033
Benton860
Ohio797
Union790
Switzerland690
Warren411
Unassigned0227