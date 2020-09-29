Clear

Trump will have to account for failed virus response in debate with Biden

Bars and restaurants in Florida were packed over the weekend after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order allowing establishments to begin operating at 100 percent capacity. CNN's Alexandra Field reports.

Posted: Sep 29, 2020 1:20 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2020 1:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Donald Trump heads into Tuesday's first crucial debate with Joe Biden recommitting to the failed strategy that ensured the Covid-19 disaster will be the defining legacy feature of his term.

He is again ignoring world-renowned US government scientists, claiming a pandemic that is getting worse is almost over, demanding state openings that will make it worse and presiding over contradictory public health messaging.

"Tremendous progress is being made. And I say, and I'll say it all the time: We're rounding the corner," Trump said at the White House on Monday, ignoring the 9% rise of Covid cases in the US week-on-week, with 21 states, especially in the Midwest, reporting worsening outbreaks of the disease as he cherry picked data to claim the crisis was easing.

Trump's upbeat assessments of his own poor performance and seeming indifference to the tragic toll of more than 204,000 US deaths give the Democratic nominee an opening when they duel in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

The former vice president expressed incredulity earlier this month over revelations in Bob Woodward's book that Trump had understood the severity of the virus in February but admitted downplaying it to the American people in an interview with the veteran reporter.

"He waved a white flag. He walked away. He didn't do a damn thing," Biden said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on September 9. "Think about it. Think about what he did not do -- it's almost criminal."

Biden may also target the chaotic nature of the White House's response to the emergency which was on full display yet again on Monday. Vice President Mike Pence, after showering habitual praise on Trump's leadership, produced a jarring warning contradicting the President's optimism.

"Mr. President, the American people should anticipate that ... that cases will rise in the days ahead," said Pence, who earlier this year rebuked the media for reporting on a second infectious wave as cases spiked in the sunbelt.

Experts say the President's undermining of government advice on mask wearing, refusal to level with Americans about the danger early on and efforts to prioritize politically helpful economic openings over public health in one of the world's worst responses to Covid-19 have made the tragedy worse than it needed to be.

His denial, mismanagement and political bullying have for example left the reputation of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- once the global standard for public health -- in tatters. His push for a quick approval for one of the vaccines currently in development has exacerbated mistrust among Americans for the key remedy that could end the pandemic.

Testing is still far from the levels needed to trace and isolate those with the disease and to allow the safe opening of schools and businesses, notwithstanding a White House event Monday highlighting 150 million rapid point of care tests soon to be sent to states hyped by his administration. The move is likely to help states and local jurisdictions that have been crying out for a national testing plan Trump has refused to put in place. But they still fall far short of the numbers of tests -- in the millions per day -- that experts say are required to properly contain Covid-19.

Discord in the virus fight

In another sign of discord plaguing the government mitigation effort, top government scientists such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and Dr. Deborah Birx did not appear at Trump's testing event. But his new favored counselor, Dr. Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist who joined the White House Coronavirus Task Force in August and has drawn the ire of public health officials who say he is telling Trump what he wants to hear about the pandemic, got a speaking role.

The move came hours after the CDC confirmed that Redfield differed with Atlas on three issues -- mask wearing, the extent to which Covid-19 affects children and his reported openness to herd immunity -- an approach that relies on widespread infections in the populace that critics say could cost millions of lives. The statement came after NBC first reported a telephone conversation in which Redfield was overheard saying that everything Atlas says is "false."

Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, who has been marginalized by Trump, was asked by CNN's Brian Stelter at an event on Monday whether there was acrimony behind the scenes.

"Most are working together. I think you know who the outlier is," Fauci said.

At the White House on Monday, Atlas had a reassuring message for Trump.

"I anticipate that as -- this virus -- as we get toward the end of this pandemic -- and the vaccine is being developed as quickly as it has been -- America will be in a different position," Atlas said.

"As I've said many times, the fear is not the issue here. We really have a handle on what's going on. We know what to anticipate, and there's remarkable advances being made as we see today."

But William Haseltine, a former professor at Harvard Medical School told CNN's "New Day" on Monday that Atlas was not a credible member of the President's team.

"He's a cut out for a more powerful voice that has for the entire year tried to ignore this problem. When he says you don't need masks, it's not his voice you are hearing it's his boss' voice," Haseltine said. "Dr. Atlas is not a serious person to consider his voice in public health matters."

Trump on Monday issued a new call for Democratic governors, whom he accuses of imposing lockdowns and other measures simply to damage his own electoral hopes, to start opening up their economies more quickly. His demand came despite widespread fears of a spike in coronavirus infections that one influential model at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington now warns could take the death toll to 371,000 by the end of the year.

"Lockdowns can be very harmful, and we have too many states that are locked down right now. Nobody knows what the governors are doing, actually," the President said.

Trump prefers the approach of one of his top supporters, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis who on Friday signed an order allowing all bars and restaurants to operate at 100% capacity and suspended any penalties imposed on people who broke local mask wearing ordinances.

Pandemic looms over debate night

If the pandemic takes another turn for the worse in the five weeks remaining before the election, Trump may struggle to shift the campaign to his preferred ground -- including his nomination of conservative favorite Judge Amy Coney Barrett for a Supreme Court seat, his "law and order" campaign and claims Biden is a Trojan horse for a socialist takeover.

The President's strategy took another blow when The New York Times reported on Sunday that he paid almost no taxes in 10 of the last 15 years in a report that explained his reluctance to be honest with American voters about his financial records.

While the tax question opened up another angle of attack for Biden, Democrats had already been testing a debate argument that links both the pandemic and the Barrett nomination, namely the survival of Obamacare. The law has become even more important amid the worst public health crisis in generations. But it is also again vulnerable, since the Supreme Court, possibly including the newly installed Barrett if she is confirmed by then, will consider the administration's suit to invalidate Obamacare the week after the election.

"This relentless obsession with overturning the Affordable Care Act -- driven entirely by a blind rage toward President Obama -- is happening at a moment when our country is suffering through the ravages of a pandemic that has claimed more than 200,000 lives," Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, said Monday, previewing one potential debate assault.

"Complications from Covid-19, like lung scarring and heart damage, could well become the next preexisting condition," Harris said.

Had Trump only taken the virus more seriously -- and won better marks from voters -- he might be in a position to close out Biden's challenge to his bid for a second term on Tuesday night.

In the event, however, he is running behind the former vice president in most of the key swing states and in national polls after apparently putting his own political goals ahead of a full-bore attack on the virus. He therefore needs to produce a momentum-changing moment on Tuesday night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Showers Today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU to play St. Louis

Image

Corynn DeGroote

Image

Caleb Stultz

Image

Security systems catch almost everything on tape, and sometimes they see people busting-a-move

Image

Vincennes Community School Corporation gets funding to improve technology

Image

City of Vincennes postpones part of a street paving project - here's why

Image

Officials say to use caution on roadways during harvest season

Image

Inmates at a Wabash Valley prison take part in a simulation to get them ready for life outside of pr

Image

Despite a few bumps, progress on the new Vigo County Jail is moving along

Image

VCSC full in-person learning

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 290373

Reported Deaths: 8845
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1436345210
DuPage17471561
Lake16892487
Will13984378
Kane13092326
St. Clair6607190
Winnebago5959149
Madison5698136
Champaign470320
McHenry4581118
Peoria349450
McLean327923
Rock Island299576
Kankakee274177
Unassigned2537244
Sangamon241145
Kendall200925
Tazewell177425
LaSalle171257
DeKalb157938
Macon154444
Coles146430
Williamson140145
Jackson126124
Clinton116920
Boone112523
Adams112310
Randolph93911
Effingham8702
Vermilion7704
Whiteside74320
Ogle7106
Monroe67416
Knox6703
Grundy6695
Henry6665
Morgan66123
Bureau64111
Jefferson61138
Marion5540
Macoupin5447
Christian53911
Franklin5393
Stephenson5236
Union51524
McDonough48015
Logan4641
Crawford4503
Woodford4246
Fayette4183
Cass39811
Livingston3956
Jersey39215
Shelby3904
Montgomery37213
Lee3711
Iroquois36519
Perry35015
Saline3404
Warren3322
Bond3285
Douglas3127
Wayne2805
Jo Daviess2632
Lawrence2562
Carroll2305
Greene22711
Cumberland2175
Hancock2173
Moultrie2143
Jasper2119
Washington2111
Richland2095
Pulaski1801
Fulton1760
Clark1732
White1680
Johnson1560
Clay1540
Wabash1543
Mason1471
Piatt1400
Mercer1395
Pike1281
Menard1251
De Witt1221
Edgar1138
Massac1122
Ford1065
Marshall1040
Alexander811
Scott780
Gallatin732
Hamilton682
Henderson660
Edwards630
Brown610
Calhoun600
Putnam570
Stark552
Schuyler500
Hardin400
Pope291
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 117450

Reported Deaths: 3580
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21403766
Lake10618323
Elkhart6667111
St. Joseph6576110
Allen6292203
Hamilton4909109
Vanderburgh371931
Hendricks2747123
Monroe262736
Tippecanoe252313
Johnson2338124
Clark223657
Porter217647
Delaware198562
Cass19549
Vigo184327
Madison168975
LaPorte147441
Floyd138963
Warrick134440
Howard131863
Kosciusko124817
Bartholomew117957
Marshall101224
Dubois99119
Boone98646
Grant93334
Hancock93243
Noble92532
Henry80926
Jackson7689
Wayne76814
Morgan72938
Daviess67728
Shelby67729
Dearborn66528
LaGrange63911
Clinton60914
Harrison58724
Putnam58112
Gibson5305
Knox5259
Lawrence51529
Montgomery51121
DeKalb48711
White48614
Decatur45839
Miami4383
Greene42735
Fayette42313
Jasper3992
Steuben3877
Scott38111
Posey3400
Sullivan33812
Jennings31612
Franklin31125
Ripley3038
Clay3025
Orange28824
Whitley2796
Carroll27713
Adams2743
Wabash2718
Washington2691
Starke2677
Wells2654
Spencer2593
Jefferson2483
Huntington2453
Fulton2412
Tipton22822
Perry22113
Randolph2207
Jay1880
Newton17311
Owen1711
Martin1680
Pike1621
Rush1574
Vermillion1300
Fountain1282
Blackford1203
Pulaski1131
Crawford1080
Brown1043
Parke1032
Benton870
Ohio797
Union790
Switzerland690
Warren401
Unassigned0226