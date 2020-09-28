Clear

How Trump's billionaire business tycoon image was tarnished by the New York Times report

President Donald Trump responds to a New York Times report stating he has paid no federal income taxes whatsoever in 10 of the past 15 years beginning in 2000.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 8:50 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

A bombshell New York Times investigation has offered the most conclusive proof yet that US President Donald Trump's business empire is nowhere near as successful as he claims.

Trump has for years cited his business acumen as a defining trait, and one that gave him an advantage over others seeking the presidency.

"I did a lot of great deals, and I did them early and young. And now I'm building all over the world, and I love what I'm doing," he said when he announced his presidential bid in June 2015. "I'm really proud of my success. I really am."

But that picture has been complicated in the years since the former host of "The Apprentice" was catapulted into the political spotlight. News reports have drawn attention to Trump's history of corporate bankruptcy and the outsized role his father played in his financial success.

On Sunday, the New York Times published the deepest dive ever into the US president's finances, citing detailed tax records that the newspaper says "portray a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses."

"The tax returns for Mr. Trump and hundreds of his businesses reveal the hollowness, but also the wizardry, of the self-made-billionaire image honed through 'The Apprentice,'" the Times concluded. "They demonstrate that he was far more successful playing a business mogul than being one in real life."

Trump on Sunday denied the New York Times story and claimed that he pays "a lot" in federal income taxes. "I pay a lot, and I pay a lot in state income taxes," he said. A lawyer for the Trump Organization, which manages the president's family businesses, told the Times that "most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate."

Here's a look at what the Times investigation revealed:

Trump paid no or little federal income taxes for years

According to the Times, he paid no federal income taxes in 11 out of 18 years the newspaper examined. He also managed to pay federal income taxes of just $750 in each of the first two years of his presidency, 2016 and 2017. The report shed some light on how this was able to happen, namely by the way his businesses reported their earnings.

"Throughout his career, Mr. Trump's business losses have often accumulated in sums larger than could be used to reduce taxes on other income in a single year," the Times reported. "But the tax code offers a workaround: With some restrictions, business owners can carry forward leftover losses to reduce taxes in future years."

Many of his businesses are burning huge piles of cash

According to the investigation, some of Trump's companies are doing well and profitable; others, not so much. Some of his best-known ventures "report losing millions, if not tens of millions, of dollars year after year," according to the Times. That includes his famous golf courses — which have reportedly racked up at least $315 million in losses over the past two decades.

Trump Tower in New York is a major moneymaker

The storied skyscraper, which sits on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, has "reliably delivered more than $20 million a year in profits, a total of $336.3 million since 2000," according to the Times. Trump's stake in two office towers in New York and San Francisco has also worked out well, delivering $176.5 million as of the end of 2018, the publication reported.

Trump's D.C. hotel is not

The Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C., which reportedly asked for relief on rent payments earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, has lost more than $55 million since opening four years ago, the Times reported. The property has come under intense scrutiny in recent years amid allegations that Trump was unfairly profiting from his presidency.

Selling his name has paid off enormously

Trump is known as a master of branding and licensing — his merchandise has famously included Trump steaks and water bottles, among other items. The Times found his personal brand strategy to be "the most successful part of the Trump business," earning $427.4 million in aggregate between 2004 and 2018.

That's in large part thanks to 'The Apprentice'

A significant chunk of that money came from "The Apprentice." Before entering politics, Trump hosted 14 seasons of the hit NBC reality show, where contestants duked it out for a position working for Trump. The series boosted Trump's profile, while also bolstering his net income by $197.3 million, according to the Times.

He made money from foreign deals after becoming president

"When he took office, Mr. Trump said he would pursue no new foreign deals as president," the Times reported. "Even so, in his first two years in the White House, his revenue from abroad totaled $73 million."

Trump had extensive foreign business interests before he became president, leading to questions about potential conflicts of interest. As of 2016, for example, his financial disclosures listed more than 140 companies that had dealings in at least 25 countries around the world, according to a CNN review.

Part of his income stems from ambiguous 'consulting fees'

The Times' examination of financial records revealed a pattern of how the president was paid on various projects. "Between 2010 and 2018, Mr. Trump wrote off some $26 million in unexplained 'consulting fees' as a business expense across nearly all of his projects," according to the outlet. It said that the president's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, had also previously appeared to "have received" fees under this designation, despite working as an employee of the Trump Organization.

"Ms. Trump had been an executive officer of the Trump companies that received profits from and paid the consulting fees for both projects — meaning she appears to have been treated as a consultant on the same hotel deals that she helped manage as part of her job at her father's business," the Times reported.

The Trump Organization spans 'more than 500 entities'

The investigation revealed the scope of the family business, which includes hundreds of ventures that are reportedly nearly entirely controlled by the president. Although some of these businesses weren't lucrative, they "still served a financial purpose: reducing his tax bill," according to the Times. For example, "the reported losses from the operating businesses were so large that they often fully erased the licensing income, leaving the organization to claim that it earns no money and thus owes no taxes," the newspaper reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Showers Today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Showers, cooler. High: 64

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Woman remembers national hero

Image

Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra Concert

Image

Athletes clean up Wabashiki

Image

High speed police chase ends in Vermillion county with gunfire

Image

Farms open for Fall season

Image

Annual Fall-out Ride

Image

'Cruisin' for Cruisers' car show

Image

Swing for a Cure

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 290373

Reported Deaths: 8845
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1436345210
DuPage17471561
Lake16892487
Will13984378
Kane13092326
St. Clair6607190
Winnebago5959149
Madison5698136
Champaign470320
McHenry4581118
Peoria349450
McLean327923
Rock Island299576
Kankakee274177
Unassigned2537244
Sangamon241145
Kendall200925
Tazewell177425
LaSalle171257
DeKalb157938
Macon154444
Coles146430
Williamson140145
Jackson126124
Clinton116920
Boone112523
Adams112310
Randolph93911
Effingham8702
Vermilion7704
Whiteside74320
Ogle7106
Monroe67416
Knox6703
Grundy6695
Henry6665
Morgan66123
Bureau64111
Jefferson61138
Marion5540
Macoupin5447
Christian53911
Franklin5393
Stephenson5236
Union51524
McDonough48015
Logan4641
Crawford4503
Woodford4246
Fayette4183
Cass39811
Livingston3956
Jersey39215
Shelby3904
Montgomery37213
Lee3711
Iroquois36519
Perry35015
Saline3404
Warren3322
Bond3285
Douglas3127
Wayne2805
Jo Daviess2632
Lawrence2562
Carroll2305
Greene22711
Cumberland2175
Hancock2173
Moultrie2143
Jasper2119
Washington2111
Richland2095
Pulaski1801
Fulton1760
Clark1732
White1680
Johnson1560
Clay1540
Wabash1543
Mason1471
Piatt1400
Mercer1395
Pike1281
Menard1251
De Witt1221
Edgar1138
Massac1122
Ford1065
Marshall1040
Alexander811
Scott780
Gallatin732
Hamilton682
Henderson660
Edwards630
Brown610
Calhoun600
Putnam570
Stark552
Schuyler500
Hardin400
Pope291
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 117450

Reported Deaths: 3580
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21403766
Lake10618323
Elkhart6667111
St. Joseph6576110
Allen6292203
Hamilton4909109
Vanderburgh371931
Hendricks2747123
Monroe262736
Tippecanoe252313
Johnson2338124
Clark223657
Porter217647
Delaware198562
Cass19549
Vigo184327
Madison168975
LaPorte147441
Floyd138963
Warrick134440
Howard131863
Kosciusko124817
Bartholomew117957
Marshall101224
Dubois99119
Boone98646
Grant93334
Hancock93243
Noble92532
Henry80926
Jackson7689
Wayne76814
Morgan72938
Daviess67728
Shelby67729
Dearborn66528
LaGrange63911
Clinton60914
Harrison58724
Putnam58112
Gibson5305
Knox5259
Lawrence51529
Montgomery51121
DeKalb48711
White48614
Decatur45839
Miami4383
Greene42735
Fayette42313
Jasper3992
Steuben3877
Scott38111
Posey3400
Sullivan33812
Jennings31612
Franklin31125
Ripley3038
Clay3025
Orange28824
Whitley2796
Carroll27713
Adams2743
Wabash2718
Washington2691
Starke2677
Wells2654
Spencer2593
Jefferson2483
Huntington2453
Fulton2412
Tipton22822
Perry22113
Randolph2207
Jay1880
Newton17311
Owen1711
Martin1680
Pike1621
Rush1574
Vermillion1300
Fountain1282
Blackford1203
Pulaski1131
Crawford1080
Brown1043
Parke1032
Benton870
Ohio797
Union790
Switzerland690
Warren401
Unassigned0226