Clear

5 things to know for September 28: Tax returns, Supreme Court, coronavirus, police violence, China

Autumn's chill is headed east allowing for much warmer temperatures and fire threat to build in the West. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 8:50 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's weird weather season in the US. Temperatures will tumble in the East this week while the West bakes in record heat. So grab a jacket -- or some shorts.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Tax returns 

Everyone will be talking today about an explosive New York Times report that revealed, among other things, that President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes whatsoever in 10 out of 15 years beginning in 2000. He also reportedly paid just $750 in federal income taxes in the year he won the presidency and his first year in the White House. The tax information obtained by the Times also reveals Trump has been fighting the IRS for years over whether losses he claimed should have resulted in a nearly $73 million refund. The President's opponents have been trying for years to get a hold of his tax returns after he broke with tradition during the 2016 presidential campaign and declined to release them to the public. Some Democratic leaders have already said this new report makes it even more critical that Trump's entire tax history be released. Trump has called the Times report inaccurate and said Sunday that he pays "a lot" of federal and state taxes.

2. Supreme Court 

President Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative federal appeals court judge, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court. Her appointment will create a conservative majority on the court that could change the fabric of the country for the next few decades. Conservatives have voiced support for Barrett in part because of her closely-held religious beliefs and the possibility that she could be a key player in challenging the Affordable Care Act. Democrats believe Republican lawmakers are stealing the next president's chance to fill the seat by rushing to confirm Barrett in an election year. Sen. Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham says his committee will approve her nomination on October 22, setting up a full Senate vote by the end of the month and putting into motion one of the quickest confirmations in modern history.

3. Coronavirus

Almost half of US states are reporting increased numbers of new Covid-19 cases, and health experts are again warning of an even more deadly fall and winter. According to one coronavirus model, the US could see a surge of cases in October and November, resulting in up to 3,000 daily deaths by late December. (Currently, the US is reporting about 765 deaths per day.) Around the world, the death toll from the pandemic has topped 998,000 and the US accounts for more than 204,000 of them. The situation in India is also getting more dire. The country just recorded 6 million cases, and is the only country other than the US to reach that ominous mark.

4. Police violence 

Protests dotted the nation this weekend after the Kentucky grand jury's decision to charge only one officer last week in connection with the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Dozens of people were arrested during demonstrations in Louisville, New York City, Seattle, Portland and other major cities. In Portland, a pro-Trump rally organized by the Proud Boys, a far right hate group, clashed with Black Lives Matter and antifa supporters. In California, a 40-year-old woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault after hitting two protesters with a vehicle during a demonstration in Yorba Linda.

5. China

Chinese President Xi Jinping doubled down on his policies in the country's Xinjiang region even though the international community is becoming increasingly critical of alleged human rights abuses in the area. Up to 2 million Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group, as well as other minorities, are believed to have passed through detention centers in the region in recent years. However, during a meeting that ended this weekend, Xi again said the practices were de-radicalization efforts that were necessary for "the healthy development of religion" in the country. The US, France and other world powers have spoken out against the situation in Xinjiang. Last week, the US House of Representatives approved a bill called the "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," which aims to prohibit certain imports from Xinjiang and impose sanctions on those responsible for the region's human rights violations.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Director M. Night Shyamalan has released the title and poster for his new movie

It's called "Old," and like the specter of age itself, it looks scary.

Maryland will become the first state to ban foam food service products

Is this the newest environmentally conscious consumer trend? We'll see!

Arkansas man finds 9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Well, that seems like a good place to find one.

Two female coaches and a female official made NFL history by being on the field at the same time

A coach on each sideline and an official on the field? You love to see it.

Moschino sends puppets down the runway for Milan Fashion Week

If only we could send puppets in to do our Zoom meetings, too.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.'"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who endorsed Joe Biden for President in a video and social media announcement. Johnson identified himself as "a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies" and said Biden and VP candidate Kamala Harris were "the best choice" to lead the country.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1 in 3

That's the number of American parents with no plans to get their children vaccinated for the flu this year despite the possibility of serious flu-related complications among younger age groups, according to the National Poll on Children's Health.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Making Japan's 400+ Flavors of Kit Kat

Melon? Sweet potato? Cherry? We'll have one of each, please. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Showers Today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Showers, cooler. High: 64

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Woman remembers national hero

Image

Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra Concert

Image

Athletes clean up Wabashiki

Image

High speed police chase ends in Vermillion county with gunfire

Image

Farms open for Fall season

Image

Annual Fall-out Ride

Image

'Cruisin' for Cruisers' car show

Image

Swing for a Cure

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 290373

Reported Deaths: 8845
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1436345210
DuPage17471561
Lake16892487
Will13984378
Kane13092326
St. Clair6607190
Winnebago5959149
Madison5698136
Champaign470320
McHenry4581118
Peoria349450
McLean327923
Rock Island299576
Kankakee274177
Unassigned2537244
Sangamon241145
Kendall200925
Tazewell177425
LaSalle171257
DeKalb157938
Macon154444
Coles146430
Williamson140145
Jackson126124
Clinton116920
Boone112523
Adams112310
Randolph93911
Effingham8702
Vermilion7704
Whiteside74320
Ogle7106
Monroe67416
Knox6703
Grundy6695
Henry6665
Morgan66123
Bureau64111
Jefferson61138
Marion5540
Macoupin5447
Christian53911
Franklin5393
Stephenson5236
Union51524
McDonough48015
Logan4641
Crawford4503
Woodford4246
Fayette4183
Cass39811
Livingston3956
Jersey39215
Shelby3904
Montgomery37213
Lee3711
Iroquois36519
Perry35015
Saline3404
Warren3322
Bond3285
Douglas3127
Wayne2805
Jo Daviess2632
Lawrence2562
Carroll2305
Greene22711
Cumberland2175
Hancock2173
Moultrie2143
Jasper2119
Washington2111
Richland2095
Pulaski1801
Fulton1760
Clark1732
White1680
Johnson1560
Clay1540
Wabash1543
Mason1471
Piatt1400
Mercer1395
Pike1281
Menard1251
De Witt1221
Edgar1138
Massac1122
Ford1065
Marshall1040
Alexander811
Scott780
Gallatin732
Hamilton682
Henderson660
Edwards630
Brown610
Calhoun600
Putnam570
Stark552
Schuyler500
Hardin400
Pope291
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 117450

Reported Deaths: 3580
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21403766
Lake10618323
Elkhart6667111
St. Joseph6576110
Allen6292203
Hamilton4909109
Vanderburgh371931
Hendricks2747123
Monroe262736
Tippecanoe252313
Johnson2338124
Clark223657
Porter217647
Delaware198562
Cass19549
Vigo184327
Madison168975
LaPorte147441
Floyd138963
Warrick134440
Howard131863
Kosciusko124817
Bartholomew117957
Marshall101224
Dubois99119
Boone98646
Grant93334
Hancock93243
Noble92532
Henry80926
Jackson7689
Wayne76814
Morgan72938
Daviess67728
Shelby67729
Dearborn66528
LaGrange63911
Clinton60914
Harrison58724
Putnam58112
Gibson5305
Knox5259
Lawrence51529
Montgomery51121
DeKalb48711
White48614
Decatur45839
Miami4383
Greene42735
Fayette42313
Jasper3992
Steuben3877
Scott38111
Posey3400
Sullivan33812
Jennings31612
Franklin31125
Ripley3038
Clay3025
Orange28824
Whitley2796
Carroll27713
Adams2743
Wabash2718
Washington2691
Starke2677
Wells2654
Spencer2593
Jefferson2483
Huntington2453
Fulton2412
Tipton22822
Perry22113
Randolph2207
Jay1880
Newton17311
Owen1711
Martin1680
Pike1621
Rush1574
Vermillion1300
Fountain1282
Blackford1203
Pulaski1131
Crawford1080
Brown1043
Parke1032
Benton870
Ohio797
Union790
Switzerland690
Warren401
Unassigned0226