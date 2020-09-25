Clear

How Jack Ma built China's money supermarket into a $200 billion company

Ant Group is named after a tiny bug, but the company is huge in China, where its digital payments app Alipay is a daily necessity for hundreds of millions of users.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 9:50 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Sherisse Pham, CNN Business

When Jack Ma launched an obscure payment service to boost his online shopping empire 16 years ago, few expected it to succeed. Now that service forms the backbone of Ant Group, a financial behemoth that could be worth more than $200 billion.

Named after a bug because of its founder's belief that "small is beautiful, small is powerful," Ant Group is anything but tiny in China. It's gearing up for a highly anticipated public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai that could mark the second time Ma sets a record for the biggest IPO ever.

"Ant Group really is the crown jewel of Jack Ma and ... of China's internet industry," said Edith Yeung, general partner at Race Capital.

It is one of the biggest technology firms in the world and the biggest online payments platform in China. The app has established its presence in every aspect of financial life in China, from investment accounts and micro savings products to insurance, credit scores and even dating profiles.

But it all started out as a side project to plug a hole in China's nascent online shopping industry. Back in 2004, very few people had debit or credit cards, and buyers and sellers using Alibaba's e-commerce platform needed a reliable way to handle payments.

Ma tasked Alibaba's finance team to create Alipay. The service would act as a trusted third party, holding money from buyers in escrow and only releasing it to sellers after the goods had been received and buyers confirmed they were happy with what they got.

"When I started [Alipay], everyone said: 'Jack, this is the most stupid model we've ever seen, nobody will use it,'" Ma said in a 2014 interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes."

"I said I don't care if this model is scientific, whether it's fancy-looking, or not. As long as it works, it helps [to] build up the trust," he said.

Money supermarket

And work it did. Today, Alipay has 711 million monthly active users, and it handled 118 trillion yuan ($17.2 trillion) in payments in the 12 months through June, Ant Group reported in regulatory filings. The Alipay mobile app, which debuted in 2009, accounted for more than 55% of China's mobile payments market in the first three months of this year, while rival Tencent's WeChat Pay and QQ wallet accounted for about 40%, according to market research firm eMarketer.

The app also connects millions of people to a ton of financial services. Alipay users can browse and select insurance products, pay bills, get loans, pay staff and invest in money markets.

Yeung compares it to "a financial supermarket."

"Anything you want to do in financial markets" you can do through Alipay, she said.

Alipay was spun off from Alibaba into a separate entity in 2011, and became part of Ant Group in 2014. Ma, who took Alibaba public in 2014 in a world record IPO, retains overall control of Ant, according to regulatory filings.

Ant now offers so many financial services and products that it "has become part of the everyday life of hundreds of millions of individuals and businesses across China," said Zennon Kapron, founder of financial technology consulting and research firm Kapronasia.

"It's very difficult to overstate the impact the company has had on Chinese individuals," he added.

One of the most popular services is Yu'e Bao, a wealth management product launched in 2013 that allows users to invest money left over in their digital wallets. The minimum amount to invest is just 1 yuan (15 cents).

Within six months, Yu'e Bao — which means "leftover treasure" — had 49 million users and deposits of 250 billion yuan ($36.5 billion), according to state-run newspaper China Daily.

At the time, most wealth management products offered by traditional banks required minimum investments of 50,000 yuan ($7,300), according to the newspaper. It lauded Yu'e Bao as "an instant hit, especially among young people whose driblet savings are largely ignored by banks."

At its peak in March 2018, Yu'e Bao's assets under management topped 1.69 trillion yuan (about $267 billion at the time), according to Fitch Ratings. Chinese regulators have subsequently forced Yu'e Bao to shed assets over concerns about systemic risk — if the massive fund failed for some reason, it could wreak havoc on China's economy. But it remains China's largest money market fund with 1.26 trillion yuan ($184 billion) as of March this year, according to Fitch Ratings.

The Alipay and Ant ecosystem has allowed many individuals and small merchants "to borrow money, accept payments online, to really provide economic empowerment for themselves, for their workers and their families," said Kapron.

Huge trove of data

With hundreds of millions of people tapping into its financial products, Ant has access to incredibly valuable data on Chinese consumer behavior.

Unlike the United States, China doesn't have a reliable credit scoring system. In 2015, Ant launched Sesame Credit to fill the gap. The company describes Sesame Credit as a "trust score," a way for businesses and consumers to assess people's willingness and ability to pay for goods or book services. It is the country's largest credit rating system, according to Yeung, of Race Capital.

But it is used for much more than just getting preferential loan rates. "I actually have seen the Sesame score used for online dating. You can actually choose for your credit score to be displayed in your dating profile," said Yeung.

Sesame scores are also shared on Chinese social media platforms by people who want to show off their purchasing power.

People with low scores can find themselves locked out of services and prevented from buying stuff. In 2015, Chinese courts starting sharing with Ant lists containing the names of people who had failed to pay off debts. A couple of years later, Chinese state news agency Xinhua commended Ant for using the data to punish 1.2 million debt defaulters by lowering their Sesame scores and restricting certain purchases using Alipay. The moves encouraged 126,000 of the defaulters to repay debts, according to Xinhua.

Social shaming aside, Chinese internet users are growing increasingly uncomfortable with how much data is being hoovered up by big tech firms, and they are keeping an eye on what Ant is accessing.

In 2018, the company apologized for misleading Alipay users in an effort to expand Sesame Credit's user base.

Ant had launched a new service which allowed users to look up how often they had used Alipay over the last year. But the landing page of the report had a box that was checked by default, which meant people were agreeing to use Sesame Credit's services, according to Xinhua. Users were upset that they were automatically giving Sesame license to harvest their data and share the analysis with partner institutions. Ant apologized and changed the default option to an unchecked box.

Going all in on tech

Earlier this year, the firm changed its name from Ant Financial to Ant Group because it is "reinventing itself" as a provider of tech services to other financial companies, according Sunny Tian, a researcher with market research firm R3.

In the past, Ant offered loans, investments, or insurance products directly to consumers and companies. In recent years, however, Ant has turned itself into a platform that charges banks and insurers fees to connect them with potential customers, Tian wrote in a report this month.

Ant's lending platform, for example, offers a "three-one-zero" service — three minutes to apply, one second to get a credit decision, and zero people involved in the decision — but the loan is syndicated out to a mainstream bank. The debt sits on the bank's books, with Ant taking a fee, according to Tian.

"This moves Ant off the path of becoming a replacement to mainstream finance companies, enabling it to return to its roots as a less capital-intensive technology business," she said.

Ant has also launched Bangnitou, an AI-powered investment advisory service through a joint venture with Vanguard. Bangnitou, which translates to "help you invest," applies algorithms that automatically reallocate investment portfolios. The minimum investment is 800 yuan ($118). In a little over three months after its April launch, Bangnitou had attracted approximately 200,000 new customers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Breezy, Warmer Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? A new outdoor pumpkin patch will get you in the mood f

Image

Tips on safely turning your furnace on for the first time this season

Image

Local motorcycle club set to host its annual 100-mile ride

Image

Boy Scouts partners with Terre Haute Children's Museum for STEM education

Image

The city of Sullivan is testing its sewers, here's what you need to know

Image

Here's when the Vigo County School Corporation says all elementary students could return to five-day

Image

Economic Development Administration announced over $700,000 grant to Pantheon project

Image

Indiana moves to Phase 5 on Saturday, local business owners excited to re-open fully

Image

Singer and pianist Tony DeSare to take part in Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra opening show

Image

One of few big Wabash Valley festivals that didn't get canceled is underway in Cory

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 283559

Reported Deaths: 8774
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1414305187
DuPage17091554
Lake16636487
Will13720376
Kane12889325
St. Clair6421188
Winnebago5634149
Madison5511136
Champaign453820
McHenry4506118
Peoria335249
McLean322322
Rock Island290175
Kankakee269477
Sangamon231144
Unassigned2244236
Kendall196625
Tazewell167821
LaSalle165856
DeKalb152638
Macon145444
Coles141730
Williamson137142
Jackson125024
Clinton110120
Boone108223
Adams105510
Randolph92811
Effingham8481
Whiteside71320
Vermilion6734
Ogle6626
Grundy6545
Henry6475
Monroe64215
Morgan64023
Knox6313
Bureau61211
Jefferson58438
Marion5270
Macoupin5237
Franklin5143
Union50724
Stephenson4986
Christian46311
McDonough46015
Logan4481
Crawford4203
Woodford4126
Cass39311
Fayette3893
Jersey38714
Shelby3664
Iroquois35919
Livingston3556
Lee3531
Montgomery34813
Perry34215
Warren3192
Saline3073
Bond3045
Douglas2937
Wayne2645
Jo Daviess2532
Lawrence2522
Carroll2184
Greene2187
Moultrie2083
Cumberland2044
Jasper2039
Washington2031
Hancock2013
Richland1764
Pulaski1671
White1640
Fulton1570
Clark1562
Johnson1490
Wabash1491
Clay1420
Mason1341
Mercer1335
Piatt1320
Pike1211
Menard1200
Edgar1128
Massac1062
De Witt1051
Ford1005
Marshall990
Scott760
Alexander741
Gallatin712
Hamilton670
Henderson660
Edwards640
Putnam550
Stark542
Schuyler480
Calhoun470
Brown450
Hardin370
Pope261
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 114236

Reported Deaths: 3548
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21067764
Lake10397321
Elkhart6477109
St. Joseph6312105
Allen6113201
Hamilton4803109
Vanderburgh353630
Hendricks2694123
Monroe253136
Tippecanoe234713
Johnson2291123
Clark218756
Porter210546
Cass19399
Delaware191861
Vigo180324
Madison161975
LaPorte140540
Floyd135161
Howard129263
Warrick123436
Kosciusko121117
Bartholomew115557
Marshall99724
Dubois96418
Boone96046
Hancock91743
Grant90334
Noble90032
Henry79326
Wayne75114
Jackson7469
Morgan70938
Shelby66829
Daviess65828
Dearborn64728
LaGrange63411
Clinton59514
Harrison56624
Putnam54211
Knox5139
Lawrence51028
Montgomery50721
Gibson4964
White48314
DeKalb46811
Decatur45839
Miami4313
Greene42235
Fayette41913
Jasper3902
Steuben3787
Scott36711
Sullivan33312
Posey3160
Jennings31212
Franklin30325
Clay2995
Orange28824
Ripley2878
Carroll27313
Wabash2638
Washington2631
Whitley2617
Starke2597
Adams2553
Wells2513
Jefferson2473
Fulton2352
Spencer2283
Huntington2253
Tipton22122
Perry21613
Randolph2117
Jay1760
Newton17211
Owen1681
Martin1640
Rush1544
Pike1431
Vermillion1270
Fountain1202
Pulaski1161
Blackford1143
Brown1043
Crawford1040
Parke972
Benton880
Ohio787
Union780
Switzerland690
Warren391
Unassigned0226