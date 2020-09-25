Clear

Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan lead "American invasion" of English football

Manchester City FC's newest signing Rose Lavelle speaks to CNN's Amanda Davies about her move to the FA's WSL alongside four of her US Women's National team teammates

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Jeff York and Amanda Davies, CNN

The "Manchester Derby" between Manchester United and Manchester City usually determines if the city is red or blue. But now the city is fully red, white and blue with the arrival of four members of the 2019 Women's World Cup winning USWNT side in Manchester.

Tobin Heath and Christen Press are at Manchester United while Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle joined Manchester City. Meanwhile American striker Alex Morgan moved to Tottenham Hotspur from NWSL side Orlando Pride.

The "American Invasion" is predicated in part due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as players look for consistent playing time in light of what's happening in the US.

"I think obviously right now there's like a lot of uncertainty, especially in the US, just with the global pandemic, there's a lot of question marks," Lavelle told CNN Sport's Amanda Davies.

"I think in this league (WSL) there was a lot more certainty around it. And it's a great league. It's attracting a lot of great international players and I think for me, I just felt like it was a really good opportunity that I didn't want to pass up."

Lavelle and Mewis aren't the first US players to suit up for Manchester City in the WSL either. Striker Carli Lloyd signed for the Citizens back in 2017.

"I'm teammates with Carli Lloyd and she had been here, and she just spoke so highly of it," said Lavelle.

"I just felt like it was an environment and a culture that was really going to help push me and make me better. I had always wanted to experience playing overseas at some point in my career. I wasn't sure exactly when that was, but England in general really piqued my interest."

And it's not just Americans wanting to play in the WSL.

Among others, England star Lucy Bronze left women's powerhouse Lyon in France to sign with Manchester City and Danish international Pernille Harder moved from Wolfsburg to Chelsea.

"I think it's growing top to bottom too. It's not just a couple of really good teams. I think you're seeing it's becoming way more competitive and all teams are attracting good players. I think it's just going to make the league even stronger," said Lavelle.

When asked if the influx of players to England could lead to a shift in power and in terms of the women's game away from North America, the US star said she didn't see it that way.

"I think the more players that are playing in different leagues, it's going to just continue to grow the game as a whole.

"Obviously there's that bit of rivalry and you want the US league to be the best, but I think in the same sense, the more all the leagues can grow in the world, I think it's good for women's soccer," added Lavelle.

READ: Germany and US leading the way in crucial period for women's football

Moving the sport past coronavirus

After Lavelle secured the trophy with her mazy run and finish against the Netherlands in the final of the Women's World Cup in July 2019, the buzz and hype surrounding the women's game was at peak levels.

But the arrival of the coronavirus changed all of that. The conversation soon shifted to financial worries. And while that may still be a problem for a number of clubs, Lavelle doesn't see the enthusiasm for the sport waning.

"We had so much momentum coming off the World Cup; everybody did. I think there was so much excitement about the women's game," Lavelle said.

"But I think from my experience, I played in the NWSL tournament that we had in July, and there was a huge following and TV numbers were like higher than they've ever been.

"So I think it's a great testament that the excitement and hype around the woman's game is still here and it made it through the global pandemic and it's going to keep getting better."

So what is the ultimate goal for Lavelle and her teammates this season? Silverware of course. Asked what trophy she'd most like to win, Lavelle doesn't hesitate. It's the Champions League.

"I grew up watching Champions League and I feel like I never thought it was a possibility that I could be competing in Champions League myself," Lavelle said excitedly. "So it's really cool to have this opportunity to do that."

Before she can hoist that trophy, though, she first must navigate the league matches. The WSL resumes on the first weekend of October when Lavelle will go head-to-head with her US teammate Morgan, as Spurs visit Manchester City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
Clear, Cool Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Vigo County vehicle break-ins

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 81°

Image

Waiting to Die: Christopher Vialva

Image

North Vermillion CC runs with the dogs

Image

ISU Football Schedule

Image

Parke Heritage-South Vermillion preview

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Country Music Weekend, from Kandahar to Terre Haute

Image

Fall is here, which means it's time to pick apples, and quickly

Image

ISU receives $2.5 million grant

Image

Downtown Terre Haute businesses get ready for an expected increase of tourism

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 283559

Reported Deaths: 8774
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1414305187
DuPage17091554
Lake16636487
Will13720376
Kane12889325
St. Clair6421188
Winnebago5634149
Madison5511136
Champaign453820
McHenry4506118
Peoria335249
McLean322322
Rock Island290175
Kankakee269477
Sangamon231144
Unassigned2244236
Kendall196625
Tazewell167821
LaSalle165856
DeKalb152638
Macon145444
Coles141730
Williamson137142
Jackson125024
Clinton110120
Boone108223
Adams105510
Randolph92811
Effingham8481
Whiteside71320
Vermilion6734
Ogle6626
Grundy6545
Henry6475
Monroe64215
Morgan64023
Knox6313
Bureau61211
Jefferson58438
Marion5270
Macoupin5237
Franklin5143
Union50724
Stephenson4986
Christian46311
McDonough46015
Logan4481
Crawford4203
Woodford4126
Cass39311
Fayette3893
Jersey38714
Shelby3664
Iroquois35919
Livingston3556
Lee3531
Montgomery34813
Perry34215
Warren3192
Saline3073
Bond3045
Douglas2937
Wayne2645
Jo Daviess2532
Lawrence2522
Carroll2184
Greene2187
Moultrie2083
Cumberland2044
Jasper2039
Washington2031
Hancock2013
Richland1764
Pulaski1671
White1640
Fulton1570
Clark1562
Johnson1490
Wabash1491
Clay1420
Mason1341
Mercer1335
Piatt1320
Pike1211
Menard1200
Edgar1128
Massac1062
De Witt1051
Ford1005
Marshall990
Scott760
Alexander741
Gallatin712
Hamilton670
Henderson660
Edwards640
Putnam550
Stark542
Schuyler480
Calhoun470
Brown450
Hardin370
Pope261
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 114236

Reported Deaths: 3548
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21067764
Lake10397321
Elkhart6477109
St. Joseph6312105
Allen6113201
Hamilton4803109
Vanderburgh353630
Hendricks2694123
Monroe253136
Tippecanoe234713
Johnson2291123
Clark218756
Porter210546
Cass19399
Delaware191861
Vigo180324
Madison161975
LaPorte140540
Floyd135161
Howard129263
Warrick123436
Kosciusko121117
Bartholomew115557
Marshall99724
Dubois96418
Boone96046
Hancock91743
Grant90334
Noble90032
Henry79326
Wayne75114
Jackson7469
Morgan70938
Shelby66829
Daviess65828
Dearborn64728
LaGrange63411
Clinton59514
Harrison56624
Putnam54211
Knox5139
Lawrence51028
Montgomery50721
Gibson4964
White48314
DeKalb46811
Decatur45839
Miami4313
Greene42235
Fayette41913
Jasper3902
Steuben3787
Scott36711
Sullivan33312
Posey3160
Jennings31212
Franklin30325
Clay2995
Orange28824
Ripley2878
Carroll27313
Wabash2638
Washington2631
Whitley2617
Starke2597
Adams2553
Wells2513
Jefferson2473
Fulton2352
Spencer2283
Huntington2253
Tipton22122
Perry21613
Randolph2117
Jay1760
Newton17211
Owen1681
Martin1640
Rush1544
Pike1431
Vermillion1270
Fountain1202
Pulaski1161
Blackford1143
Brown1043
Crawford1040
Parke972
Benton880
Ohio787
Union780
Switzerland690
Warren391
Unassigned0226