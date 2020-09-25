Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Friday, September 25

President Donald Trump claimed that the White House could override the US Food and Drug Administration if the agency released tougher standards for the authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine, casting such a move as "political." CNN's Erica Hill reports.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Tara John, CNN

Europe is at a "decisive moment" in dealing with its second wave of Covid-19 infections, and the buck falls on its citizens to prevent the deaths and economically ruinous lockdowns seen this spring, the European Union's Health Commissioner warned yesterday.

A false sense of security has developed over the summer. Deaths are still well below April's peak despite cases reaching record highs in recent days, Emma Reynolds writes.

But tragedy looms this winter, especially with flu season on its way. Infections will rise among older, more vulnerable populations, and experts are bracing for overwhelmed health systems and a high death toll.

Mass outbreaks are also occurring at European colleges, which reopened this month. Prince William's alma mater, the University of St Andrews, is among the handful of Scottish universities asking students to self-isolate.

While the death toll is not expected to be as high as the first wave, officials like Kyriakides warn "the crisis is not behind us."

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: When should countries ease lockdowns?

A: Countries should not ease lockdown restrictions until they meet five criteria -- and many nations are not even close, according to a new study in The Lancet.

The research, published yesterday, said that the prerequisites for easing Covid-19 measures are:

  1. Knowledge of infection status
  2. Community engagement
  3. Adequate public health capacity
  4. Adequate health system capacity
  5. Border controls

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Europe's worried about a second wave, but the US is still in the first, Fauci says

The US remains in the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic since cases never declined significantly to a "good baseline," according to America's leading infectious disease expert.

The idea of a second wave is based on the pattern seen during the 1918 pandemic, when cases were seen in the spring and then cases "literally disappeared" before there was an "explosion" of cases in the fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "Rather than say 'a second wave,' why don't we say 'are we prepared for the challenge of the fall and the winter?'"

Britain sees highest case count since the start of the pandemic

The United Kingdom has recorded 6,634 new cases in the past 24 hours -- the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, Public Health England tweeted on Thursday.

New restrictions aimed at controlling a second wave of coronavirus cases in England took effect the same day, including mandatory table service at pubs and a 10:00 p.m. closing time. Those may not sound like major changes, but for struggling pubs it could be the final nail in the coffin, Julia Horowitz writes.

More than 80% of cases in Africa could be asymptomatic

Confirmed cases and death rates remain low in many African countries, but early results in some communities suggest "that over 80% of cases in Africa are asymptomatic," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization's Regional Director for Africa.

There has been an uptick of cases since many countries began easing restrictions and opening economies back up. Yet experts are still unable to conclusively explain the region's low death rates. Theories range from its youthful population to the potential cross-immunity that has developed from exposure to previous coronaviruses.

ON OUR RADAR

TODAY'S TOP TIP

Google Maps will soon show how prevalent coronavirus is in geographic areas with a new color-coded update. Jordan Valinksy explains how to use it once the feature becomes available this week on iOS and Android versions of the app

TODAY'S PODCAST

"200,000 deaths in the US is a reflection of a failing national response... These are lives that have been lost and jobs that have been lost because we haven't had an organized, consistent, coherent federal response," Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC

In today's podcast, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta reflects on reaching a death toll the US should never have gotten to in the first place. Listen Now.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 283559

Reported Deaths: 8774
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1414305187
DuPage17091554
Lake16636487
Will13720376
Kane12889325
St. Clair6421188
Winnebago5634149
Madison5511136
Champaign453820
McHenry4506118
Peoria335249
McLean322322
Rock Island290175
Kankakee269477
Sangamon231144
Unassigned2244236
Kendall196625
Tazewell167821
LaSalle165856
DeKalb152638
Macon145444
Coles141730
Williamson137142
Jackson125024
Clinton110120
Boone108223
Adams105510
Randolph92811
Effingham8481
Whiteside71320
Vermilion6734
Ogle6626
Grundy6545
Henry6475
Monroe64215
Morgan64023
Knox6313
Bureau61211
Jefferson58438
Marion5270
Macoupin5237
Franklin5143
Union50724
Stephenson4986
Christian46311
McDonough46015
Logan4481
Crawford4203
Woodford4126
Cass39311
Fayette3893
Jersey38714
Shelby3664
Iroquois35919
Livingston3556
Lee3531
Montgomery34813
Perry34215
Warren3192
Saline3073
Bond3045
Douglas2937
Wayne2645
Jo Daviess2532
Lawrence2522
Carroll2184
Greene2187
Moultrie2083
Cumberland2044
Jasper2039
Washington2031
Hancock2013
Richland1764
Pulaski1671
White1640
Fulton1570
Clark1562
Johnson1490
Wabash1491
Clay1420
Mason1341
Mercer1335
Piatt1320
Pike1211
Menard1200
Edgar1128
Massac1062
De Witt1051
Ford1005
Marshall990
Scott760
Alexander741
Gallatin712
Hamilton670
Henderson660
Edwards640
Putnam550
Stark542
Schuyler480
Calhoun470
Brown450
Hardin370
Pope261
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 114236

Reported Deaths: 3548
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion21067764
Lake10397321
Elkhart6477109
St. Joseph6312105
Allen6113201
Hamilton4803109
Vanderburgh353630
Hendricks2694123
Monroe253136
Tippecanoe234713
Johnson2291123
Clark218756
Porter210546
Cass19399
Delaware191861
Vigo180324
Madison161975
LaPorte140540
Floyd135161
Howard129263
Warrick123436
Kosciusko121117
Bartholomew115557
Marshall99724
Dubois96418
Boone96046
Hancock91743
Grant90334
Noble90032
Henry79326
Wayne75114
Jackson7469
Morgan70938
Shelby66829
Daviess65828
Dearborn64728
LaGrange63411
Clinton59514
Harrison56624
Putnam54211
Knox5139
Lawrence51028
Montgomery50721
Gibson4964
White48314
DeKalb46811
Decatur45839
Miami4313
Greene42235
Fayette41913
Jasper3902
Steuben3787
Scott36711
Sullivan33312
Posey3160
Jennings31212
Franklin30325
Clay2995
Orange28824
Ripley2878
Carroll27313
Wabash2638
Washington2631
Whitley2617
Starke2597
Adams2553
Wells2513
Jefferson2473
Fulton2352
Spencer2283
Huntington2253
Tipton22122
Perry21613
Randolph2117
Jay1760
Newton17211
Owen1681
Martin1640
Rush1544
Pike1431
Vermillion1270
Fountain1202
Pulaski1161
Blackford1143
Brown1043
Crawford1040
Parke972
Benton880
Ohio787
Union780
Switzerland690
Warren391
Unassigned0226