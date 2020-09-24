Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Economists are growing more worried about the recovery. Blame Congress

How will the markets look ahead of the elections? Not great according to Mike Novogratz, founder & CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings. Here's why he feels like the market is reminiscent of 1999's infamous tech bubble.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

The US economic recovery will slow more than feared during the final three months of the year because Congress is almost certainly will not provide more federal aid, Goldman Sachs said Thursday.

The Wall Street bank slashed its fourth-quarter US gross domestic product growth forecast in half to just 3% on an annualized basis because of the deadlock in Washington.

That would mark an extreme deceleration from the rapid growth economists are predicting for the third quarter, when Goldman expects US GDP to grow at an annualized pace of 35%.

"At this point we think it is clear that Congress will not pass additional fiscal stimulus this month," Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a note to clients. "We now think any further stimulus will wait until early 2021."

That's a big deal because the economy has been screaming out for more help from Uncle Sam. For example, another 870,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, a level that's four times higher than before the pandemic.

"It's crazy that we could be adding more than 800,000 new people to the unemployment rolls and we're not talking about finding relief or rescue for these people," Austan Goolsbee, a former economic adviser to President Obama, told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Thursday.

Like many on Wall Street, Goldman Sachs had been assuming another $1 trillion of stimulus was coming to boost the recovery. However, lawmakers have been unable to reach a deal on the size and composition of a recovery package. And that was even before the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg set off a huge scramble in Washington over her replacement.

Failure to get a stimulus deal will cause a "meaningful hit" to disposable income in the fourth quarter, causing it to drop to pre-pandemic levels, Goldman Sachs said. That in turn will pressure consumer spending.

Stocks on track for worst September since Lehman

Other economists are also slashing their forecasts. Pantheon Macroeconomics now expects annualized GDP growth of 4% in the fourth quarter, down from 10% previously.

"Our working assumption now is that Congress will not pass a substantial Covid relief bill until next year, probably in February," Ian Shepherdson, Pantheon's chief economist, wrote in a note to clients.

The gloomier economic outlook is spooking some investors. After skyrocketing to record highs, US stocks have tumbled in recent days. The S&P 500 has plunged 7.5% this month, leaving the benchmark on pace for its worst September since 2008 when Lehman Brothers imploded.

"On the aggregate level for the whole economy, we could be seeing a clear slowing down of what was supposed to be a fast rebound," said Goolsbee, who is an informal adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Vaccine timing is the big wild card for 2021

The good news is that Goldman Sachs thinks consumer spending will not be hurt as much as feared. Indicators of consumer spending have "trended higher" even seven weeks after enhanced unemployment benefits lapsed, the report said. That's why Goldman Sachs expects "softer but still modestly positive" consumer spending in the fourth quarter.

"This will delay the recovery somewhat but leave more room for catch-up next year," the economists wrote in the note.

Goldman Sachs offset the dimmer fourth-quarter view with a slightly forecast for GDP growth during the final three quarters of 2021.

The big wild card for the economy is the timing of a potential Covid-19 vaccine. Although some had hoped the FDA would grant emergency approval before the election, sources told CNN this week that the agency is considering tougher rules that would push an authorization beyond Election Day.

Citing press reports over the new vaccine timing, Goldman Sachs economists wrote that they are now "more confident that widespread distribution of a vaccine to the full population" will happen by the second quarter of 2021, instead of the first quarter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
A Pleasant Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shoes surrounding courthouse in honor of lives lost to suicide, local memorial to bring awareness

Image

Remembering Leeam Pritcher

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 79°

Image

Kyler Sullivan

Image

First Financial Classic Update

Image

Scavenger hunt set to benefit Marshall police officer battling cancer

Image

New invasive species spotted in the Wabash Valley

Image

The Wabash Valley Classic basketball tournament will look a little different this year

Image

Anti-Death Penalty Activist speaks out on her communication with Christopher Vialva

Image

A spooky event will be coming soon to the YMCA and it's going to make you sweat

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 281303

Reported Deaths: 8744
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1406235180
DuPage16955551
Lake16545486
Will13612374
Kane12790325
St. Clair6386187
Winnebago5531149
Madison5463131
Champaign447220
McHenry4463118
Peoria331449
McLean320020
Rock Island286974
Kankakee267677
Sangamon229044
Unassigned2238236
Kendall194725
Tazewell165721
LaSalle164056
DeKalb148438
Macon143642
Coles139630
Williamson135139
Jackson124824
Clinton108820
Boone107423
Adams103210
Randolph92611
Effingham8361
Whiteside70220
Ogle6516
Vermilion6484
Grundy6455
Monroe63915
Henry6365
Morgan62823
Knox6273
Bureau59711
Jefferson57238
Marion5180
Macoupin5157
Union50724
Franklin5053
Stephenson4846
Christian46011
McDonough45915
Logan4401
Woodford4086
Crawford4002
Cass38911
Jersey38514
Fayette3733
Shelby3604
Iroquois35919
Livingston3486
Lee3471
Perry34215
Montgomery33913
Warren3142
Saline2993
Bond2964
Douglas2857
Wayne2565
Lawrence2512
Jo Daviess2462
Carroll2174
Greene2167
Moultrie2083
Jasper2029
Cumberland2014
Hancock1993
Washington1981
Richland1714
Pulaski1611
White1610
Clark1542
Fulton1530
Johnson1480
Wabash1471
Clay1420
Piatt1320
Mason1291
Mercer1295
Menard1200
Pike1131
Edgar1117
De Witt1041
Ford995
Marshall980
Massac972
Scott750
Alexander731
Gallatin692
Hamilton670
Edwards640
Henderson640
Putnam550
Stark532
Calhoun470
Schuyler460
Brown430
Hardin370
Pope261
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 113337

Reported Deaths: 3530
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20936761
Lake10334319
Elkhart6438109
St. Joseph6226103
Allen6060200
Hamilton4761109
Vanderburgh349430
Hendricks2681122
Monroe251236
Tippecanoe231213
Johnson2279123
Clark215756
Porter209046
Cass19339
Delaware189561
Vigo178524
Madison161075
LaPorte138239
Floyd132161
Howard129063
Warrick122336
Kosciusko120617
Bartholomew115357
Marshall99424
Dubois95918
Boone95646
Hancock91443
Grant89733
Noble89432
Henry78125
Wayne74714
Jackson7429
Morgan70638
Shelby66629
Daviess65428
Dearborn63928
LaGrange63211
Clinton59513
Harrison56424
Putnam53810
Lawrence50628
Montgomery50521
Knox5039
Gibson4894
White48214
DeKalb46311
Decatur45739
Miami4303
Greene41935
Fayette41813
Jasper3862
Steuben3747
Scott35910
Sullivan33112
Jennings31212
Posey3090
Franklin30325
Clay2985
Orange28624
Ripley2828
Carroll27113
Wabash2628
Washington2611
Whitley2556
Starke2537
Adams2523
Wells2503
Jefferson2443
Fulton2352
Huntington2223
Spencer2223
Tipton22022
Perry21513
Randolph2097
Jay1750
Newton17211
Owen1671
Martin1640
Rush1534
Pike1411
Vermillion1260
Fountain1202
Pulaski1151
Blackford1133
Brown1033
Crawford1030
Parke961
Benton880
Ohio777
Union770
Switzerland690
Warren391
Unassigned0225