Clear

Pay attention to nightmare election scenarios. One might come true

The Atlantic staff writer Barton Gellman tells CNN's Don Lemon that he believes President Trump will not concede defeat if he loses the 2020 presidential election.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 9:50 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 9:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Republicans have shown themselves this week to care not a whit about hypocrisy when there's a Supreme Court justice on the line.

What they said in 2016 means nothing today now that they can get a new, conservative Supreme Court justice.

So what will they do when there's a full presidential election on the line?

What they can do, they will do. Just as you have to look at the letter of what's possible to conclude they'll have a new Supreme Court justice on the bench before or soon after Election Day, you should also look to the letter of what's possible when it comes to the presidential election itself.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a new justice must be installed specifically because there's an election coming. He presumably wants the insurance of an additional conservative on the court. Later in the day, he declined to commit to a peaceful transition of power after the election, a cornerstone of American democracy.

The letter of what's possible under the law in a close election is extremely ambiguous, which is enough to lead anyone down any number of maddening rabbit holes.

And with Trump in charge and predisposed to rejecting election results, you have to go down each one, as the journalist Barton Gellman does in a really frightening Atlantic piece about how Trump's allies could logically circumvent results if he can dispute them in specific states.

These are the fringiest nightmare scenarios. But in a time when Trump is willing to call the National Guard to US cities, they're worth considering.

The most obvious thing to remember, as students of American history and readers of this newsletter and everyone who voted for Hillary Clinton knows, is that the Electoral College picks the President.

And the letter of the law is also that, according to the Supreme Court in Bush v. Gore, states have the power to take electoral votes back from the voters if there's a question about the result, as they essentially did in Florida in 2000 when they barred the state from conducting a recount so that it could meet a deadline.

For instance, the Constitution says a new President must take the oath of office on January 20.

In order to make that happen, a separate US law -- the Electoral Count Act -- set a timetable for counting Electoral College votes. That's the timetable cited by the Court in Bush v. Gore. And it suggests disputes about results must be settled 35 days after Election Day.

Read Joan Biskupic's story about Bush v. Gore and the Electoral Count Act here.

Key dates this year, according to Biskupic:

  • December 8, when states must determine their election results
  • December 14, when state electors actually convene in the states to cast their votes for president and vice president

Key word: "safe harbor." Biskupic again: That first deadline, six days before the Electoral College meets, is known as a "safe harbor" date, when all court challenges should be resolved. If states certify their results by then, their validity must be accepted by Congress.

Vote counting in the pandemic election, with a crush of mail-in ballots, is already supposed to take much longer than usual. Trump has already said, repeatedly, that in his view only what's known on Election Night matters. This is not true, of course, but he'll keep saying it.

Disputes over state results: In a year when the President has already repeatedly alleged fraud, albeit without any evidence, delays could be exploited.

Gellman points out that in 2000, the court, while it was supposed to be limited to that one instance, essentially deferred to the state over the voters to certify Florida's electors.

"The State, of course, after granting the franchise in the special context of Article II, can take back the power to appoint electors," the late Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in Bush v. Gore.

And Gellman talks on the record to Republican officials in the swing state of Pennsylvania who say they've at least somewhat considered how the state legislature could appoint electors in the absence of a clear Election Night victory.

Political scientists have gamed this out and there are a number of possible scenarios, none of which are satisfying.

The Electoral Count Act, written after the 1876 presidential election when there were multiple states with disputed Electoral College results, is full of loopholes and ambiguity. In that case, Congress ultimately agreed to give the White House to the person who led neither the Electoral College nor the popular vote, which in today's America, would be a horrible end-result.

Vote by mail: We've got a new Politics 101 podcast on voting by mail. Listen here.

Vote in person: There's a growing number of experts who say that if you're healthy enough to vote in person, early or on Election Day, you should, to make results clear earlier.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
A Pleasant Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Remembering Leeam Pritcher

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 79°

Image

Kyler Sullivan

Image

First Financial Classic Update

Image

Scavenger hunt set to benefit Marshall police officer battling cancer

Image

New invasive species spotted in the Wabash Valley

Image

The Wabash Valley Classic basketball tournament will look a little different this year

Image

Anti-Death Penalty Activist speaks out on her communication with Christopher Vialva

Image

A spooky event will be coming soon to the YMCA and it's going to make you sweat

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 281303

Reported Deaths: 8744
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1406235180
DuPage16955551
Lake16545486
Will13612374
Kane12790325
St. Clair6386187
Winnebago5531149
Madison5463131
Champaign447220
McHenry4463118
Peoria331449
McLean320020
Rock Island286974
Kankakee267677
Sangamon229044
Unassigned2238236
Kendall194725
Tazewell165721
LaSalle164056
DeKalb148438
Macon143642
Coles139630
Williamson135139
Jackson124824
Clinton108820
Boone107423
Adams103210
Randolph92611
Effingham8361
Whiteside70220
Ogle6516
Vermilion6484
Grundy6455
Monroe63915
Henry6365
Morgan62823
Knox6273
Bureau59711
Jefferson57238
Marion5180
Macoupin5157
Union50724
Franklin5053
Stephenson4846
Christian46011
McDonough45915
Logan4401
Woodford4086
Crawford4002
Cass38911
Jersey38514
Fayette3733
Shelby3604
Iroquois35919
Livingston3486
Lee3471
Perry34215
Montgomery33913
Warren3142
Saline2993
Bond2964
Douglas2857
Wayne2565
Lawrence2512
Jo Daviess2462
Carroll2174
Greene2167
Moultrie2083
Jasper2029
Cumberland2014
Hancock1993
Washington1981
Richland1714
Pulaski1611
White1610
Clark1542
Fulton1530
Johnson1480
Wabash1471
Clay1420
Piatt1320
Mason1291
Mercer1295
Menard1200
Pike1131
Edgar1117
De Witt1041
Ford995
Marshall980
Massac972
Scott750
Alexander731
Gallatin692
Hamilton670
Edwards640
Henderson640
Putnam550
Stark532
Calhoun470
Schuyler460
Brown430
Hardin370
Pope261
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 113337

Reported Deaths: 3530
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20936761
Lake10334319
Elkhart6438109
St. Joseph6226103
Allen6060200
Hamilton4761109
Vanderburgh349430
Hendricks2681122
Monroe251236
Tippecanoe231213
Johnson2279123
Clark215756
Porter209046
Cass19339
Delaware189561
Vigo178524
Madison161075
LaPorte138239
Floyd132161
Howard129063
Warrick122336
Kosciusko120617
Bartholomew115357
Marshall99424
Dubois95918
Boone95646
Hancock91443
Grant89733
Noble89432
Henry78125
Wayne74714
Jackson7429
Morgan70638
Shelby66629
Daviess65428
Dearborn63928
LaGrange63211
Clinton59513
Harrison56424
Putnam53810
Lawrence50628
Montgomery50521
Knox5039
Gibson4894
White48214
DeKalb46311
Decatur45739
Miami4303
Greene41935
Fayette41813
Jasper3862
Steuben3747
Scott35910
Sullivan33112
Jennings31212
Posey3090
Franklin30325
Clay2985
Orange28624
Ripley2828
Carroll27113
Wabash2628
Washington2611
Whitley2556
Starke2537
Adams2523
Wells2503
Jefferson2443
Fulton2352
Huntington2223
Spencer2223
Tipton22022
Perry21513
Randolph2097
Jay1750
Newton17211
Owen1671
Martin1640
Rush1534
Pike1411
Vermillion1260
Fountain1202
Pulaski1151
Blackford1133
Brown1033
Crawford1030
Parke961
Benton880
Ohio777
Union770
Switzerland690
Warren391
Unassigned0225