Clear

China will become carbon neutral by 2060, Xi Jinping says

World leaders gathered virtually for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during the UN's historic 75th anniversary. Besides the fierce exchanges between the US President Donald Trump and Chinese Ambassador to the UN, Chinese President Xi Jinping made promises on fighting the climate changes in his own country. CNN's Richard Roth reports.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Helen Regan, CNN

The leader of the world's biggest polluter of greenhouse gases has pledged to go carbon neutral by 2060.

Speaking via video link to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a "green revolution" and said the country will scale up its targets under the Paris climate accord -- a pledge by 187 countries to reduce their carbon emissions.

Xi said China aims to reach peak carbon emissions by the end of the decade and achieve carbon neutrality in 40 years. It's the first time China has issued concrete plans to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions.

"China will scale up its Intended Nationally Determined Contributions by adopting more vigorous policies and measures," Xi said. "We call on all countries to pursue innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all."

China is the world's largest contributor of planet-warming gases and uses more coal than the rest of the world combined.

But the country is also a world leader in renewable energy and in recent years has taken a stronger public stance on climate action.

Xi said that the coronavirus pandemic has shown that "humankind can no longer afford to ignore the repeated warnings of nature." He called on countries to pursue a "scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation" to achieve a "green recovery of the world economy in the post-Covid era."

Climate activists welcomed Tuesday's announcement, but cautioned that Xi's words and pledges must now be backed up by concrete action in the years and decades ahead.

Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said in a Twitter post that Xi's commitment "is an important signal that responding to the climate crisis is top of mind and top of agenda for China."

"Moving this announcement into a concrete plan is critical -- so that China's decisions domestically match this commitment," Morgan said.

European Union leaders, who had been pushing China to pledge for carbon neutrality by the earlier 2050 at a virtual summit with Xi last week, also welcomed the news.

"I welcome the announcement by President Xi that China has set a date for its CO2 emissions to peak and will become carbon neutral before 2060," Frans Timmermans, vice president for the European Green Deal, said on Twitter. "We need decisive action from every country to keep temperatures under control, tackle climate change, and keep our planet inhabitable."

The Chinese President's remarks were at odds with United States President Donald Trump's, who used his UN speech to criticize China's record on carbon emissions and called the Paris accord a "one-sided deal."

"Those who attack America's exceptional environmental record while ignoring China's rampant pollution are not interested in the environment," Trump said on Tuesday during his pre-recorded speech to the UNGA.

The US is the world's second-biggest polluter, behind China, and the Trump administration has repeatedly rolled back environmental regulations -- from replacing the Clean Power Plan to attempting to loosen fuel economy standards.

Trump is also pulling the US out of the Paris Agreement, which seeks to reduce emissions of planet-warming gases and keep global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The differing speeches on climate action from the two biggest polluters come ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in the Scottish city of Glasgow next year, which is seen as vital to securing global cooperation in reducing planet-warming emissions and averting the worst consequences of climate change.

Ahead of the meeting, countries will need to increase their commitments to cut emissions to get on track to meet the Paris goals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Nice and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10's Jordan Describes William LeCroy's Final Moments

Image

West Vigo/Sullivan Volleyball

Image

Keegan Garrison

Image

Craig Porter

Image

Carter Murphy

Image

Lit cigarette blamed for Tuesday morning Vigo County fire

Image

Newton Illinois plans to give away land within city limits

Image

Great Dane set to host a series of job fairs

Image

A new resource is now in Terre Haute wants to help the community be more inclusive

Image

Police arrested Parke County man accused in several break-ins

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 277920

Reported Deaths: 8693
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1395835167
DuPage16799550
Lake16405485
Will13451372
Kane12657325
St. Clair6317183
Madison5379130
Winnebago5320149
McHenry4427118
Champaign437920
Peoria322548
McLean317119
Rock Island281371
Kankakee264876
Sangamon224644
Unassigned2238236
Kendall190925
LaSalle161655
Tazewell157618
DeKalb146538
Macon139640
Coles135428
Williamson132534
Jackson124124
Clinton107120
Boone103323
Adams99010
Randolph92211
Effingham8251
Whiteside68520
Ogle6316
Grundy6275
Monroe62715
Henry6225
Vermilion6194
Morgan61721
Knox6053
Bureau58011
Jefferson56437
Marion5120
Macoupin4967
Union49624
Franklin4942
Stephenson4706
McDonough44715
Christian43810
Logan4311
Woodford3976
Crawford3891
Cass38411
Jersey38113
Iroquois35419
Shelby3484
Fayette3463
Perry33815
Livingston3325
Lee3301
Montgomery32613
Warren3052
Bond2904
Douglas2806
Saline2663
Lawrence2492
Wayne2455
Jo Daviess2432
Greene2086
Moultrie2083
Carroll2044
Jasper1989
Cumberland1964
Washington1931
Hancock1873
White1590
Pulaski1571
Richland1564
Clark1472
Fulton1450
Johnson1440
Clay1410
Wabash1401
Piatt1290
Mason1271
Mercer1265
Menard1180
Pike1101
Edgar1097
De Witt1011
Ford985
Marshall940
Massac942
Alexander711
Scott690
Gallatin672
Hamilton670
Henderson630
Edwards610
Stark502
Putnam490
Schuyler440
Calhoun400
Brown390
Hardin350
Pope261
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 112027

Reported Deaths: 3512
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20746758
Lake10264319
Elkhart6387109
St. Joseph6109100
Allen5998200
Hamilton4695109
Vanderburgh338330
Hendricks2661122
Monroe242236
Johnson2258122
Tippecanoe223313
Clark213656
Porter207045
Cass19329
Delaware188261
Vigo176922
Madison158575
LaPorte137237
Floyd130961
Howard127763
Kosciusko119817
Warrick117035
Bartholomew115157
Marshall98824
Dubois95118
Boone94546
Hancock90742
Grant88833
Noble88632
Henry76924
Wayne74214
Jackson7409
Morgan70138
Shelby66529
Daviess64327
LaGrange63011
Dearborn62828
Clinton59112
Harrison56124
Putnam5349
Montgomery50521
Lawrence50428
Knox4919
White48014
Gibson4794
Decatur45339
DeKalb45111
Miami4253
Fayette41813
Greene41835
Jasper3842
Steuben3697
Scott35410
Sullivan33012
Jennings31012
Posey3020
Franklin29925
Clay2935
Orange28424
Ripley2798
Carroll27013
Wabash2628
Washington2591
Whitley2546
Starke2537
Wells2472
Adams2443
Jefferson2433
Fulton2342
Huntington2233
Spencer2214
Tipton21722
Perry20813
Randolph2077
Jay1720
Newton17011
Owen1651
Martin1640
Rush1514
Pike1411
Vermillion1260
Fountain1162
Pulaski1141
Blackford1133
Crawford1030
Brown1023
Parke941
Benton880
Union770
Ohio767
Switzerland690
Warren401
Unassigned0225