Clear

Tel Aviv set to become first city with electric roads that charge public transportation

A wireless electric roadway in Israel will power some public buses as part of a pilot program to test a new green transportation technology.

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

The city of Tel Aviv is working on creating wireless electric roads to charge and power public transportation in the city.

The electric roads are part of a pilot program led by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality in collaboration with ElectReon, a company developing a system that can charge electric vehicles while they are moving, and Dan Bus Company. The project is being funded by a combination of government and private funds, according to a spokesperson for ElectReon, though a full budget has not been released.

The roads will span from Tel Aviv University Railway station to Klatzkin Terminal in Ramat Aviv, a route of about 1.2 miles. The electric road itself will be about .37 miles long, a little less than half a mile.

Electric infrastructure under the road will charge specially-equipped buses. The system consists of a set of copper coils that are placed under the asphalt of the street, according to ElectReon. "Energy is transferred from the electricity grid to the road infrastructure and manages communication with the approaching vehicles," according to the company's website.

As for the vehicles, receivers are installed on the floor of the vehicle to transmit energy directly to the battery while driving.

"The last few days have been spent constructing the road," a spokesperson for the city told CNN Business. "Testing and trial runs will be required in the coming weeks before commencing regular operations."

If the pilot is successful, the municipality of Tel Aviv will look into expanding and using the electric roads to more sections in the city. "Our strategic action plan to prepare for climate change has placed the fight against pollution at the top of the municipality's environmental agenda," Ron Huldai, the city's mayor, said in a press release. "If the pilot is successful, we will evaluate -- together with the Ministry of Transportation -- its expansion to additional locations in the city."

"Relying on direct charging of vehicles from the road itself will remove the need to establish charging stations or be operationally bound to terminals," Meital Lehavi, the deputy mayor for transportation at the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, said.

The technology's testing and integration timeline is expected to take about two months, after which Dan Bus Company will commence regular journeys on the route, transporting passengers who are traveling to and from Tel Aviv University, according to a press release from the municipality of Tel Aviv.

This news comes during car companies' continuing race to get electric vehicles to market.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 76°
Nice and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Firefighters say a cigarette led to a big fire on Tuesday morning in Vigo County.

Image

Clay County Merit Deputies voice concerns over Chief Deputy

Image

Flooding a concern as Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 79

Image

Old National Bank Classic Draw

Image

Wishing News 10 viewer Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Wishing News 10 viewer Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Wishing Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Fundraising for a cause that's close to one family's heart

Image

Two Terre Haute organizations receive donations during restaurant reopening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 277920

Reported Deaths: 8693
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1395835167
DuPage16799550
Lake16405485
Will13451372
Kane12657325
St. Clair6317183
Madison5379130
Winnebago5320149
McHenry4427118
Champaign437920
Peoria322548
McLean317119
Rock Island281371
Kankakee264876
Sangamon224644
Unassigned2238236
Kendall190925
LaSalle161655
Tazewell157618
DeKalb146538
Macon139640
Coles135428
Williamson132534
Jackson124124
Clinton107120
Boone103323
Adams99010
Randolph92211
Effingham8251
Whiteside68520
Ogle6316
Grundy6275
Monroe62715
Henry6225
Vermilion6194
Morgan61721
Knox6053
Bureau58011
Jefferson56437
Marion5120
Macoupin4967
Union49624
Franklin4942
Stephenson4706
McDonough44715
Christian43810
Logan4311
Woodford3976
Crawford3891
Cass38411
Jersey38113
Iroquois35419
Shelby3484
Fayette3463
Perry33815
Livingston3325
Lee3301
Montgomery32613
Warren3052
Bond2904
Douglas2806
Saline2663
Lawrence2492
Wayne2455
Jo Daviess2432
Greene2086
Moultrie2083
Carroll2044
Jasper1989
Cumberland1964
Washington1931
Hancock1873
White1590
Pulaski1571
Richland1564
Clark1472
Fulton1450
Johnson1440
Clay1410
Wabash1401
Piatt1290
Mason1271
Mercer1265
Menard1180
Pike1101
Edgar1097
De Witt1011
Ford985
Marshall940
Massac942
Alexander711
Scott690
Gallatin672
Hamilton670
Henderson630
Edwards610
Stark502
Putnam490
Schuyler440
Calhoun400
Brown390
Hardin350
Pope261
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 112027

Reported Deaths: 3512
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20746758
Lake10264319
Elkhart6387109
St. Joseph6109100
Allen5998200
Hamilton4695109
Vanderburgh338330
Hendricks2661122
Monroe242236
Johnson2258122
Tippecanoe223313
Clark213656
Porter207045
Cass19329
Delaware188261
Vigo176922
Madison158575
LaPorte137237
Floyd130961
Howard127763
Kosciusko119817
Warrick117035
Bartholomew115157
Marshall98824
Dubois95118
Boone94546
Hancock90742
Grant88833
Noble88632
Henry76924
Wayne74214
Jackson7409
Morgan70138
Shelby66529
Daviess64327
LaGrange63011
Dearborn62828
Clinton59112
Harrison56124
Putnam5349
Montgomery50521
Lawrence50428
Knox4919
White48014
Gibson4794
Decatur45339
DeKalb45111
Miami4253
Fayette41813
Greene41835
Jasper3842
Steuben3697
Scott35410
Sullivan33012
Jennings31012
Posey3020
Franklin29925
Clay2935
Orange28424
Ripley2798
Carroll27013
Wabash2628
Washington2591
Whitley2546
Starke2537
Wells2472
Adams2443
Jefferson2433
Fulton2342
Huntington2233
Spencer2214
Tipton21722
Perry20813
Randolph2077
Jay1720
Newton17011
Owen1651
Martin1640
Rush1514
Pike1411
Vermillion1260
Fountain1162
Pulaski1141
Blackford1133
Crawford1030
Brown1023
Parke941
Benton880
Union770
Ohio767
Switzerland690
Warren401
Unassigned0225