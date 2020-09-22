Clear

Why Florida will be so pivotal once again

Battleground states are critical to winning the White House and Florida is a battleground state like no other. CNN's Harry Enten explains what makes the Sunshine State so unique and what that means for the 2020 election.

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

We're now less than 45 days until the election, so it shouldn't surprise you that we're talking about the state of Florida. The Sunshine State has arguably been the swingiest of the swing states over the last 25 years.

This year, however, Florida looks to take on added importance. The outcome in Florida could help determine whether Election Night turns into Election Week or even potentially Election Month.

A record number of voters are expected to vote by absentee or mail this year. About half of Democratic voters nationwide say they'll be voting by mail, up from about a quarter in 2016. Less than 25% of Republicans say they'll cast a ballot by mail.

This wide gap is no doubt driven in part by President Donald Trump's largely false rhetoric about voting by mail.

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

In Florida, this gap in voting style won't make much of a difference in terms of when we know the winner. All ballots, with just a few exceptions, must be received at poll closing time by the county boards of elections. Those ballots are usually counted before those cast on Election Day.

The state also has a long history of voting by mail. About 30% of the vote in 2016 was cast by mail.

As long as the vote is not exceedingly tight in Florida, we'll have a good indication of who has won the Sunshine State on Election Night.

If we know who has won in Florida, we'll have a good idea of what to expect from the rest of the country. At this point, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a slim polling lead there.

As I've noted before, Florida has voted with the winner in every election since 1996 and all but two since 1924. In both those cases, it was Democrats who took the presidency without Florida.

This year, it's pretty clear that Trump has very few paths to the White House without winning Florida. It's possible, but it isn't really realistic.

On the other hand, Biden has a number of ways to win without Florida. His easiest path (the states Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and Arizona, Michigan, Nebraska's 2nd congressional district and Wisconsin) and his second easiest path (the Clinton states plus Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania) don't rely on Florida.

That's why statistical modeling from FiveThirtyEight and Jack Kersting indicate that Biden has a better than a 95% chance of winning the entire election if he wins in Florida. And even if he loses Florida, Biden still has about a 40% chance of winning the entire election.

Put another way, Biden's very likely to win if he takes Florida. Even if we have to wait for the ballots to be counted in other states for Biden to officially get to 270 electoral votes, there's only a minimal chance Trump takes the election.

If Biden loses Florida, we'll likely have to see what happens in the Great Lake (Rust Belt) battlegrounds to have a good understanding of the ultimate outcome.

We could be waiting a long while for those Great Lake battleground state results to become clear.

Unlike Florida, the outcome in the Great Lake battlegrounds may not be known for days because of mail-in voting.

View 2020 presidential election polling

As of right now, recent court rulings make it so that absentee ballots in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin can be counted even if they arrive after Election Day. (The exact number of days depends on the state.) The key is for them to be postmarked either the day before the election (Michigan) or by Election Day (Pennsylvania and Wisconsin).

Moreover, only Michigan has any real experience counting more than a relative handful of absentee ballots. Just about 5% of the 2016 vote was cast via absentee in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All three states cannot begin to count absentee ballots until the day of the election, while Florida ballots can start to be processed weeks before election.

It's easy to imagine Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin getting overwhelmed with what's expected to be a crush of absentees.

Recent polls from Pennsylvania and Wisconsin show that around 30% voters say they'll likely vote by absentee ballot. It will likely take these states time to count the absentee ballots.

The key for not knowing who has won on Election Night is that those absentee ballots, at this point, look far more likely to be Democratic than Republican votes. In all three states, polls indicate that Democrats are at least twice as likely to say as Republicans to say they'll be casting an absentee ballot.

It's conceivable that Trump leads in votes that are counted by Election Night in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Then Biden ultimately wins, as he chips away at that margin as more absentee votes are counted.

Remember, a vote is a vote no matter how it is cast or when exactly it is counted.

If Biden wins Florida, such counting in the Great Lake battlegrounds would likely be more of an academic exercise in terms of knowing who has won the election.

If Biden loses Florida, the eyes of the nation will watch as the Great Lake battleground ballots are counted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 76°
Nice and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Firefighters say a cigarette led to a big fire on Tuesday morning in Vigo County.

Image

Clay County Merit Deputies voice concerns over Chief Deputy

Image

Flooding a concern as Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 79

Image

Old National Bank Classic Draw

Image

Wishing News 10 viewer Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Wishing News 10 viewer Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Wishing Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Fundraising for a cause that's close to one family's heart

Image

Two Terre Haute organizations receive donations during restaurant reopening

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 277920

Reported Deaths: 8693
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1395835167
DuPage16799550
Lake16405485
Will13451372
Kane12657325
St. Clair6317183
Madison5379130
Winnebago5320149
McHenry4427118
Champaign437920
Peoria322548
McLean317119
Rock Island281371
Kankakee264876
Sangamon224644
Unassigned2238236
Kendall190925
LaSalle161655
Tazewell157618
DeKalb146538
Macon139640
Coles135428
Williamson132534
Jackson124124
Clinton107120
Boone103323
Adams99010
Randolph92211
Effingham8251
Whiteside68520
Ogle6316
Grundy6275
Monroe62715
Henry6225
Vermilion6194
Morgan61721
Knox6053
Bureau58011
Jefferson56437
Marion5120
Macoupin4967
Union49624
Franklin4942
Stephenson4706
McDonough44715
Christian43810
Logan4311
Woodford3976
Crawford3891
Cass38411
Jersey38113
Iroquois35419
Shelby3484
Fayette3463
Perry33815
Livingston3325
Lee3301
Montgomery32613
Warren3052
Bond2904
Douglas2806
Saline2663
Lawrence2492
Wayne2455
Jo Daviess2432
Greene2086
Moultrie2083
Carroll2044
Jasper1989
Cumberland1964
Washington1931
Hancock1873
White1590
Pulaski1571
Richland1564
Clark1472
Fulton1450
Johnson1440
Clay1410
Wabash1401
Piatt1290
Mason1271
Mercer1265
Menard1180
Pike1101
Edgar1097
De Witt1011
Ford985
Marshall940
Massac942
Alexander711
Scott690
Gallatin672
Hamilton670
Henderson630
Edwards610
Stark502
Putnam490
Schuyler440
Calhoun400
Brown390
Hardin350
Pope261
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 112027

Reported Deaths: 3512
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20746758
Lake10264319
Elkhart6387109
St. Joseph6109100
Allen5998200
Hamilton4695109
Vanderburgh338330
Hendricks2661122
Monroe242236
Johnson2258122
Tippecanoe223313
Clark213656
Porter207045
Cass19329
Delaware188261
Vigo176922
Madison158575
LaPorte137237
Floyd130961
Howard127763
Kosciusko119817
Warrick117035
Bartholomew115157
Marshall98824
Dubois95118
Boone94546
Hancock90742
Grant88833
Noble88632
Henry76924
Wayne74214
Jackson7409
Morgan70138
Shelby66529
Daviess64327
LaGrange63011
Dearborn62828
Clinton59112
Harrison56124
Putnam5349
Montgomery50521
Lawrence50428
Knox4919
White48014
Gibson4794
Decatur45339
DeKalb45111
Miami4253
Fayette41813
Greene41835
Jasper3842
Steuben3697
Scott35410
Sullivan33012
Jennings31012
Posey3020
Franklin29925
Clay2935
Orange28424
Ripley2798
Carroll27013
Wabash2628
Washington2591
Whitley2546
Starke2537
Wells2472
Adams2443
Jefferson2433
Fulton2342
Huntington2233
Spencer2214
Tipton21722
Perry20813
Randolph2077
Jay1720
Newton17011
Owen1651
Martin1640
Rush1514
Pike1411
Vermillion1260
Fountain1162
Pulaski1141
Blackford1133
Crawford1030
Brown1023
Parke941
Benton880
Union770
Ohio767
Switzerland690
Warren401
Unassigned0225