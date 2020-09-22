Clear

Chinese tycoon who criticized Xi Jinping's handling of coronavirus jailed for 18 years

Ren Zhiqiang, a retired real-estate tycoon with close ties to senior Chinese officials, disappeared in March after he allegedly penned a scathing essay criticizing President Xi Jinping's response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Steven Jiang, CNN Business

A Chinese billionaire who criticized President Xi Jinping's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been jailed for 18 years on corruption charges, a court said Tuesday.

Ren Zhiqiang, a retired real-estate tycoon with close ties to senior Chinese officials, disappeared in March after he allegedly penned a scathing essay that month criticizing Xi's response to the coronavirus epidemic. He was later charged with corruption-related offenses.

On Tuesday, a court in Beijing found Ren guilty on multiple charges, including embezzling some $16.3 million (110.6 million yuan) in public funds, accepting bribes, and abuse of power that caused losses totaling $17.2 million (116.7 million yuan) for the state-owned property company that he once headed.

Judges sentenced him to 18 years in prison and imposed a fine of $620,000 (4.2 million yuan). The court said he "voluntarily confessed all of his crimes" and "was willing to accept the court's verdict after all of his illegal gains were recovered."

China's court system has a conviction rate of around 99%, according to legal observers, and corruption charges are often used to go after Communist Party insiders who fall afoul of the leadership.

Ren's conviction and heavy sentence appears designed to send a message to other members of the Chinese elite that any public criticism or defiance of Xi will not be tolerated, as Beijing continues to deal with the fallout of the pandemic and faces intense international pressure from Washington and others.

'The Cannon'

Born into the Communist Party's ruling elite, the 69-year-old Ren had often been outspoken on Chinese politics, far more than is usually allowed in the authoritarian state.

His forthrightness earned him the nickname "The Cannon" on Chinese social media.

In the essay published in March, widely attributed to Ren, the author lashed out at the party's crackdown on press freedom and intolerance of dissent. While the essay did not mention Xi by name, it obliquely referred to the country's top leader as a power-hungry "clown."

"I saw not an emperor standing there exhibiting his 'new clothes,' but a clown who stripped off his clothes and insisted on continuing being an emperor," Ren allegedly wrote of Xi's address to 170,000 officials across the country at a mass video conference on epidemic control measures on February 23.

The essay went on to accuse the Communist Party of putting its own interests above the safety of the Chinese people, to secure its rule.

"Without a media representing the interests of the people by publishing the actual facts, the people's lives are being ravaged by both the virus and the major illness of the system," Ren allegedly wrote.

Soon after the essay was published online, Ren disappeared, and relatives feared he had been detained. Authorities confirmed Ren was being investigated on corruption related charges in early April, and expelled the longtime member from the Communist Party in July, paving the way for his criminal prosecution.

This is not the first time Ren ran afoul of the Chinese leadership for speaking his mind.

In 2016, he was disciplined after questioning on social media Xi's demands that Chinese state media must stay absolutely loyal to the party. He was put on a year's probation for his party membership and his wildly popular account on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, was shuttered.

This time, however, there appears to be no second chance for Ren. If he serves his full sentence, he will be in his late 80s by the time he is released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Nice and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay County Merit Deputies voice concerns over Chief Deputy

Image

Flooding a concern as Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall in Texas

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 79

Image

Old National Bank Classic Draw

Image

Wishing News 10 viewer Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Wishing News 10 viewer Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Wishing Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Fundraising for a cause that's close to one family's heart

Image

Two Terre Haute organizations receive donations during restaurant reopening

Image

Lincoln Trail College moves forward with Theater Renaissance Project

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 277920

Reported Deaths: 8693
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1395835167
DuPage16799550
Lake16405485
Will13451372
Kane12657325
St. Clair6317183
Madison5379130
Winnebago5320149
McHenry4427118
Champaign437920
Peoria322548
McLean317119
Rock Island281371
Kankakee264876
Sangamon224644
Unassigned2238236
Kendall190925
LaSalle161655
Tazewell157618
DeKalb146538
Macon139640
Coles135428
Williamson132534
Jackson124124
Clinton107120
Boone103323
Adams99010
Randolph92211
Effingham8251
Whiteside68520
Ogle6316
Grundy6275
Monroe62715
Henry6225
Vermilion6194
Morgan61721
Knox6053
Bureau58011
Jefferson56437
Marion5120
Macoupin4967
Union49624
Franklin4942
Stephenson4706
McDonough44715
Christian43810
Logan4311
Woodford3976
Crawford3891
Cass38411
Jersey38113
Iroquois35419
Shelby3484
Fayette3463
Perry33815
Livingston3325
Lee3301
Montgomery32613
Warren3052
Bond2904
Douglas2806
Saline2663
Lawrence2492
Wayne2455
Jo Daviess2432
Greene2086
Moultrie2083
Carroll2044
Jasper1989
Cumberland1964
Washington1931
Hancock1873
White1590
Pulaski1571
Richland1564
Clark1472
Fulton1450
Johnson1440
Clay1410
Wabash1401
Piatt1290
Mason1271
Mercer1265
Menard1180
Pike1101
Edgar1097
De Witt1011
Ford985
Marshall940
Massac942
Alexander711
Scott690
Gallatin672
Hamilton670
Henderson630
Edwards610
Stark502
Putnam490
Schuyler440
Calhoun400
Brown390
Hardin350
Pope261
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 112027

Reported Deaths: 3512
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20746758
Lake10264319
Elkhart6387109
St. Joseph6109100
Allen5998200
Hamilton4695109
Vanderburgh338330
Hendricks2661122
Monroe242236
Johnson2258122
Tippecanoe223313
Clark213656
Porter207045
Cass19329
Delaware188261
Vigo176922
Madison158575
LaPorte137237
Floyd130961
Howard127763
Kosciusko119817
Warrick117035
Bartholomew115157
Marshall98824
Dubois95118
Boone94546
Hancock90742
Grant88833
Noble88632
Henry76924
Wayne74214
Jackson7409
Morgan70138
Shelby66529
Daviess64327
LaGrange63011
Dearborn62828
Clinton59112
Harrison56124
Putnam5349
Montgomery50521
Lawrence50428
Knox4919
White48014
Gibson4794
Decatur45339
DeKalb45111
Miami4253
Fayette41813
Greene41835
Jasper3842
Steuben3697
Scott35410
Sullivan33012
Jennings31012
Posey3020
Franklin29925
Clay2935
Orange28424
Ripley2798
Carroll27013
Wabash2628
Washington2591
Whitley2546
Starke2537
Wells2472
Adams2443
Jefferson2433
Fulton2342
Huntington2233
Spencer2214
Tipton21722
Perry20813
Randolph2077
Jay1720
Newton17011
Owen1651
Martin1640
Rush1514
Pike1411
Vermillion1260
Fountain1162
Pulaski1141
Blackford1133
Crawford1030
Brown1023
Parke941
Benton880
Union770
Ohio767
Switzerland690
Warren401
Unassigned0225