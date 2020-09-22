Clear

Remembering the Original 9, the pioneers of women's tennis who allowed future generations to live their dream

The Original 9 were a group of nine women who risked their careers to fight for equal rights in tennis. Billie Jean King and Rosie Casals were joined by seven others in a bold move for equality.

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

As Naomi Osaka lay down in the centre of Arthur Ashe Stadium, her third grand slam title secured, it offered a moment to reflect on a momentous fortnight, one that saw her return to her fluid best on the court while lending her voice to the fight against racial injustice.

For some of the founding figures of modern tennis, it also offered a chance to reflect on how far the sport has come over the past 50 years.

Osaka became the highest paid female athlete in history after earning $37.4 million over the last year, according to Forbes -- a far cry from September 1970 when a group of nine women symbolically signed one dollar contracts, establishing the first women's professional tennis tournament, in the hope of achieving the same level of recognition enjoyed by their male counterparts.

That group of players, known as the Original 9, laid the foundations for the women's game as we know it, paving the way for the WTA Tour that governs the women's game today.

"The reason that these women are making all this money today and we have equal prize money in the majors is because of that moment where we signed our one dollar contracts," Billie Jean King, a member of the Original 9 and a vociferous campaigner for equal rights, tells CNN Sport's Don Riddell.

"We created a platform, a global platform ... I think we are leaders in women's sports and I'm really proud of that."

Laying the groundwork

The story goes that a group of nine players, including King, enlisted the help of Gladys Heldman, the publisher of World Tennis magazine, to help organize a boycott of the Pacific Southwest Championships that carried a prize purse weighted 12:1 in favor of the men's draw.

With the support of Heldman, a rival tournament, the Houston Women's Invitational, was staged and financial backing for a breakaway women's tour followed.

Sponsorship was secured through American cigarette and tobacco company Philip Morris, and from there the Virginia Slims Circuit was born. The inaugural season got underway in January 1971.

But for the players involved -- King, Rosie Casals, Heldman's daughter Julie, Peaches Bartkowicz, Judy Dalton, Kerry Melville Reid, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey, and Valerie Ziegenfuss -- those early days were fraught with risk.

"We were suspended (from the main circuit)," Casals recalls to CNN Sport, "we were ostracized by the other players, so it was something that was very meaningful to each of us individually.

"Of course, we had a lot of sleepless nights. We had a lot of meetings, a lot of meetings with Gladys in the bedroom, in the kitchen. There was so much happening while we were trying to also play the tournament (in Houston)."

READ: Naomi Osaka will not play in the French Open

Casals remembers how players had to lay down court lines ahead of a Virginia Slims tournament in Long Beach, California, and King jokingly agrees they were "very versatile" -- far more than just tennis players.

"We would drive to newspapers and to editors, we'd plead with them, we'd stop cars in the streets and give out tickets," says the 12-time grand slam winner. "We signed every autograph until nobody was left."

Equal pay

What motivated the Original 9 was a shared vision for the future of their sport.

"Number one, that any girl born in the world, if she was good enough, would have a place to compete," says King.

"Number two, that we'd finally be appreciated for our accomplishments, not only our looks.

"And number three, to be able to make a living. And those were our dreams for the future generations and for ours."

Progress came with time. In 1973, the Virginia Slims Circuit became the Women's Tennis Association, which in 1994 would become the current version of the WTA Tour, and King also faced -- and beat -- Bobby Riggs in the famous "Battle of the Sexes" match.

1973 was also the year the US Open offered equal prize money to men and women, although women had to wait until 2007 until all four grand slam tournaments offered equal pay,

King thinks, however, that had the Original 9 not broken from the status quo, then the majors would still be offering pay disparities today.

"I think we would be maybe 20 years behind the times," Casals says in agreement. "We certainly would not be enjoying what we're enjoying now."

READ: Naomi Osaka thanks her ancestors after US Open triumph

Future generations

The generation after the Original 9 saw the arrival of Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, each of whom won 18 grand slam singles titles. The pair met 22 times at majors, Navratilova winning 14 times and Evert eight, as they contested arguably the greatest rivalry tennis has seen.

When it comes to today's players, Casals notes how they are "not involved in the politics of the game (like) we were," but adds that the likes of Osaka and Coco Gauff -- both of whom have raised tennis' voice amid the Black Lives Matter movement -- could change that.

"There's a legacy that needs to be left by every generation," she says.

And 50 years since the formation of the Virginia Slims Circuit -- the birthplace of women's tennis -- current players can salute the legacy of the Original 9.

"I'd like to think that maybe other women along the way would have done the same thing, but the point is, you took the biggest leap, you did it first, and your generation has inspired mine to continue fighting and striving for change," 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu recently wrote in an open letter to the Original 9.

In terms of earning potential, there's still a wide gap between men's and women's sport. Osaka and Serena Williams were the only two female athletes in Forbes' most recent list of the world's 100 highest-paid athletes, while only Williams made the list the year before.

King's influence in the sport was recognized last week when the Fed Cup was renamed the Billie Jean King Cup -- the first time a global team competition has been named after a woman -- and she acknowledged in the press conference where the announcement was made that we are "not even close to equality in this world" -- even though tennis leads the way when it comes to women's sport.

Yet she can't help but look on at the likes of Osaka -- who received $3 million as she won her second US Open triumph -- with pride.

"When I see them getting big checks and winning matches and seeing all the attention they get, then our dreams have come true," King says.

"They're living our dreams. And I love it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Nice and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 79

Image

Old National Bank Classic Draw

Image

Wishing News 10 viewer Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Wishing News 10 viewer Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Wishing Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Fundraising for a cause that's close to one family's heart

Image

Two Terre Haute organizations receive donations during restaurant reopening

Image

Lincoln Trail College moves forward with Theater Renaissance Project

Image

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week in Indiana, here's where you can go to make sure your child

Image

Family Video in Terre Haute and Sullivan set to close

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 277920

Reported Deaths: 8693
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1395835167
DuPage16799550
Lake16405485
Will13451372
Kane12657325
St. Clair6317183
Madison5379130
Winnebago5320149
McHenry4427118
Champaign437920
Peoria322548
McLean317119
Rock Island281371
Kankakee264876
Sangamon224644
Unassigned2238236
Kendall190925
LaSalle161655
Tazewell157618
DeKalb146538
Macon139640
Coles135428
Williamson132534
Jackson124124
Clinton107120
Boone103323
Adams99010
Randolph92211
Effingham8251
Whiteside68520
Ogle6316
Grundy6275
Monroe62715
Henry6225
Vermilion6194
Morgan61721
Knox6053
Bureau58011
Jefferson56437
Marion5120
Macoupin4967
Union49624
Franklin4942
Stephenson4706
McDonough44715
Christian43810
Logan4311
Woodford3976
Crawford3891
Cass38411
Jersey38113
Iroquois35419
Shelby3484
Fayette3463
Perry33815
Livingston3325
Lee3301
Montgomery32613
Warren3052
Bond2904
Douglas2806
Saline2663
Lawrence2492
Wayne2455
Jo Daviess2432
Greene2086
Moultrie2083
Carroll2044
Jasper1989
Cumberland1964
Washington1931
Hancock1873
White1590
Pulaski1571
Richland1564
Clark1472
Fulton1450
Johnson1440
Clay1410
Wabash1401
Piatt1290
Mason1271
Mercer1265
Menard1180
Pike1101
Edgar1097
De Witt1011
Ford985
Marshall940
Massac942
Alexander711
Scott690
Gallatin672
Hamilton670
Henderson630
Edwards610
Stark502
Putnam490
Schuyler440
Calhoun400
Brown390
Hardin350
Pope261
Out of IL50

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 112027

Reported Deaths: 3512
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20746758
Lake10264319
Elkhart6387109
St. Joseph6109100
Allen5998200
Hamilton4695109
Vanderburgh338330
Hendricks2661122
Monroe242236
Johnson2258122
Tippecanoe223313
Clark213656
Porter207045
Cass19329
Delaware188261
Vigo176922
Madison158575
LaPorte137237
Floyd130961
Howard127763
Kosciusko119817
Warrick117035
Bartholomew115157
Marshall98824
Dubois95118
Boone94546
Hancock90742
Grant88833
Noble88632
Henry76924
Wayne74214
Jackson7409
Morgan70138
Shelby66529
Daviess64327
LaGrange63011
Dearborn62828
Clinton59112
Harrison56124
Putnam5349
Montgomery50521
Lawrence50428
Knox4919
White48014
Gibson4794
Decatur45339
DeKalb45111
Miami4253
Fayette41813
Greene41835
Jasper3842
Steuben3697
Scott35410
Sullivan33012
Jennings31012
Posey3020
Franklin29925
Clay2935
Orange28424
Ripley2798
Carroll27013
Wabash2628
Washington2591
Whitley2546
Starke2537
Wells2472
Adams2443
Jefferson2433
Fulton2342
Huntington2233
Spencer2214
Tipton21722
Perry20813
Randolph2077
Jay1720
Newton17011
Owen1651
Martin1640
Rush1514
Pike1411
Vermillion1260
Fountain1162
Pulaski1141
Blackford1133
Crawford1030
Brown1023
Parke941
Benton880
Union770
Ohio767
Switzerland690
Warren401
Unassigned0225