Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CDC abruptly removes guidance about airborne coronavirus transmission, says update 'was posted in error'

The Centers for Disease control and prevention took down guidance it posted just days ago on how the coronavirus can spread through the air, saying the guidance was posted in a clerical error. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Jamie Gumbrecht, Jen Christensen, Elizabeth Cohen and Naomi Thomas, CNN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday abruptly reverted to its previous guidance about how coronavirus is transmitted, removing language about airborne transmission it had posted just days earlier.

"A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency's official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted," Jason McDonald, a CDC spokesman, said in a response emailed to CNN.

The guidance pertained to the way the novel coronavirus is spread. While it's known it can spread through droplets among people standing less than 6 feet apart, research has continued to explore how the virus suspends in aerosolized particles in the air and transmitted to people more than 6 feet away.

The CDC transmission guidance acknowledging airborne transmission had been quietly posted on Friday, according to the agency's website. CNN was first to report the change on Sunday. The CDC responded to CNN just before noon on Monday to say it was reverting to the previous guidance.

A federal official familiar with the situation said there was no political pressure involved in the change.

"This was totally the CDC's doing," the official said. "It was posted by mistake. It wasn't ready to be posted."

The official said the guideline change was published without being thoroughly reviewed by CDC experts.

"Somebody hit the button and shouldn't have," the official said.

The agency tried to further clarify what it meant by aerosol transmission, the official said. "It can occur, but it's not the way the virus is primarily being transmitted," the official said. But in the effort to say that, it was written in such a way "that it's being understood to mean it's more transmissible than we thought, which is not the case."

The official added that the guidance is "getting revised," but didn't say when the revision would be posted to the CDC's website.

How CDC's guidance changed

Despite several studies that have shown the novel coronavirus can spread through small particles in the air, the CDC page now says that Covid-19 is thought to spread mainly between people in close contact -- about 6 feet -- and "through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks." This is the same language the agency posted months ago.

In language posted Friday and now removed, CDC said Covid-19 most commonly spread between people who are in close contact with one another, and went on to say it's known to spread "through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breathes."

These particles can cause infection when "inhaled into the nose, mouth, airways, and lungs," the agency said. "This is thought to be the main way the virus spreads."

"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)," the page said in the Friday update, which has since been removed. "In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk."

In the Friday update, the CDC had added new measures to protect yourself in others, including recommendations to use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs in indoors spaces and clear guidance to "stay at least 6 feet away from others, whenever possible." The updated CDC page had also changed language around asymptomatic transmission, shifting from saying "some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus" to saying "people who are infected but do not show symptoms can spread the virus to others." That language has now been removed.

Scientists pushed to acknowledge airborne transmission

Many researchers and doctors have said for months that coronavirus can be transmitted through small airborne viral particles. In July, 239 scientists published a letter that urged the World Health Organization and other public health organizations to be more forthcoming about the likelihood that people could catch the virus from droplets that were floating in the air.

Donald Milton, an author of the letter and a professor of environmental health at the University of Maryland, said he had been "encouraged" when he saw the revised CDC guidance over the weekend, but he said he suspected it was a work in progress since the rest of the CDC's site wasn't updated to reflect the changes.

"I think that the science behind what turned out to be a draft statement is strong and agrees with my understanding of the data," Milton said. "I'm very happy to know that CDC is working on incorporating the latest science in its public statements about transmission. Today, we know a lot about aerosols and how to control them to prevent transmission."

Dr. Mike Ryan, the executive director of World Health Organization Health Emergencies Programme, said that while the United States waits on final advice from the CDC, the world cannot wait to find ways to stop the spread of the disease.

"Based on the evidence, [WHO] believes there is a wide range of transmission modes," Ryan said. "We believe the disease is predominately or primarily spread through droplets spread and through larger droplet nuclei. But we have always said that smaller droplet nuclei can spread this disease -- and that is very context driven."

Ryan explained that people who are in a small indoor area with poor ventilation can become infected through aerosol-based transmission. It's all about knowing risk and "managing the frequency, intensity and duration" of time spent around others in crowded spaces, he said.

"We've got to become able to accept that there are very few absolutes in this response," Ryan added. "We've got to be able to be smart, and make smart decisions, the smart decisions are made based on understanding risk, minimizing risk, and then being aware of the residual risk, and as best we can to avoid that."

Concerns about political pressure

Some were concerned that the rapid updates from CDC might be linked to earlier reports of political pressure and interference at the agency.

On Friday, CDC updated its coronavirus testing guidance to stress that anyone who has been in contact with an infected person should be tested for coronavirus. An earlier, controversial update was not written by CDC scientists and was posted online before it had undergone the normal scientific review process, two sources confirmed to CNN last week.

CNN also reported last week that US Health and Human Services communications officials had recently pushed to change language of weekly science reports released by the CDC so as not to undermine President Donald Trump's political message, according a federal health official told CNN. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said last week "at no time has the scientific integrity" of these reports been compromised.

On Monday, Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician at George Washington University and CNN medical analyst, said she worried that the sudden changes to CDC guidance could be motivated by politics, rather than science.

"The fact that they retracted this, even though this is common scientific knowledge at this point, one has to wonder what's behind it," she said. "Was there political pressure? Political interference that's driving this rather than science?"

Science, she said, should always trump politics at the CDC.

"It's not about politics," Wen said. "It's not about what looks good. It's about following the science so that we can reduce the number of infections and reduce deaths."

Regardless, the CDC's reversal could confuse people -- and hamper mitigation efforts that could be put in place.

"It's extremely confusing, and that type of whiplash -- especially without an explanation directly from the CDC -- creates confusion and unfortunately leads to lack of trust in the CDC overall," Wen said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Mostly clear night with a light breeze
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wishing News 10 viewer Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Wishing News 10 viewer Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Wishing Roger Phegley a happy birthday

Image

Fundraising for a cause that's close to one family's heart

Image

Two Terre Haute organizations receive donations during restaurant reopening

Image

Lincoln Trail College moves forward with Theater Renaissance Project

Image

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week in Indiana, here's where you can go to make sure your child

Image

Family Video in Terre Haute and Sullivan set to close

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Eastern Equine virus

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 276443

Reported Deaths: 8686
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1390885162
DuPage16694550
Lake16299485
Will13416372
Kane12616325
St. Clair6278183
Madison5341130
Winnebago5274149
McHenry4406118
Champaign433020
Peoria320848
McLean314719
Rock Island278971
Kankakee264276
Unassigned2238236
Sangamon223244
Kendall190325
LaSalle160855
Tazewell155618
DeKalb144038
Macon137439
Coles134928
Williamson131534
Jackson123624
Clinton106420
Boone102623
Adams98110
Randolph91511
Effingham8201
Whiteside67820
Grundy6275
Monroe62715
Ogle6226
Henry6165
Morgan61521
Knox5983
Vermilion5884
Bureau57311
Jefferson55737
Union49624
Macoupin4957
Marion4950
Franklin4892
Stephenson4636
McDonough44515
Logan4301
Christian42710
Woodford3896
Cass38411
Jersey38013
Crawford3521
Iroquois35219
Shelby3464
Fayette3393
Perry33715
Lee3261
Montgomery32213
Livingston3135
Warren3042
Bond2884
Douglas2756
Saline2563
Lawrence2452
Wayne2405
Jo Daviess2362
Greene2086
Moultrie2073
Carroll2044
Cumberland1964
Jasper1969
Washington1931
Hancock1923
Pulaski1561
White1560
Clark1472
Fulton1440
Johnson1440
Richland1444
Wabash1391
Clay1380
Piatt1290
Mason1271
Mercer1265
Menard1150
Edgar1097
Pike1081
De Witt1001
Ford984
Marshall940
Massac942
Alexander711
Scott690
Gallatin672
Hamilton670
Henderson620
Edwards600
Stark502
Schuyler440
Putnam430
Brown370
Calhoun370
Hardin340
Pope261
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 111505

Reported Deaths: 3506
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20699758
Lake10217318
Elkhart6368109
St. Joseph604597
Allen5965200
Hamilton4676109
Vanderburgh334129
Hendricks2650122
Monroe240836
Johnson2257122
Tippecanoe221013
Clark211756
Porter205244
Cass19319
Delaware187061
Vigo176622
Madison157775
LaPorte136737
Floyd130361
Howard127563
Kosciusko119017
Bartholomew114957
Warrick114135
Marshall98524
Dubois94918
Boone94446
Hancock90542
Grant88233
Noble88132
Henry76324
Wayne73914
Jackson7349
Morgan69638
Shelby66529
Daviess64127
LaGrange63011
Dearborn62628
Clinton59112
Harrison56024
Putnam5329
Montgomery50521
Lawrence50328
Knox4869
White47914
Gibson4744
Decatur45339
DeKalb45011
Miami4243
Fayette41813
Greene41835
Jasper3822
Steuben3677
Scott35310
Sullivan32912
Jennings30912
Posey3020
Franklin29725
Clay2925
Orange28224
Ripley2788
Carroll27013
Wabash2638
Washington2581
Whitley2526
Starke2517
Wells2472
Adams2443
Jefferson2433
Fulton2352
Huntington2213
Spencer2194
Tipton21722
Perry20913
Randolph2067
Jay1700
Newton17011
Owen1641
Martin1620
Rush1514
Pike1411
Vermillion1260
Fountain1152
Pulaski1141
Blackford1132
Crawford1030
Brown1013
Parke932
Benton880
Union770
Ohio767
Switzerland680
Warren401
Unassigned0225